Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Cameras, backdrops, tripods, and more studio gear

Whether you want to be the next big YouTube star or you're just required to show your face in Zoom meetings, it's time to upgrade your video hardware. In this guide, we locate some of the better items that are on sale for Prime Day. Some of these are finds just because all video gear has been in short supply due to the pandemic. Some of these are genuinely good deals no matter what the current events.

The bottom line is this: If you're doing video, you need more than just your smartphone. You'll need sound, lighting, a place to put your camera, possibly a new camera, a tripod, and various mounts, backdrops, and accessories.

Go for it! And when you produce some exciting YouTube videos, let us know in the comments below.

Panasonic LUMIX G95 Save 30% This is a Spotlight Deal that begins on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 8:00AM PDT and ends on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 11:59PM PDT. This is a rare and substantial deal for a very well-respected camera. There's not much more to say other than if you're going to buy a G95, this is the time to do it. $699 at Amazon

Ring Light 10.2" with 62" Tripod Stand Save 50% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 7:50AM PDT and ends on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 1:50PM PDT. This is one of those do-everything selfie lights that have blossomed in the age of YouTube and Zoom. We own one and it's... okay. It's bright, but not super bright. The stand works, but is a bit rickety. That said, for twenty bucks, it's a good way to get started adding some light to your videos. $21 at Amazon

GVM Dimmable Bi-color LED panel set Save 50% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 12:10PM PDT and ends on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 6:10PM PDT. I'll be honest. I've been giving serious thought to snapping this up myself. I have CFL lighting and some spot LEDs, but I don't have a full LED lighting kit. At half off, this is a heck of a deal, and one may very well find its way to Camp David during the Lightning Deal window. $396 at Amazon

Datacolor SpyderX Pro Save 41% This is a Lightning Deal that begins on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 5:05PM PDT and ends on Tuesday 6/22/21 at 11:05PM PDT. If you're a pro, monitor calibration can be a serious issue. The Datacolor Spyder line goes back, wow, to at least the 1990s. I had a predecessor of this one for my giant 27-inch tube-based display back in the day. So to say Datacolor knows calibration is, well, to say it. If you need this, you know it. And now you know there's a good discount for it on Prime Day. You're welcome. $100 at Amazon