In 2013, AT&T debuted its Digital Life home security brand, which combined cutting-edge devices, home automation, and mobile application control -- all powered by AT&T's nationwide network. While the company has recently pivoted away from prioritizing its security solution, Digital Life is still a solid, brand-backed option for homeowners.

But is it the best fit for your home? We've done the legwork to help you decide by evaluating AT&T's Digital Life across plan offerings, availability, contracts and pricing, and customer service. Here's what you need to know.

Pros:

Great brand recognition

Large, reliable communication network

Easy mobile security control options

Cons:

Requires a two-year contract

Large fees for cancellation

Not available in all markets

AT&T Digital Life review

AT&T offers the backing of brand-name protection combined with smart security options

Plans Availability Prices Starting at Contract Length Smart Security 22 states $39.99/month 24 months Smart Security and Automation 22 states $54.99/month 24 months Premier Security and Automation 22 states $64.99/month 24 months

Data as of 04/30/20

Plans

All AT&T Digital Life plans include around-the-clock monitoring with digital alerts

AT&T Digital Life offers three plans for home security: Smart Security, Smart Security and Automation, and Premier Security and Automation. All three plans come with 24/7 professional monitoring, remote access via the Digital Life app, and text and email alerts.

The Smart Security plan also includes 100% wireless and cellular monitoring—meaning you don't require a landline connection—while the Smart Security and Automation plan adds live recorded video options and remote door locking. The Premier Security and Automation plan provides everything offered in the first two tiers plus thermostat management and ambient moisture detection. This is on par with similar providers such as Vivint, which offers three different monitoring plans for home security.

Who is each plan best for?

Smart Security -- Best for professional monitoring with a low monthly cost

Smart Security and Automation -- Best for video capture and remote system control

Premier Security and Automation -- Best for full home automation, including temperature and moisture monitoring.

Availability

AT&T is a nationally recognized brand, but the company's Digital Life security service is only available in 22 states, mostly in the southeast or select states like Michigan, California and Alaska.

While a landline isn't required for Digital Life security systems, customers do need a high-speed internet connection to deliver the speed and reliability required for mobile app support, home automation integration, and on-demand video recording.

Contract & pricing

All packages and plans from AT&T require a two-year contract, after which month-to-month pricing applies. AT&T also offers a 14-day trial period for all systems. If you cancel before the two-year contract is up, however, you could face significant early cancellation costs.

The company's most cost-effective package—Smart Security—comes in at $39.99/month plus $349.99 up-front costs for equipment. This package includes a keypad, indoor siren, motion sensor, two recessed contact sensors, and four surface contact sensors. Smart Security and Automation runs $54.99/month plus $549.99 in up-front costs. Customers get three extra surface contact sensors plus a keyless door lock with this plan.

Premier Security and Automation costs $64.99/month plus $849.99 in up-front costs for equipment. In addition to 10 surface contact sensors, this package includes a carbon monoxide sensor, glass break sensor, two indoor smart plugs, two temperature and water sensors, and a thermostat.

You can customize any package with video cameras or home energy management solutions.

AT&T and competitor Vivint rank among the pricier home security options. Frontpoint starts at $35/month and Simplisafe is just $15/month for professional monitoring.

Customer service

AT&T isn't accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but does have an A+ rating with the organization. If customers need help with their Digital Life systems, AT&T offers a large FAQ database along with open discussion forums to help identify issues and find specific answers. If homeowners are looking for more in-depth assistance, they can connect with an AT&T agent via live online chat.

Other providers, such as Frontpoint, also enjoy an A+ BBB rating, but if you're looking for ease of access, the Vivint home security application is extremely well reviewed on both Google Play and the App Store.

All AT&T Digital Life packages include professional installation, but you can also choose DIY installation. However, given the price you're paying up front, and the sheer number of devices included in more expensive packages, you're typically better served by letting the professionals set up, install, and test your system.

AT&T also makes it easy to control your new security system with its Digital Life app. From the app, homeowners can access video and static cameras, check door locks and sensors, set up home automation routines, and receive text and email notifications for any system alerts.

Is AT&T Digital Life going away? While AT&T has shifted focus back to its telecommunication roots, AT&T Digital Life security systems are still available and offer a range of digital defense solutions.

How do I contact AT&T Digital Life? Get personalized service by logging into your AT&T account or head to the Digital Life support page for live chat options.