Autdoesk updates AutoCAD with Microsoft, Box integrations

Autodesk on Wednesday announced the release of AutoCAD 2020, the latest iteration of the company's design and drafting software used by professionals like engineers and architects. Key updates include new integrations with Microsoft and Box, as well as feature enhancements and platform performance improvements.

The partnerships with Microsoft and Box are aimed at improving file compatibility and bringing more collaboration capabilities into AutoCAD desktop applications. Specifically, the integrations will enable people using AutoCAD to open and save files stored in Microsoft OneDrive and Box without leaving the AutoCAD application.

The feature will initially support .DWG files, allowing users to access their entire .DWG library stored in Microsoft OneDrive and Box without storing them locally. Users can scroll, view, and comment on the files directly within Dropbox, and team members and clients will also have the ability to view shared files without AutoCAD or either Microsoft OneDrive and Box installed.

"In today's fast paced business environment, our customers want to accelerate business processes and power workplace collaboration, while working with a flexible, best-of-breed enterprise IT stack," said Jeetu Patel, chief product officer for Box. "We're excited that our customers can easily access their DWG files stored in Box directly in the AutoCAD web app to get their work done anytime, anywhere."

As for the AutoCAD feature updates, Autodesk is rolling out a revamped dark theme workspace and a new Quick Measure tool, which measures 2D drawings by hovering the designs with a mouse. The update also comes with a redesigned Purge feature, a new Blocks palette, and performance improvements to speed up key AutoCAD functions. For instance, the save command now takes half a second to complete (compared to a previous 1.5 second average) and install time is now 50 percent faster for solid state hard drives.

AutoCAD 2020 is available starting today.

RELATED COVERAGE: