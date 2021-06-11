Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Robots and Raspberry Pi

Welcome to a very fun hodgepodge of geek goodies on sale at Amazon for Prime Day. We cover a bunch of deals in this guide, including some good Raspberry Pi kit discounts and a really good price on a Creality 3D printer you can control with a Pi board.

Look, we'll admit that the most desirable robot gadgets aren't on this list because they're not on sale for Prime Day. But if you want to do a little virtual window shopping and come home with something you can put together and tinker with, we have a great little selection.

Oh, and if you're just getting started with Raspberry Pi making, here's a quick intro.

Best robot, Raspberry Pi, and more deals on Amazon for Prime Day While we wait for Amazon to announce Prime Day 2021 deals, here is a look at some of the best robot, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and electronic kit deals from Prime Day 2020. Please keep in mind these sales are no longer valid; we're just showing you what might be on offer again this year.

Retro Raspberry Pi gaming kit $20 off Inland Oh, this is a fun one. If you want to run some ancient Atari games in emulation on a Raspberry Pi, consider this kit (with a Raspberry Pi 3 B+). It includes a mini monitor, a game controller, and a pile of retro Atari games, all on one kit. $80 at Amazon

STEM 12 in 1 Education Robot Toy Save $11 AOKESI There are no good LEGO deals on Prime Day, but if you want to build a robot in the spirit of LEGO, this kit might be fore you. This kit allows you to build 12 different robot projects out of the one kit. $29 at Amazon

Digilent Zybo Z7: Zynq-7000 ARM/FPGA SoC Development Board $60 Digilent If you want a single-board computer that's not a Raspberry Pi, but will get you started with Arm development, consider the Zybo 27: Built around the Xilinx Zynq-7000 AP SoC, with 650MHz dual-core Cortex-A9 processor and DDR3 memory controller with 8 DMA channels

On board user interfaces include 6 push buttons, 4 slide switches, 5 LEDs, 2 RGB LEDs, and more

Expansion opportunities with six Pmod connector ports, over 30 FPGA I/O, four Analog capable 0-1.0V differential pairs to XADC, and more View Now at Amazon

MalsiPree Robotic Interactive Cat Toy $8 off MalsiPree What? This is Prime Day on the Internet and you think we'd leave you without a cute cat robot? Of course not. This device is a set of wheels designed to annoy your kitty. What could be more fun? So, some pets will love this and others won't. When I got my little dog, I planned on building it all sorts of robotic gadgets. I was going to make him a robotic car, a mech suit, and so many other things. But Pixel doesn't like plastic or mechanical things. At all. He just likes yanking all the stuffing out of his little stuffed animal friends. But your cat just might like chasing a robot all over the house. More to the point, you might like watching your cat chase a robot all over the house. Go ahead and get it. You know you want to. $31 at Amazon

ELECROW Microbit Kit $14 off ELECROW This is a great coding kit for kids to get started learning coding. And here's a secret: even if you're an adult, it's a great way to get started with Python programming. It's fun, engaging, and informative. View Now at Amazon

AuviPal Raspberry Pi camera module $1.80 off AviPal This is not exactly a huge Prime Day discount, but it's a 1080p camera for under $10. It's a Raspberry Pi camera module, which when paired with your Pi, can open the door to remote monitoring, security, robotics and more. View Now at Amazon

UMLIFE Sensor Modules Kit for Arduino $3.20 off UMLIFE If you want your Arduino to be aware of the real world, you need to get yourself this sensor kit. For about twelve bucks, you get sensors that detect detect temperature, humidity, sound, light, infrared, motion, flame, vibration, digital touch, air pressure and more. View Now at Amazon

Superbot STEM robot toy Save $42 Apitor No it's not LEGO Technics. It's just a very fine clone of LEGO Technics. I'm pretty sure LEGO isn't thrilled, but their annoyance is your savings. Go ahead and scoop up this robot kit and build away. It should be a lot of fun and it's a good deal today. $47 at Amazon

