Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Smartphones and mobile accessories

Who doesn't like a good deal? I'm all for saving money, so for me, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to pick up those essentials (or bits of kit you need to boost productivity) while at the same spending less. And with more and more people now working and learning from home, it seems that there are never enough cables, chargers, adapters, and hubs to go around.

With that in mind, I've trawled through the unbelievable number of deals that are available over Prime Day 2021 -- tens of thousands! -- and distilled them down into a handful of the best.

Deals come and go over the two days, and I'll be updating this post with fresh deals, so keep checking back. Also, if you find a good deal I've missed, feel free to drop me a note (a Twitter DM probably gets the quickest response).

Tracfone Motorola Moto e 4G LTE 24% off A cheap and cheerful Android 10 smartphone. Great as a backup, or if you just want a cheap phone for day-to-day use. Everything about this smartphone is perfectly acceptable, from the 6.2-inch display, to the 13MP camera. $34 at Amazon

Garmin fenix 5X Plus smartwatch 13% off A smartwatch for those who spend time outdoors. Features color topo maps, a Pulse Ox Acclimation sensor that tracks your blood oxygen saturation levels, and enough storage for 500 songs. Because this is for the outdoors, it's build rugged, with a scratch-resistant domed sapphire lens, plus stainless steel or diamond-like carbon (DLC) titanium bezel, and rear case. Decent battery life too, offering up to 20 days in smartwatch mode and 13 hours in GPS mode when playing music. $389 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1-inch 41% off The perfect tablet for people who are rough on their equipment! The 10.1-inch WiFi-enabled 64gb Tab Active Pro tablet has been ruggedized for tough conditions. It includes built-in features such as an accelerometer, GPS, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, and a RGB light sensor. It's MIL-STD-810G certified and tested for drops, shocks, vibration, rain, dirt, mud, sand, water, altitude, freeze & thaw, temperature range, temperature shock, and humidity. The battery lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge. $441 at Amazon

Ulefone Note 11P with Android 11 20% off Android 11, a great camera array, powerful processor, and great battery life. Flagship features for a lot less than flagship money! Ultra-Large 6.55-inch Punch-Hole Screen



MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core processor



Android 11

48MP AI Quad Camera, Samsung 48MP Camera, 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens, 2MP Macro Camera, 2MP Sub-Camera / 8MP Front Camera



8GB RAM

128GB ROM

MicroSD up to 1T

4400mAh battery $199 at Amazon

Motorola Moto G7 Plus 44% off Not everyone needs a flagship smartphone, and if that's you then this is the handset for you. Featuring a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display, all-day 3000mA battery with TurboPower gets you 12 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging -- this is a great workhorse. $139 at Amazon

Amazing Deal: Sony WF-SP800N in-ear noise-canceling earbuds (Amazon exclusive) $112 off With a whopping $112 off the retail price, this is a great time to pick up these comfortable earbuds. They feature digital noise cancellation, up to 9 hours of battery life/18 total hours with carrying case (or up to 13 hours/26 total with carrying case with noise canceling disabled), and are IPX5 sweat and splash-proof design They also feature a built-in microphone for clear-sounding hands-free calls, and are Alexa-enabled. $88 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note S20 Ultra 5G 29% off You're undoubtedly paying a flagship price here, even with a great Amazon prime Day discount, but you're getting a superb smartphone. 6.9-inch AMOLED display

Snapdragon 865+ processor

108MP main camera

10MP selfie camera

4500mAh battery

128GB storage

5G ready

Unlocked

S Pen included $999 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 35% off Superb active noise cancellation to block out background noise on an airplane, train, or bus, long-lasting battery life (with a case that doubles as a wireless charger), and a comfortable fit. A great pair of earbuds, especially to complement a Samsung smartphone. $109 at Amazon

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds 41% off Elite Active 65t are secure-fitting earbuds that provide dependable in-ear stability. Great sound and call quality, five hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 15 hours in total with the included pocket-friendly charging case, and IP56 rated so they're not going to die in the rain or sweat! A great alternative to Apple's AirPods! $47 at Amazon

Blackview A80 [Deal expired] 20% off Think you can't get a great smartphone for under $100? Think again! 6.21-inch HD+ Waterdrop display

Android 10

13MP quad camera array

5MP selfie camera

2GB RAM

16GB storage

Fingerprint and face recognition biometric

4200mAh battery

4G dual SIM $87 at Amazon