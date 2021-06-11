Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Robots and Raspberry Pi

We're aggregating the very best robot, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and electronic kit deals on Amazon for Prime Day 2021. But first, here's what was on sale last year.

Welcome to a very fun hodgepodge of geek goodies on sale at Amazon for Prime Day. We cover a bunch of deals in this guide, including some good Raspberry Pi kit discounts and a really good price on a Creality 3D printer you can control with a Pi board.

ZDNet Recommends

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Plus how to find the best deals

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Plus how to find the best deals

Amazon's annual sale is around the corner. Here's what you need to know, including when it is, the best deals to expect, and tips and tricks on how to master Prime Day 2021.

Read More

Look, we'll admit that the most desirable robot gadgets aren't on this list because they're not on sale for Prime Day. But if you want to do a little virtual window shopping and come home with something you can put together and tinker with, we have a great little selection.

Oh, and if you're just getting started with Raspberry Pi making, here's a quick intro.

Best robot, Raspberry Pi, and more deals on Amazon for Prime Day

While we wait for Amazon to announce Prime Day 2021 deals, here is a look at some of the best robot, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and electronic kit deals from Prime Day 2020. Please keep in mind these sales are no longer valid; we're just showing you what might be on offer again this year.

Retro Raspberry Pi gaming kit

$20 off

rasp-game.png
Inland

Oh, this is a fun one. If you want to run some ancient Atari games in emulation on a Raspberry Pi, consider this kit (with a Raspberry Pi 3 B+). It includes a mini monitor, a game controller, and a pile of retro Atari games, all on one kit.

$80 at Amazon

STEM 12 in 1 Education Robot Toy

Save $11

yellowbot.png
AOKESI

There are no good LEGO deals on Prime Day, but if you want to build a robot in the spirit of LEGO, this kit might be fore you. This kit allows you to build 12 different robot projects out of the one kit.

$29 at Amazon

Raspberry Pi 4 Aluminum Case

$3 off

case.png

Here's a slick-looking aluminum case for your Raspberry Pi 4. It also comes in black.

View Now at Amazon

Digilent Zybo Z7: Zynq-7000 ARM/FPGA SoC Development Board

$60

zybo.png
Digilent

If you want a single-board computer that's not a Raspberry Pi, but will get you started with Arm development, consider the Zybo 27:

  • Built around the Xilinx Zynq-7000 AP SoC, with 650MHz dual-core Cortex-A9 processor and DDR3 memory controller with 8 DMA channels
  • On board user interfaces include 6 push buttons, 4 slide switches, 5 LEDs, 2 RGB LEDs, and more
  • Expansion opportunities with six Pmod connector ports, over 30 FPGA I/O, four Analog capable 0-1.0V differential pairs to XADC, and more
View Now at Amazon

MalsiPree Robotic Interactive Cat Toy

$8 off

cat.jpg
MalsiPree

What? This is Prime Day on the Internet and you think we'd leave you without a cute cat robot? Of course not. This device is a set of wheels designed to annoy your kitty. What could be more fun?

So, some pets will love this and others won't. When I got my little dog, I planned on building it all sorts of robotic gadgets. I was going to make him a robotic car, a mech suit, and so many other things. But Pixel doesn't like plastic or mechanical things. At all. He just likes yanking all the stuffing out of his little stuffed animal friends. But your cat just might like chasing a robot all over the house. More to the point, you might like watching your cat chase a robot all over the house. 

Go ahead and get it. You know you want to.

$31 at Amazon

ELECROW Microbit Kit

$14 off

microbit.png
ELECROW

This is a great coding kit for kids to get started learning coding. And here's a secret: even if you're an adult, it's a great way to get started with Python programming. It's fun, engaging, and informative.

View Now at Amazon

AuviPal Raspberry Pi camera module

$1.80 off

cam-module.png
AviPal

This is not exactly a huge Prime Day discount, but it's a 1080p camera for under $10. It's a Raspberry Pi camera module, which when paired with your Pi, can open the door to remote monitoring, security, robotics and more.

View Now at Amazon

UMLIFE Sensor Modules Kit for Arduino

$3.20 off

sensors.png
UMLIFE

If you want your Arduino to be aware of the real world, you need to get yourself this sensor kit. For about twelve bucks, you get sensors that detect detect temperature, humidity, sound, light, infrared, motion, flame, vibration, digital touch, air pressure and more.

View Now at Amazon

Superbot STEM robot toy

Save $42

legocar.png
Apitor

No it's not LEGO Technics. It's just a very fine clone of LEGO Technics. I'm pretty sure LEGO isn't thrilled, but their annoyance is your savings. Go ahead and scoop up this robot kit and build away. It should be a lot of fun and it's a good deal today.

$47 at Amazon

More Prime Day deals

Here are a few other noteworthy robot and Pi alternative deals we spotted on Amazon last year:

ZDNet Recommends

Related Topics:

Hardware Cloud E-Commerce Enterprise Software

More from David Gewirtz

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3