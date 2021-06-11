Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Storage and drives

The Amazon Prime Day shopping event may now be over, but if you're in the market for new storage solutions, there is still time to snag a discount or two.

The storage on offer ranges from SSD hardware for upgrading your tower PCs to flash storage drives and memory cards suitable for handheld gaming consoles and cameras.

To make the hunt for storage shopping easier, ZDNet compiled a list of the best bargains we found on Amazon after the sales event. There are some continuing sales, and while discounts aren't as high as during the event, deals are still available.

Best storage, SSD, and flash drive deals on Amazon for Prime Day While we wait for Amazon to announce Prime Day 2021 deals, here is a look at some of the best storage, SSD, and flash drive deals from Prime Day 2020. Please keep in mind these sales are no longer valid; we're just showing you what might be on offer again this year.

WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive, portable external hard drive $10 off To kickstart your hunt for digital storage deals over Amazon Prime Day, the WD Black 5TB P10 Game Drive is storage suitable for Playstation and Xbox gaming consoles, as well as traditional PCs and Macs. The drive offers 5TB of storage -- enough for over 100 games -- and a read speed of 625Mbps. $139 at Amazon

WD 4TB gaming drive $18 off Another game storage solution on offer over Amazon's sales events is the WD 4TB gaming drive. This storage solution, on sale for $92, is designed with the PS4 in mind and is portable, so you can take your games and other content with you while away from home. $111 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I memory card $4 off The SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I memory card is worth picking up if you need storage suitable for high-speed transfers, such as images and video. The card can support 160MB/s read speeds and 90MB/s write speeds when paired with a compatible device, such as a camera or video recorder. $45 at Amazon

SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I card $5 off Another option to consider, albeit including less in terms of basic storage, is the SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I card. This budget-friendly storage card offers write speeds of up to 90MB/s and transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s. SanDisk recommends this storage solution for rapid photography and video footage capture. $19 at Amazon

WD 12TB Elements desktop hard drive $32 off A desktop drive offering a hefty amount of additional storage space for documents, films, tv shows, photos, games, and more is the WD 12TB Elements desktop hard drive. Available during the Amazon Prime Day sales event for $174, this storage solution is suitable for Windows machines -- OS 7 - 10 -- and uses USB 3.0 connectivity. $217 at Amazon

