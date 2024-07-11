'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Baseus power banks recalled due to fire hazard - check your model number
Do you have a Baseus power bank? It's time to check whether it's been caught up in a recall. Following several dozen reports of fires, the company, in cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), is carrying out a voluntary recall that affects two popular power bank models.
The affected models are the Baseus Magnetic Mini Wireless Fast Charge Power Bank 2022, 6000mAh 20W (model PPCXM06) and the Baseus Magnetic Wireless Charging Power Bank 6000mAh 20W (model PPCXW06). These products were sold on Amazon, AliExpress, and directly from Baseus between April 2022 and April 2024.
All affected power banks have the model numbers PPCXM06 and PPCXW06 on the front of the unit. Only power banks with these model numbers are affected. If your Baseus power bank has a different model number on the front, it is not part of this recall and it is safe to continue using it.
The power banks are being recalled due to a risk of overheating and posing a fire hazard. Baseus has received 39 reports of fires involving the two models of power bank.
If you have an affected power bank, head over to the recall website for a detailed FAQ that covers the affected products, refund process, and instructions on how to safely dispose of the affected power banks.
Are you in need of a replacement power bank? If you prefer another Baseus unit, there's an excellent 10,000mAh option available for $25. Alternatively, there are some excellent power banks from other reputable brands like Anker and Ugreen.
Stay safe and keep your devices powered up.