Best 65-inch TV 2022: Big screens for big entertainment

A 65-inch TV is a great choice for most living rooms and home theaters. They hit that sweet spot between size classes, so you can get a bigger screen without making your room feel overwhelmed.

Brands like Sony and LG have plenty of top-tier OLED models if picture quality is your biggest priority. Samsung, TCL, and Hisense offer more mid-range and budget-friendly options -- if you're willing to forego some fancy features like Dolby Atmos and variable refresh rate support.

We've rounded up the best 65-inch TVs available to help you find the perfect fit for both your budget and your entertainment needs.

Samsung Q80A Best overall Samsung Screen size: 65-inches | Panel type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Quantum HDR 32X | Resolution: 4K The Samsung Q80A is the best 65-inch TV you can buy. It's QLED panel produces stunning 4K resolution as well as up to 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for exceptionally lifelike images. The integrated speakers work with object tracking technology, so the sound follows the on-screen action for 3D sound without extra equipment. The Q80A also has Bixby, Alexa, and Hey Google compatibility for hands-free voice controls, as well as built-in ambient light sensors to automatically change brighten your space. The all-new Ultrawide gameview and game bar feature lets you change aspect ratio and HDR settings on-the-fly, allowing you to keep an eye on frame rate, input lag, and wireless headset settings. Pros: Object tracking sound

Dedicated gaming mode

Tap and Multi-view modes Cons: No Dolby Vision support

No Apple Homekit support

LG C1 Best 65-inch OLED TV LG Screen size: 65-inches | Panel type: OLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision/HDR10 | Resolution: 4K The LG C1 OLED TV gives you some of the best picture quality available for your home theater or living room. With over eight million individually lit pixels, you'll get incredible contrast, detailing, and color for more lifelike images. With Dolby Vision support, everything from classic Hollywood movies to the latest Netflix original shows will look their best. The C1 also has a Filmmaker mode for movie buffs to see their favorite films as their creators intended, as well as a Sports alert to keep you up-to-date with scores, stats, and league standings. Pros: Excellent picture

Voice controls

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support Cons: Expensive

No Apple Homekit support

Sony BRAVIA XR A90J Best sound Sony Screen size: 65-inches | Panel type: OLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision/HDR10 | Resolution: 4K The Sony BRAVIA XR A90J OLED TV provides some of the best, most immersive audio available. It uses Sony's proprietary Acoustic surface audio+ technology to turn the entire screen into a speaker for near-perfect audio and video syncing. It also features built-in subwoofers for deeper bass and support for Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound -- without the need for extra equipment. But if you want a custom home theater configuration, you can pair the A90J with one of our best soundbar picks for a truly immersive and cinematic experience at home. Pros: Excellent audio quality

Excellent picture

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support Cons: Expensive

TCL 5-Series Best for streaming TCL Screen size: 65-inches | Panel type: QLED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision/HDR10 | Resolution: 4K If you've cut the cord and moved exclusively to streaming your content, the TCL 5-Series is an excellent option for your living room. It uses the Roku platform to give you access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, and it keeps your favorites in one hub menu for easier access. It also keeps your most-used connected devices on the hub menu for quicker access, so you don't have to memorize HDMI input locations or navigate frustrating menus. You can connect an Alexa or Hey Google-enabled smart speaker to the TV for hands-free voice controls, or you can download the Roku companion app to turn your mobile device into a voice-enabled remote. Pros: Dolby Vision

Roku streaming platform

Integrated cable management Cons: No native voice controls

Somewhat disappointing refresh rate

Hisense 65A6G Best budget 65-inch TV Hisense Screen size: 65-inches | Panel type: QLED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | HDR: Dolby Vision/HDR10 | Resolution: 4K The Hisense 65A6G retails for about half of what its big-name competitors cost, letting you have access to awesome entertainment without draining your bank account. It runs on Android TV, so not only do you get tons of preloaded streaming apps, but you also get access to the Google Play store and voice controls via Hey Google. The QLED panel works with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision for enhanced color and detailing, while the speakers use DTS Virtual: X audio technology to give you clean, clear sound. It even has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can share media from your smartphone, tablet. Pros: Great price

Dolby Vision support

Built-in voice controls Cons: No Dolby Atmos

60Hz refresh rate

How did we choose these 65-inch TVs? Aside from price, we chose 65-inch TVs that were best suited for different purposes. Factors like panel types, resolution, refresh rate, and smart features were considered to fit a variety of entertainment needs.

Which 65-inch TV is right for you? If brand loyalty isn't a concern, you should consider a 65-inch TV that checks as many boxes as possible. If you're a movie-buff, go for a model that supports Dolby Vision as well as a wide color gamut for better picture quality. If you stream most of your movies and shows, get a TV that has plenty of options for using and downloading apps.

How do you know if 65-inches is the right size TV for your space? A good rule of thumb for TV sizing is to measure, in inches, the distance between where you will be sitting and where the TV will be. Then, divide that distance in half. So if your couch is about 11 feet (132 inches) from where your TV will be wall mounted or on a dedicated stand, a 65-inch TV will be just about perfect for your space. You can always go a bit bigger or smaller depending on what's available and what fits your budget, but you don't want a screen that's too big or too small for your room.

Where is the best place to buy a TV? Any good TV retailer, either online or a traditional store, will have models at competitive prices and a good selection of TVs. You'll also want to check return and exchange policies in case your new TV is a dud or is damaged in transit. A good retailer will also have knowledgeable staff who can explain a TV's major features and explain what makes it different from other models available.

What's the difference between OLED and QLED? Televisions that use OLED or QLED panels are using very different technologies to produce a picture. The OLED acronym stands for "organic light emitting diode," and these panels use individually lit pixels along with organic substrates to create a wider array of colors and deeper blacks than other models on the market. The downside is that this technology is expensive to produce, so these models are much pricier than others you may find. A QLED TV (quantum-dot light emitting diode) is more of a marketing gimmick than anything, since quantum-anything isn't actually available for consumers. But QLED panels are also capable of incredible picture quality, though not as good as what you see on an OLED model. They are also more affordable, so if you want to get a good TV for less, they're a good choice.