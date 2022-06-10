/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation AI & Robotics

Autel Robotics drone sale: Save up to $170

Summer is here, and Autel Robotics is offering drones with up to 40 minutes of runtime and swappable batteries.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Autel Robotics Evo Nano Series
Autel Robotics Evo Nano Series (Save up to $100)
View now View at Wellbots
Autel Robotics Evo Lite Series
Autel Robotics Evo Lite Series (Save up to $170)
View now View at Wellbots

Flying drones is a great way to spend time outdoors, be it for exploring new locations, surveying land, or taking overhead shots for videos. To be blunt, they can be pretty pricey, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars -- which is what makes Autel Robotics's drone sale so enticing.

Right now, Autel Robotics discounted two of their signature drones by $70 and $170. Whether you're looking to step up your photography game or simply explore, these drones are perfect for your needs. We like Autel's drones so much we even added one to our list of best photography drones

Check out the drones on sale below. If you find one that catches your eye, we recommend picking it up as soon as possible. These drones don't normally go on sale, and we don't know how long these deals will last. 

Autel Robotics Evo Nano Series (Save up to $100)
Autel Robotics Evo Nano Series
Wellbots
  • Current Price: $879 (Standard) and $999 (Premium)
  • Original Price: $949 (Standard) and $1,099 (Premium)

This pocket-sized drone weighs only 249 grams and is capable of shooting 50 MP images with an aperture of f/1.9. Another 48 MP camera on the drone can shoot 4K images and film 30 frames per second for high quality imaging. The cameras can also double up and shoot multiple images to build a more dynamic composite image. 

It can fly for up to 28 minutes, and it also comes in four colors. The premium package will make it easier to safely transport the drone with a special shoulder bag. Additionally, you can charge multiple batteries on the charger and will get two batteries with the premium package instead of one.

View now at Wellbots

Autel Robotics Evo Lite Series (Save up to $170)
Autel Robotics Evo Lite Series
Wellbots
  • Current Price: $1,449 (Standard) and $1,679 (Premium)
  • Original Price: $1,549 (Standard) and $1,849 (Premium)

With a runtime of up to 40 minutes, the Evo Lite Series comes in two editions: the standard, which is $100 off at $1,449, and the premium version, which is on sale at $170 off for $1,679. The Lite Series balances both overexposure and underexposure to provide the most detailed images for shooting. Additionally, it offers low light performance to take stunning evening shots, and you can get up to 150-degrees of cinematography with its sensors.

For the premium package, you'll get two spare batteries instead of one, a handy carrying case, and a multi-charger.

View now at Wellbots

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
5 best home kits under $50K in 2022: Houses from a box
Placeholder product image alt text

5 best home kits under $50K in 2022: Houses from a box

Home & Office
NSA, FBI warning: Hackers are using these flaws to target VPNs and network devices
fbi-decision-to-withhold-kaseya-ransomware.jpg

NSA, FBI warning: Hackers are using these flaws to target VPNs and network devices

Security