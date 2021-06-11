Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Cables and chargers

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapter, and hubs to go around.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the two days, so I'll be updating this post with fresh deals. Keep checking back.

AmazonBasics USB-C to Lightning Cable - 6ft Savings 15% off Fast Charge: When used with an 18W or higher USB-C Wall Charger with Power Delivery you can charge your iPhone to 50% battery in just 30 minutes - supported models include iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XR, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPads, and more.

Certified Chip: Apple MFi certified charging and syncing cable for your Apple devices with improved chipset to ensure full compatibility

High-Speed Data Transfer: Up to 480Mbps for transferring music, movies, and more in seconds

Durable Friendly Design: Built with top rated materials and tested to withstand up to 4,000 bend cycles and features textured grooves on connector ends for improved grip $12 at Amazon

AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon Lightning to USB Cable - Advanced Collection - 6ft Savings 15% off Universal Compatibility: Compatible with the iPhone SE (2nd Gen) / 11 / XS / XS Max / XR / X / 8 Plus / 8 / 7 Plus / 7 / 6s Plus / 6s / 6 Plus / 6 / 5s / 5c / 5 / iPad Pro / iPad Air / Air 2 / iPad mini / mini 2 / mini 4 / iPad 4th gen / iPod Touch 5th gen / iPod nano 7th gen and Beats Pill+

New & MFi-certified Chipset: This iPhone charging cable uses Apple's original C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to your Apple devices immediately. MFi-certified cables provide a safe and stable charging solution for your devices.

Incredible Charging Speed: Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance maximize charging speed (supports up to 2.4 amps charging current).

Added Protection: An additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying; cables have been tested to bend 90-degrees 10,000 times.

Secure Fit: Sturdy unibody connectors resist damage while ensuring a secure fit with every insertion. $13 at Amazon

AUKEY Omnia 100W 2-Port PD Charger Savings $14 off Dual Fast Charging: Fully charge a MacBook Pro 16" in just 1.8 hours. The dual-port can simultaneously charge two laptops, automatically optimizing the power supply of the connected devices such as HP Spectre, Thinkpad T480, ASUS Laptop, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Pro 11"

Extensive Compatibility with Dynamic Detect: Most USB-C devices are compatible including phones, tablets, laptops, etc. Augmented with AUKEY Dynamic Detect, each port can output the full power of the charger with 100W Power Delivery when used on its own, and 45W Power Delivery when both ports are used together

Small yet Potent: A streamlined GaN power system enables this AUKEY 100W PD charger to be 36% smaller than the 16" MacBook Pro charger. It also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Extremely handy for home, office, and vacations

Safe & Reliable: This UL-certified charger with built-in safeguards protects your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging $35 at Amazon

AUKEY 36W Metal Dual USB Car Charger Savings 25% off 10% off Prime discount + 15% off coupon High-Speed Charging – Powerful 18W charging for two smartphones or tablets at once using Quick Charge 3.0. 36W total power split between two USB-A ports

Ultra-Compact – Packs massive power into a tiny cylinder not much bigger than your thumb

Fits Any Vehicle – Plugs into the standard DC socket (cigarette lighter) of any vehicle. Supports both 12V and 24V sockets

Handy LED Indicator – An LED ring lights up to show you the charging status and allows you to locate it easily in the dark $12 at Amazon

Zendure SuperTank 27,000mAh power bank Savings $20 off One of my all-time favorite power banks. Perfect for those who want to carry a lot of power! 100W USB-C Power Delivery Output & Input: SuperTank Power Bank packs up to 100W of USB-C Power Delivery in a single port which can serve as both an input and an output. 100W PD power bank can charge your 15" MacBook Pro 2018 at full speed, only taking 1.5 hours to charge from 0% to 100%. $83 at Amazon

AUKEY Travel Adapter, AC Output up to 2300W, 1x USB Port, 1x USB-C Port with 18W Power Delivery Savings: $6.75 off 20% off Prime discount + apply the following 10% off discount code URF4PCKB Feel at Home in Any Country: Plug in and stay powered on all over the world

150+ Countries: US, UK, Australian and European plug types cover more than 150 countries. Can be used with most electronic devices rated up to 2300W at 230V or 1100W at 110V

4 Ports: 1 USB port, 1 USB-C 18W Power Delivery port, and 2x AC outlets. Power four devices or appliances at once

Pocket-Size: Powered by OmniStack technology, this charger is 30% smaller than standard adapters and with better heat dissipation $20 at Amazon

Zendure X5 Power Bank Savings $10 off Fast Charging & Compact Size: X5 Power Bank is 25% smaller than other 15,000mAh laptop power banks on the market, which is even smaller than your smartphone (iPhone 11). 45W PD charges MacBook Air up to 40% in 30mins. It also can be fully recharged in just 2 hours with a 30W PD charger. For your wearable devices such as earbuds or smartwatch, X5's low-power charging mode would solve this charging problem. With simply double press the button on your device, X5 will switch to the low-power charging. $41 at Amazon

AUKEY Wireless 10000mAh Portable Charger/Power Bank with Foldable Stand, 18W Savings: $12 off 20% off Prime discount + apply the following 10% off discount code NQJS24TS Valid until 10/19/2020 11:59 PM PDT It's a power bank that's also a wireless charger. It's one of those great mashups that works well, especially when setting up a temporary office at the local coffee shop. Wireless Charging Stand: Conveniently charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W without connecting a cable (supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels). The foldable stand provides stable hands-free phone viewing

Dual Fast Charging Outputs: Power Delivery 3.0 output and Quick Charge 3.0 output combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W. Fast charge the iPhone 11 Pro up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the PD output

10000mAh Capacity: Fully charge your iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, iPad Air (2019) 0.9 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times. Recharge the power bank in just 3.5 hours with an 18W PD charger

Handy LED Indicators: The LED battery level indicator shows battery level and charging status at a glance. A dedicated wireless charging indicator ensures correct wireless charging and shows when wireless fast charging is active $27 at Amazon

AUKEY Portable Charger 10000mAh USB C Power Bank with 18W PD Savings: 25% off A fantastic power bank that's got enough power to keep you going all day, and yet can slip relatively unobtrusively into a pocket or bag. And it won't break the bank! High-Speed Charging: The combination of power delivery 3.0 and quick charge output 3.0 provide optimal charging up to 18W for your device. Fast charge your iPhone 11 Pro Max up to 50% in 30 minutes

Small yet Powerful: This travel-friendly portable battery will charge an iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, iPad Air (2019) 0.9 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times

Fast Recharging: Refill the Power Bank faster than ever with 18W INPUT in just 3.5 hours with an 18W PD charger

Refined Design: The slimline and smooth power bank make it comfortable to hold. The minimalist LED indicator shows the remaining power at a glance $14 at Amazon

Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad Savings: 18% off If you are all-in on the Apple ecosystem -- iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch -- then this is the perfect charger for you as it allows you to charge all your devices simultaneously. More of a bedside charger than a desk charger, this is great for having all your devices fully-charged in the morning, ready for the day ahead! But it's not just for Apple devices -- this charger is fully compatible with iPhone other Qi-enabled smartphones too. One feature that i really like about this charger is that unlike some, it comes with a 24W PD charger. $89 at Amazon

NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch Savings: 31% Tired of your home Wi-Fi dropping out while you're trying to work? A wired network is the way to go, and this Netgear 5-port hub offers enough 10/100/1000 Mbps Gigabit ethernet ports to allow you to build a reliable wired home network. This is a completely fanless design, so there's no noise to bother you or others working and studying. $12 at Amazon

Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port with Ethernet Adapter Savings: 25% off A portable USB-C dock packed with enough ports and features to more than satisfy the most demanding professional, either at home, in the office, or on the move. The Satechi USB-C Slim Multi-Port adapter features 4K HDMI (30Hz), USB-C PD charging (up to 60W), two USB-A 3.0 ports, micro/SD card readers, plus, a newly added Gigabit Ethernet port. I like this dock a lot, and especially like the 60W USB-C PD charging port to keep your setup powered. It makes me feel like I'm not tying up a USB-C port of my device! The dock comes in silver or space gray to match your MacBook, or a super black finish. $59 at Amazon

TRENDnet 8-Port Gigabit EdgeSmart PoE+ Switch Savings: 30% PoE (Power over Ethernet) devices are all the rage, and if you need to accommodate them on your network, then the easiest way to do that is with a specific PoE hub. The TRENDnet 8-Port Gigabit EdgeSmart PoE+ switch a cost-effective desktop PoE managed switch solution for high-speed gigabit PoE+ applications. It can deliver 64W of power to up to eight Power over Ethernet devices. $69 at Amazon

Satechi Type-C 75W Travel Charger Savings: 33% off The Satechi Type-C 75W Travel Charger provides a safe, powerful charge of up to 60W to quickly charge any of your Type-C devices. Features fast charging for iPhone X, 8 Plus and 8 with Apple MFi-Certified Type-C to Lightning cable, as well as Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, which is 38 percent faster than its predecessor. A solid, reliable, and safe charger for your mobile devices. $39 at Amazon

Satechi Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Savings: 33% off This is the perfect hub for tablet users, both at home, at school, or at the office. Plug this into a single USB-C port and you get a 4K HDMI display port (30Hz), a USB-C PD 3.0 charging port, USB 3.0 port, and 3.5mm headphone jack. While this hub was specifically designed for 2020/2018 iPad Pro, it works great with a range of devices, from the 2020/2018 MacBook Air, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3/Surface Pro 7/Go, the Google PixelBook Go, as well as smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus/S10, 9 Plus/9, Note 9/8, Google Pixel 3 XL/3, LG V30, Huawei Mate 20, HTC U12+, Microsoft Lumia 950 XL/950 and more. $39 at Amazon

