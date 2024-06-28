'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best 4th of July sales of 2024: TVs, laptops, Apple products, and more
The 4th of July marks the midpoint of summer celebrations -- in between Memorial Day and Labor Day. And aside from being a great time to gather with friends and family to barbecue and watch firework display, it's also a great time to find some 4th of July deals on things like TVs, laptops, headphones, and more.
Retailers likeAmazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun running July 4th sales on the top tech devices, so you can even snag some pre-party essentials before next weekend. And you can trust ZDNET to only recommend products and deals that are worth your cash.
The best 4th of July 2024 deals
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $315 (save $175 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $719 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: $300 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $50 (Save $50 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $179 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- LG 70" 4K UHD Smart TV: $498 (save $150 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Pro M2 chip: $699 (save $100 at Best Buy)
4th of July TV deals
- Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $300 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Vizio 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV: $378 (save $50 at Walmart)
- LG 70" 4K UHD Smart TV: $498 (save $150 at Walmart)
- Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV: $1,496 (Save $504 at Walmart)
- LG OLED42C4PUA 42 Inch Evo C4 Series Smart TV: $1,292 (save $300 at Walmart)
4th of July laptop and tablet deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $650 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet: $70 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Apple MacBook Air M2: $849 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,799 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Lenovo Ideapad 1: $480 (save $320 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Air (5th generation): $650 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- HP 15.6-inch N200 Laptop: $219 (save $30 at Walmart)
4th of July Apple deals
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $719 (save $80 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $409 (save $120 at Best Buy)
- Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $80 (save $19 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $189 (save $60 at Walmart)
- Apple Pencil (2nd generation): $80 (save $50 at Walmart)
4th of July headphone deals
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $179 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- JBL Tune Buds: $70 (save $30 at Best Buy)
- Beats Studio Pro Headphones: $250 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $89 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Apple AirPods Max: $449 (save $99 at Amazon)
4th of July robot vacuum deals
- Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: $300 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Roborock Q5 Max+: $400 (save $200 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba i1+: $289 (save $241 at Walmart)
- Roborock Qrevo S Robot Vacuum and Mop: $650 (save $150 at Walmart)
- Eufy Clean L50: $159 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni: $650 (save $450 at Best Buy)
4th of July home deals
- Roku Express Streaming Device: $18.48 (save $11.52 at Amazon)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $50 (Save $50 at Amazon)
- Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo: $177 (save $52 at Walmart)
- Philips Hue Smart LED TV Backlight: $210 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation): $28 (save $32 at Amazon)
- Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: $133 (save $027 at Amazon)
How did we choose these 4th of July deals?
At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.