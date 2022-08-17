'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you're looking for a back-to-school deal on Apple MacBooks and other accessories, you won't want to miss the new B&H sale.
The US vendor is offering discounts on a huge range of Apple products, including the Macbook Pro, MacBook Air, AirPods, Apple TV 4K, the mini M1 chip, and iPads.
The sale is priced as deals under $150 to over $1000. As you may expect, premium products such as the MacBook Pro still fetch a high price, but you can expect several hundred dollars off these high-ticket items -- as well as discounts on cheaper products.
Our favorite deal is for the 2021 Apple 16.2" MacBook Pro, with M1 Pro processing chip, for $2,399, a saving of $300. This model is equipped with a 16.2" 3456 x 2234 Liquid Retina XDR display, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a FaceTime HD 1080p camera, a backlit magic keyboard, and a Touch ID sensor. You can select your model in gray or silver.
Some of the best deals include:
B&H is also offering Apple bundles. For example, you can enjoy $300 off a MacBook Pro kit containing a 2021 laptop, mouse, USB hub, protective case, software, and a charger. Or, you could take advantage of a $70 saving on a bundle containing an Apple 11" iPad Pro (M1 chip) with a magic keyboard.
To check out these Apple deals, visit B&H below.