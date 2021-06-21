Best Amazon Prime Day deals: Cables and chargers

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapter, and hubs to go around.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

Awesome Deal: Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 240Wh Backup Lithium Battery 20% off The Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station has been featured as the "Best Portable Power Station for use in the outdoors" by Digital Trends. A classic choice for your pick.

This entry-level portable power station is equipped with a 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack, weighing in at only 6.6 pounds. The solid handle makes it easy to carry around for outdoor adventures such as tent camping, road trips, backyard camping, etc.

Includes 1* Pure Sine Wave AC outlet (110V 200W 400W Peak), 2* USB-A ports (5V, 2.4A), and 1* 12V DC car port to charge your road trip essentials such as smartphones, laptops, cameras, fans, lights, and so on. Pass-through charging is supported.

The power station can be recharged by the Jackery SolarSaga 60 solar panel. Its built-in MPPT controller enables the solar panel to operate at its max power point for the power station to be recharged at its highest efficiency. TWO alternative ways to recharge: through the wall outlet or the car outlet. $159 at Amazon

mophie 401102952 Powerstation XXL 55% off Reliable battery cells hold their charge for when you need it most

Charge multiple devices using the USB-C and USB-A ports

Use the USB-C port to charge the PowerStation XXL battery, or use that same port to charge your device

A four-light LED power indicator displays charging status and current battery life $31 at Amazon

Anker Docking Station 20% off This station is equipped with dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm AUX port.

With 85W and 15W Thunderbolt 3 ports plus an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port, PowerExpand offers multiple ways to get a high-speed charge for anything from laptops to phones and more.

The Thunderbolt 3 port supports 5K@60Hz, while the HDMI port supports a resolution of 4K@60Hz. Connect to both simultaneously to enjoy crystal-clear streaming or mirroring across 2 displays.

$199 at Amazon

Anker 6ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] -- MFi Certified 20% off Improved construction techniques and materials make a cable that lasts 5X longer than the norm.

Each cable contains a unique, verified serial number and an authorization chip issued by Apple to ensure 100% compatibility with any Lightning device.

Each premium nylon-braided cable is optimized for use with Apple devices, providing the same charging speeds as stock Apple charging cables. $15 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 -- USB wall charger with built-in 5000mAh power bank 31% off The Ultimate 2-in-1 Charger: A hybrid high cell capacity portable battery and dual-port wall charger in one sleek package.

High-Speed Charging: Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies ensure that all devices receive their fastest possible charge in the wall or on-the-go. Does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.

Charge-and-Go: Charge your device and PowerCore Fusion's internal battery via a wall outlet, then take it with you for up to 3 phone charges -- any place, any time. Boasts a foldable plug to ensure maximum portability. $17 at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 26800 power bank 9% off 2,6800 mAh of power charges most phones over six times, tablets at least two times and any other USB device multiple times.

3x USB output ports equipped with Anker's PowerIQ and Voltage Boost technology ensure high-speed charging for three devices -- simultaneously.

Dual microUSB (20W) input offers recharge speeds up to twice as fast as standard portable chargers -- a full recharge takes just over six hours while using both input ports. $59 at Amazon