Best early Prime Day 2021 deals: Smart home devices

Smart home gadgets are all the rage, but it's a slippery slope. As soon as you're done installing your first gadget, you're in the market for the next, and it can get pretty expensive.
Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up your next smart home device for less, because there are some fantastic deals out there on a whole range of devices.
With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.
Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).
All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)
27% off
With its 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers, the all-new Echo Show 8 is the perfect hub for your smart home setup.
- 8.0-inch touchscreen 1280 x 800 resolution display.
- 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered.
- Built-in camera shutter and microphone/camera off button
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa
50% off
It might be tiny, but it packs all the power and punch of a full-sized Echo! There's a reason why this is Amazn's most popular smart speaker!
- Better speaker quality than Echo Dot Gen 2 for richer and louder sound.
- Pair with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound.
- Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.
- Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices. Create routines to start and end your day.
- Call almost anyone hands-free.
- Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.
Blink Outdoor wireless, weather-resistant HD security camera - 5 camera kit
41% off
- Blink Outdoor wireless battery-powered HD security camera with infrared night vision.
- Runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included).
- Store video clips and photos in the cloud with the Blink Subscription Plan or save locally to the Blink Sync Module 2 via a USB flash drive (sold separately).
- Built to withstand the elements.
- No wiring or professional installation required.
- Get motion detection alerts on your phone.
- See, hear, and speak to visitors with live view in real time and two-way audio features on your Blink app.
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro
36% off
- Certified Refurbished Video Doorbell Pro has been refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new, and also comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.
- 1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Echo device.
- Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what's relevant to you.
- Get notifications whenever motion is detected by customizing your motion zones.
- With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.
Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system - 3-Pack
30% off
At the heart of any good smart home system is a solid, reliable Wi-Fi connection, and things don't get much better than the Amazon eero Pro mesh.
- The Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi kit (3 eero Pros) replaces the traditional WiFi router, WiFi extender, and internet booster.
- Capable of covering a 5+ bedroom home with fast and reliable internet powered by a mesh network.
- Unlike the common internet routers and wireless access points, eero automatically updates once a month, always keeping your home WiFi system on the cutting edge.
- eero mesh WiFi network leverages multiple wireless access points to create an incredibly dependable internet experience, all on a single mesh WiFi system.
- Quick & easy setup.
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) – home security system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring
40% amount off
- Quickly and easily setup your Ring Alarm by plugging in your base station, connecting to wifi via the Ring app, and placing your sensors in their ideal locations.
- A great fit for 1-2 bedroom homes.
- Kit includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender.
- Optional 24/7 professional monitoring with Ring Protect Plus for $10/month.
We plan to update this guide with more smart home device deals as we spot them.
