Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals: Windows 10 laptops

Amazon's Prime Day event, taking place over 48 hours this year, is a time when you can snap up bargains on PCs, laptops, and mobile devices ahead of the holiday season.

Whether you are in the market for a laptop refresh, you need a new PC now you are working remotely and from home, or you are looking for a device as a Christmas gift, there is a range of Windows 10 laptops available.

Below, we have compiled some of the best deals to suit a variety of budgets. We will be updating our top picks throughout the event.

Best Windows 10 laptop deals on Amazon for Prime Day While we wait for Amazon to announce Prime Day 2021 deals, here is a look at some of the best Windws 10 laptop deals from Prime Day 2020. Please keep in mind these sales are no longer valid; we're just showing you what might be on offer again this year.

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop $300 off A great deal on Amazon Prime Day for a premium gaming laptop is the discount on offer for the Razer Blade 15. The base model features a $300 discount for a Windows 10 device complete with a 10th-gen Intel i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. $1,299 at Amazon

ConceptD 3 Ezel creator laptop $250 discount A premium buy over Amazon Prime Day, available for a $250 discount, is a flagship device suitable for content creators. Acer's ConceptD 3 Ezel creator Windows 10 laptop is a "toolbox" for creative applications and comes with a lightweight, versatile, aluminum chassis. The 14-inch laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, 4GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. $1,249 at Amazon

HP Pavilion x360 14 convertible 2-in-1 laptop $93 The HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop is a convertible device that runs on Windows 10 Home. This hybrid laptop, suitable for work and study, sports a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD storage. Update: out of stock $646 at Amazon

Asus ZenBook 13 laptop $150 off Another Prime member-exclusive deal is a substantial discount on offer for the Asus ZenBook 13 laptop. This Windows 10 Pro device is a slim and stylish laptop equipped with a 13.3-inch Full HD NanoEdge Bezel display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Update: limited stock available $999 at Amazon

Dell XPS 15 7590 $270 off The Dell XPS 15 7590, available with a price cut of $270 over the Amazon sales event, is also worth considering if you want to invest in a long-term laptop. The Windows 10 Home device sports a 15.6-inch 4K UHD InfinityEdge display, an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics, 256GB SSD storage, and 16GB RAM. Update: limited stock available $1,529 at Amazon

Dell XPS 13 4K UHD InfinityEdge touchscreen laptop $400 off A high-specification laptop featuring Windows Home Advanced is also on sale over the Amazon Prime Day event. The Dell XPS 13 7390 is equipped with a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge touchscreen display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. Update: limited stock available $1,402 at Amazon

Acer TravelMate P6 $460 off An option for business users seeking a mid-range portable laptop over Amazon Prime Day is the Acer TravelMate P6. This laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro and comes with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 14-inch Full HD display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Update: out of stock $689 at Amazon

