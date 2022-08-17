'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Even though Labor Day means summer is coming to an end and it's time to put away your favorite white pants, the holiday on September 5 this year also means an influx of deals and low prices. While Amazon may not have a designated "Labor Day Sale," it does have lower prices and deals leading up to and on the holiday. From air fryers to AirPods, Amazon has some quality discounted items you should look out for starting early September.
We've rounded up the best early Amazon Labor Day deals so you don't have to sit at your computer or phone, anxiously scrolling to see what you can snag. Suited for your health, cooking, studying, or even treasure-finding needs, these techy products come in various price points to suit your lifestyle and your budget. This roundup includes how much you save, the original price, and some basic information so you can make an informed decision before you add them to your cart. With Prime, you also can get free shipping and returns.
Air fryers seem to be all the rage right now. Using convection heat and requiring little oil, air fryers make it so you can enjoy (somewhat) guilt-free fried food with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying. This black/grey Ninja Air Fryer fits up to four quarts of food – about two pounds of French fries – on its crisper plate. Made out of nanoceramic, plastic, and metal, the air fryer accessories are dishwasher safe and easy to clean. The one-touch control panel allows you to either choose between four programmable cooking options (Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, or Dehydrate) or manually control the cooking time and temperature. With a range of 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, the air fryer can quickly cook and crisp anything from chickpeas to chicken.
Apple's latest edition of the popular wireless earphones can make it easy to drown out the pressures of back-to-school prep and post-summer office busyness. With an easy connection process, in under a minute you can seamlessly connect your earpods to a computer or phone via Bluetooth settings. With noise cancellation abilities and spatial audio, these earphones make it feel like the sound is all around you. If you do want to stay somewhat in tune with your surroundings – and make sure you can hear the traffic as you cross the street – you can easily switch to transparency mode and let in the sounds of the world around you. Perfect for intense exercise sessions or if you accidentally throw them in the wash, AirPod Pros are sweat- and water-resistant.
So that they're comfortable and custom for your ears, the earpods come with three sizes of soft silicone tips. The 2.4-inch case easily slips into your pants, purse, or backpack pocket.
The Fitbit Versa 3 in black features a GPS and a heart tracker that logs your steps and your heart rate. With a 1.58-inch screen and modern style, the Versa 3 can be worn an everyday smartwatch or a fitness tracker for more intense exercise. You can run, walk, bike, and even swim with the water-resistant watch and then check the performance using the FitBit app. While wearing the watch, you can set reminders and alarms and check the news on your watch by using the built-in voice activation powered by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Perfect for the start of the school year, this 64 GB tablet comes with a pen that magnetically connects to its side – so you never lose the pen or a new idea. With a slim metal design and a 10.4-inch screen, the tablet is sleek and lightweight, fitting easily into a backpack, a work tote, or a purse. The clear display makes it easy to create, take notes, or stream for up to about 13 hours on a single charge. With the tablet's Dolby surround sound and dual speakers, you can have clear sound while listening to music or a podcast while you work.
Labor Day signals that it's time to head back to school and work, and it may be time for you to get a watch. Whether you're a student, a professional, or a parent on the go, the Apple Watch is a great way to keep track of your time and healthy habits. The Series 7 is the most advanced Apple Watch on the market. You can measure your blood oxygen, take an ECG, and receive notifications if the watch detects irregular heart activity. The ultimate portable fitness motivator, the Apple watch can track your movements accurately, from a brisk walk to a heavy lifting session at the gym. Also, this watch is pre-installed with three free months of Apple Fitness+, so you can try new workouts every week from your watch.
Note that Apple Watch requires an iPhone that is a 6s version or later with the latest iOS version (iOS 15.6) installed.
While you're here hunting for deals, might as well hunt for treasure -- or the car keys you can't seem to find. The Bounty Hunter battery-powered metal detector is the ideal tool for detecting trinkets and treasure even under the most difficult terrain. By using different motion modes and a notch control, this metal detector can neutralize the response to mineral content in the ground and distinguish between unwanted metals and treasure. Even though it is made of metal, the device is lightweight and easily transportable if you want to travel for your treasure hunt.
Original price $49
Streaming services offer a great deal of watchable content. To enjoy it all, get a remote control that makes streaming easier. Compatible with any HDTV and 4K UHDTV, the 4K Firestick allows for quick access to your favorite streaming apps, live and free TV, and voice control with Alexa voice remote. The Fire Stick features buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Voice Control, just what you need right at your fingertips. The remote may be mighty, but it's tiny enough to stay hidden or plug behind your TV if you want a clutter-free space.
Occurring annually on the first Monday of September, Labor Day is a Federal US holiday that was first celebrated in 1882. Meant to celebrate American workers and their achievements, the holiday is now usually marked by sales and symbolizes the unofficial end of summer. This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 5th.
We comb the internet across multiple retailers and take into account a multitude of factors. First, If the product is less than 15% off, it is usually not a good deal. There are exceptions to that, such as Apple products, which are very popular but not usually on sale. Our general rule of thumb is that it has to be at least 15% off.
Additionally, we check over the past six months on any item we think it's a great deal to make sure that you truly are getting a great deal. Anything that has been price-gouged to appear like a deal, where they raise the price a few days before and drop it back down to the "deal" the day of, has not been included on this list. We want to make sure that you get the best deal for these items.
While sales do take place on the actual Labor Day date, as with Independence Day and Memorial Day sales, you can expect deals and sales to start early leading up to the holiday and end a bit after the holiday.