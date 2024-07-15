The 28 best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

This year's Amazon Prime Day will bring Prime members (and those who sign up for a free trial) deals on a wide range of tech products, including elusive Apple discounts.

Apple rarely offers big deals, but this brand is always featured during Prime Day, with some of the best deals to be found at Amazon. While some price drops might be larger than others, you can expect to find deals on products like MacBooks, iPhones, and AirPods during the event -- and even some beforehand.

Below, you will find the best Apple deals that are now available at Amazon ahead of Prime Day, which is landing tomorrow.

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Save $200 Jason Hiner/ZDNET Current price: $1399

Original price: $1599 If you're in the market for a powerful, portable laptop, you can save $200 on a 2023 MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. This device, being one of the latest options in Apple's lineup, is a workhorse that would be perfect for work, productivity, and entertainment. View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Save $99 Jason Hiner/ZDNET Current price: $450

Original price: $549 With stunning audio quality supported by Dolby Atmos technologies and Apple's H1 chip, a deal for the noise-canceling AirPods Max over-ear headphones, now with a $99 discount, is not to be missed. At the time of writing, these headphones are available in five colors. View now at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 Save $100 Kayla Solino/ZDNET Current price: $299

Original price: $399 We often see discounted Apple Watch series during sales events, and ahead of Prime Day, you can save $100 on a GPS-ready, 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 with a Midnight strap. This smartwatch offers users an Always-on Retina display and access to a variety of lifestyle and health-related mobile applications. View now at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air Save $200 Cliff Joseph/ZDNET Current price: $799

Original price: $999 I've owned a 2022 MacBook Air since the range was launched and have found it invaluable on trips away. If you are looking for an ultra-portable, light laptop for work and play, consider the $200 discount available on this Apple MacBook Air, which comes with an M2 chip and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. Higher discounts keep appearing, so watch this item -- you might be able to enjoy a deeper discount in the days to come. View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Save $49 Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET Current price: $80

Original price: $129 You can save $49 on a pair of Apple AirPods, a great accessory for your iPhone if you want to listen to music on the move. Apple says you can expect around a day of use on a single charge and these second-generation earbuds come with a charging case as standard. View now at Amazon

Adam Breeden/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. However, you can expect deals to appear before the event, and competitors -- such as Walmart and Best Buy -- will also run their own version of a summer sale.

When does Prime Day begin?

Prime Day 2024 will begin on Tuesday, July 16, at 12:01 a.m. PT and run through Wednesday, July 17. The annual two-day sale will last 48 hours, although deals will start appearing ahead of time, and some discounts may also hang around for a few days afterward. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly.

Are Apple products really cheaper on Prime Day?

Apple rarely offers sales and discounts on its products, and considering the generally high price point, you might wait a while before upgrading your gear. So events such as Prime Day and Black Friday are great opportunities to save -- but discounts are often still low, with many deals we've observed offering roughly five to 20 percent off, at most.

Will iPads be on sale on Prime Day?

Yes. It would be extremely unusual for there to be no deals available on the Apple iPad range. These tablets are very popular and considering how many options are now on the market -- including iPad minis, the standard iPad, and iPad Pro models -- we can reliably expect discounts to appear.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET authors and reviewers will only include deals that catch our eye: products we have hands-on experience with, want, or would recommend to our readers.

We use our own experience, knowledge, and research to judge the worthiness of a deal that appears during Prime Day, alongside price tracker tools and services, to compare historical pricing data and determine whether or not we consider a deal to be of real value. Furthermore, we consider the price point itself: even if we've seen a product with a lower price point in the past if the new price is still valuable, we will consider the product's inclusion.

We like to see discounts of at least 20%, but in some cases -- such as Apple deals, which often have less of a discount available -- we may still include a deal if it demonstrates value for money.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

