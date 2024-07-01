X
Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech

The best 4th of July sales of 2024: TVs, laptops, Apple products, and more

The 4th of July is this Thursday, and you can already find early deals on all kinds of top tech products right now.
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer
memorial-day-promo
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

The 4th of July marks the midpoint of summer celebrations --  in between Memorial Day and Labor Day. And aside from being a great time to gather with friends and family to barbecue and watch firework display, it's also a great time to find some 4th of July deals on things like TVs, laptops, headphones, and more.

Also: The best 4th of July phone deals 

Retailers likeAmazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun running July 4th sales on the top tech devices, so you can even snag some pre-party essentials. And you can trust ZDNET to only recommend products and deals that are worth your cash.

The best 4th of July 2024 deals 

4th of July TV deals 

Samsung 2024 The Frame TV
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

4th of July laptop and tablet deals 

samsung-galaxy-tab-s9-display
Matthew Miller/ZDNET

4th of July Phone deals 

Google Pixel 7 Snow in hand.
June Wan/ZDNET

4th of July Apple deals 

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 app grid.
Max Buondonno/ZDNET

4th of July headphone deals 

Beats Studio Pro headphones in Deep Brown against a wooden table
Jada Jones/ZDNET

4th of July robot vacuum deals 

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum and mop
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

4th of July home deals 

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

How did we choose these 4th of July deals?

At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

When will these deals expire?

Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

prime-day-deals-under-25.png

The 17 best October Prime Day deals under $25 still available

amazon.png

The best Amazon deals right now: June 2024

irobotuse

Top 15 Best Buy flash sale deals still available: MacBooks, robot vacuums, and more