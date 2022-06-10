Autel Robotics drone sale: Save up to $170

Flying drones is a great way to spend time outdoors, be it for exploring new locations, surveying land, or taking overhead shots for videos. To be blunt, they can be pretty pricey, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars -- which is what makes Autel Robotics's drone sale so enticing.
Right now, Autel Robotics discounted two of their signature drones by $70 and $170. Whether you're looking to step up your photography game or simply explore, these drones are perfect for your needs. We like Autel's drones so much we even added one to our list of best photography drones.
Check out the drones on sale below. If you find one that catches your eye, we recommend picking it up as soon as possible. These drones don't normally go on sale, and we don't know how long these deals will last.
This pocket-sized drone weighs only 249 grams and is capable of shooting 50 MP images with an aperture of f/1.9. Another 48 MP camera on the drone can shoot 4K images and film 30 frames per second for high quality imaging. The cameras can also double up and shoot multiple images to build a more dynamic composite image.
It can fly for up to 28 minutes, and it also comes in four colors. The premium package will make it easier to safely transport the drone with a special shoulder bag. Additionally, you can charge multiple batteries on the charger and will get two batteries with the premium package instead of one.
With a runtime of up to 40 minutes, the Evo Lite Series comes in two editions: the standard, which is $100 off at $1,449, and the premium version, which is on sale at $170 off for $1,679. The Lite Series balances both overexposure and underexposure to provide the most detailed images for shooting. Additionally, it offers low light performance to take stunning evening shots, and you can get up to 150-degrees of cinematography with its sensors.
For the premium package, you'll get two spare batteries instead of one, a handy carrying case, and a multi-charger.