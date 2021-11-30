AWS Braket improves support for hybrid quantum-classical algorithms

Image: Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced Amazon Braket Hybrid Jobs, which is designed to help enterprises set up, monitor, and efficiently run hybrid quantum-classical algorithms.

AWS said the new capability is an extension of Amazon Braket, a fully managed AWS service designed to enable scientists, researchers, and developers to experiment with computers from quantum hardware providers, such as D-Wave, IonQ, and Rigetti. Amazon Braket was launched back in 2019.

According to AWS, previously, to run hybrid algorithms, developers had to manually set up classical infrastructure, install the required software, and manage the interaction between the quantum and classical compute processes for the duration of the hybrid algorithm, in addition to using monitoring and visualisation tools for analysing the results.

However, the company now boasts that with Amazon Braket Hybrid Jobs, developers can avoid the need of extensive infrastructure and software management, while also seeing jobs be spun up instantly, be able to execute the algorithm using quantum hardware or simulation, and release the sources after the job is complete.

Developers can also define custom metrics for algorithms and, through Amazon CloudWatch, can visualise results in near real-time, AWS noted.

AWS also said it is rolling out machine learning-powered "secrets detector" within its AI-powered code view service CodeGuru, which was released last year.

The Amazon CodeGuru Reviewer Secrets Detector is an automated tool to help developers detect secrets in source code or configuration files, such as passwords, API keys, SSH keys, and access tokens, to ensure that all new code does not contain hardcoded secrets before being merged and deployed.

In addition to Java and Python code, secrets detectors also scan configuration and documentation files, while also suggesting remediation steps to secure secrets, the cloud provider giant said.

The new detector functionality is included as part of the CodeGuru Reviewer service at no additional cost and supports the most common API providers, such as AWS, Atlassian, Datadog, Databricks, GitHub, Hubspot, Mailchimp, Salesforce, SendGrid, Shopify, Slack, Stripe, Tableau, Telegram, and Twilio.

Amazon Braket Hybrid Job and CodeGuru Reviewer Secrets Detector are now available in all AWS regions where Amazon Braket and CodeGuru Reviewer are respectively available.