AWS EC2 North Virginia outage makes the net blippy

Amazon Web Services is not having a relaxing Sunday night before the work week ahead, with its EC2 instances in its main US-EAST-1 region struggling.

At 20:11 PDT, the AWS status page announced the platform was suffering from degraded performance in its main availability zone.

"Existing EC2 instances within the affected availability zone that use EBS volumes may also experience impairment due to stuck IO to the attached EBS volume(s)," a notice said 30 minutes later.

"Newly launched EC2 instances within the affected availability zone may fail to launch due to the degraded volume performance."

At 21:47 PDT, AWS said the fault was within Amazon Elastic Block Store being overloaded, and customers should "fail out" to another availability zone.

"We continue to make progress in determining the root cause of the issue causing degraded performance for some EBS volumes in a single availability zone (USE1-AZ2) in the US-EAST-1 region. We have made several changes to address the increased resource contention within the subsystem responsible for coordinating storage hosts with the EBS service," the latest notice at 22:16 PDT said.

"While these changes have led to some improvement, we have not yet seen full recovery for the affected EBS volumes."

While AWS was experiencing issues, other sites were also hit with performance issues.

"Hold tight, folks! Signal is currently down, due to a hosting outage affecting parts of our service. We're working on bringing it back up," the messaging service tweeted.

Nest said its users had trouble logging in, but the situation was resolved.

At the time of writing, Xero said it was suffering from slowness.

