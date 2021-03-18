Atlassian updates Confluence with new tools for content creators

Atlassian on Thursday announced an update to its team workspace and collaboration tool Confluence, with new features that aim to make content easier to design, discover and distribute content.

Atlassian said it has seen a significant uptick in adoption of its Confluence product fueled by remote work and a ramp up of digital transformation projects during the pandemic.

The company said roughly 60,000 organizations are using Confluence for project ideation and collaboration, and that the creation of Confluence pages increased more than 33% from March 2020 to March 2021.

As for the new features, Atlassian said the updates address key elements of content creation. Specifically, new visual elements aim to make Confluence pages stand out and easier to add personalization to social content.

Meanwhile, new scheduling features are designed to make it easier to schedule content publishing based when an audience is most likely to be online and/or need the content. There's also new flexible page formatting that gives users the option to change content as the needs of their project or communications change.

"Distributed work is here to stay," the company wrote in a blog post. "Content plays a crucial role in this future, driving alignment among teams to get work done. We know that more pages are viewed by more people when content is beautiful and well-laid out, and that in turn tears down silos and brings teams together."

