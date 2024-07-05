'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 50+ best 4th of July sales still live: TVs, Apple products, robot vacuums, and more
The 4th of July may technically be over, but even if you've closed up the grill and left the fireworks display, you can still find some great 4th of July deals on items like TVs, laptops, headphones, and more.
Also: The best early Prime Day deals
Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are still running July 4th sales on the top tech devices, so you can grab some great deals before summer is over. And you can trust ZDNET to recommend only products and deals that are worth your cash.
The best 4th of July 2024 deals still available
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle: $430 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: $300 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $179 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 75-inch The Frame 4K TV: $1,886 (save $1,113 at Walmart)
- LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $498 (save $150 at Walmart)
- Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series LED 4K TV: $450 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Portable Power Station: $1,299 (save $600 at Amazon)
4th of July TV deals
- Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $300 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Vizio 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV: $378 (save $50 at Walmart)
- LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $498 (save $150 at Walmart)
- Samsung 75-inch The Frame 4K TV: $1,886 (save $1,113 at Walmart)
- LG OLED42C4PUA 42 Inch Evo C4 Series Smart TV: $1,292 (save $300 at Walmart)
- Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series LED 4K TV: $450 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: $100 (save $20 at Amazon)
- TCL 75-inch Class S5 Series 4K UHD LED TV: $530 (save $120 at Best Buy)
4th of July laptop and tablet deals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $650 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Apple MacBook Air M2: $849 (save $150 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Air (5th generation): $500 (save $250 at Best Buy)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $998 (save $102 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: $530 (save $70 at Best Buy)
4th of July Phone deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (AT&T, 128GB): $200 with trade-in and qualifying plan (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Google Pixel 7 (Unlocked, 128GB): $399 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 (Verizon, 128GB): Free with new line (save $799 at Verizon)
- Motorola Razr 2023 (Unlocked, 128GB): $449 (save $250 at Motorola)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: $850 (save $270 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,500 (save $300 at Best Buy)
4th of July Apple deals
- Apple Watch Series 9: $419 (save $110 at Best Buy)
- Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $80 (save $19 at Best Buy)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $189 (save $60 at Walmart)
- Apple Pencil (2nd generation): $80 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Apple Watch Ultra: $499 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Apple HomePod Mini: $80 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Apple Magic Mouse: $68 (save $11 at Walmart)
4th of July headphone deals
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $179 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Beats Studio Pro Headphones: $300 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $89 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Apple AirPods Max: $480 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Sony WH100XM5 Wireless Headphones: $350 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Shokz OpenRun Pro Premium Bone Conduction Headphones: $125 (save $55 at Best Buy)
4th of July robot vacuum deals
- Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: $300 (save $300 at Amazon)
- iRobot Roomba i1+: $400 (save $130 at Walmart)
- Roborock Qrevo S Robot Vacuum and Mop: $700 (save $100 at Walmart)
- Eufy Clean L50: $159 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Roborock Q8 Max Plus: $580 (save $240 at Best Buy)
- Narwal Freo Mate: $700 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: $199 (save $50 at Walmart)
4th of July home deals
- Ring Video Doorbell: $50 (Save $50 at Amazon)
- Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo: $177 (save $52 at Walmart)
- Philips Hue Smart LED TV Backlight: $210 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation): $28 (save $32 at Amazon)
- Blink Outdoor Camera 4-Pack: $133 (save $207 at Amazon)
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro: $90 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Ooni Kona Pizza Oven: $319.20 (save $79.80 at Best Buy)
- EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Portable Power Station: $1,299 (save $600 at Amazon)
- Google Nest Smart Thermostat: $170 (save $80 at Best Buy)
How did we choose these 4th of July deals?
At ZDNET, we only write about deals our team members would want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. These recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
When will these deals expire?
Deals are subject to sell out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on a deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.