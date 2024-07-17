'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best Prime Day Apple deals of 2024: Apple Watches, AirPods, MacBooks, and more
Amazon Prime Day is well underway, bringing Prime members (and those who sign up for a free trial) deals on a wide range of tech products, including some rare Apple discounts.
While Apple deals can be elusive, Amazon has some of the best deals we've seen all year right now on products like MacBooks (including the brand-new MacBook Air M3), AirPods (including the AirPods Max), and Apple Watches (including the Apple Watch Series 9). We've rounded up the best Apple deals available during Amazon Prime Day right now.
Best Prime Day Apple deals we've found
- Apple MacBook Air (M3) 2024 for $849 (save $250): This is the lowest price we've seen yet on Apple's newest MacBook Air, powered by the M3 chip. Just make sure you add the coupon on the page.
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro for $1,399 (save $200): If you're in the market for a powerful, portable laptop, you can save $200 on a 2023 MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. (It's also our pick for the best laptop you can buy.)
- Apple AirTag for $24 (save $5): Constantly losing your keys or phone? Consider picking up a Bluetooth-based item tracker, the Apple AirTag, for only $25. (You can also get a 4-pack on sale for $89, saving you about $10.)
- Apple MacBook Air for $799 (save $200): If you need a budget-friendly laptop suitable for work and travel, you can save on a 2022 model with an M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro for $2,050 (save $650): If you need a premium laptop that will last you for years to come, consider the $650 discount on a MacBook Pro with top specs.
- Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular, 45mm for $579 (save $170): You can save $170 on an Apple Watch Series 8 with both GPS and cellular connectivity.
- Apple AirPods Max for $395 (save $154): Don't miss this rare deal for Apple's excellent over-ear headphones.
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $120 (save $49): In the second day of the Prime sale, you can save $49 on a pair of third-generation Apple AirPods.
- Current price: $280
- Original price: $399
We often see discounted Apple Watches during sales events, and during Prime Day, you can save over $100 on a GPS-ready, 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 with a Midnight strap. This smartwatch offers an Always-on Retina display and access to a variety of lifestyle and health-related mobile applications.
- Current price: $395
- Original price: $549
With stunning audio quality supported by Dolby Atmos technologies and Apple's H1 chip, a deal for the noise-canceling AirPods Max over-ear headphones, now with a $154 discount, is not to be missed. At the time of writing, these headphones are available in five colors.
- Current price: $799
- Original price: $999
I've owned a 2022 MacBook Air since the range was launched and have found it invaluable on trips away. If you are looking for an ultra-portable, light laptop for work and play, consider the $200 discount available on this Apple MacBook Air, which comes with an M2 chip and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. Higher discounts keep appearing, so watch this item -- you might be able to enjoy a deeper discount in the days to come.
- Current price: $1,399
- Original price: $1,599
If you're in the market for a powerful, portable laptop, you can save $200 on a 2023 MacBook Pro equipped with an M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. This device, being one of the latest options in Apple's lineup, is a workhorse that would be perfect for work, productivity, and entertainment.
Prime Day MacBook deals
Prime Day iPhone deals
- iPhone 15 Pro Max for $0 (save $1,199): Boost Infinite customers (new and existing) can take advantage of its free iPhone deal, which requires activation and 36-month financing.
- iPhone 15 for $0 (save $829): Amazon is offering the same Boost Infinite deal for the base iPhone 15 model, if you activate and sign up for 36-month financing.
Prime Day AirPods deals
Prime Day Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch SE for $170 (save $79): The Apple Watch SE is also currently on sale. You can save $79 on a 40mm model with GPS connectivity.
- Apple Watch Ultra 2, GPS + Cellular, 49mm for $700 (save $100): You can save $70 on an Apple Watch Ultra 2, a smartwatch that is a fantastic option if you want a long battery life.
- Apple Watch Series 8, GPS, 41mm for $336 (save $63): If you're happy with a model that is GPS only, you can save $63 on an Apple Watch Series 8 with a Midnight sports band.
Prime Day iPad deals
- Apple iPad Pro for $929 (save $70): For a small saving on an iPad Pro, consider this model, which comes with an 11-inch display, M4 chip, Ultra Retina XDR display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
- Apple iPad Air for $839 (save $60): An iPad Air on sale over at Amazon with a $60 discount offers a 13-inch display, an M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.
- Apple iPad for $300 (save $49): If you don't mind a legacy device, you can pick up a very cheap iPad ahead of Prime Day for only $300. It only comes with 64GB of storage, though.
- Apple iPad mini (6th generation) for $380 (save $119): The iPad Mini is our pick for one of the best small tablets you can buy with its portable size and A15 Bionic chip -- it's a powerful tablet packed into a small package.
Prime Day deals on refurbished Apple products
- Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS) for $246 (save $23): You can purchase a cheap Apple Watch, available with further savings ahead of Prime Day.
More Prime Day Apple deals
- Apple Pencil Pro for $119 (save $10): While not massively discounted, if you need a new stylus, you can save on an Apple Pencil Pro, suitable for use with Apple's range of tablets.
- Apple Magic Trackpad for $110 (save $19): Suitable for use with MacBooks and iPads, you can save on the Apple Magic Trackpad over at Amazon.
- Apple Magic Mouse for $80 (save $19): To go with your new trackpad, Apple's branded mouse, a sleek, modern device, is available for a small discount.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. You can also expect competitors -- such as Walmart and Best Buy -- to run their own version of a summer sale.
When does Prime Day begin?
Prime Day 2024 begins on Tuesday, July 16, at 12:01 a.m. PT and runs through Wednesday, July 17. The annual two-day sale lasts 48 hours, although some discounts may also hang around for a few days afterward. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly.
Are Apple products really cheaper on Prime Day?
Apple rarely offers sales and discounts on its products, and considering the generally high price point, you might wait a while before upgrading your gear. So events such as Prime Day and Black Friday are great opportunities to save -- but discounts are often still low, with many deals we've observed offering roughly 5% to 20% off, at most.
Will iPads be on sale on Prime Day?
Yes. It would be extremely unusual for there to be no deals available on the Apple iPad range. These tablets are popular and considering how many options are now on the market -- including iPad minis, the standard iPad, and iPad Pro models -- we can reliably expect discounts to appear.
Are there different Apple deals on Prime Day 2?
ZDNET's deal wizard, Kayla Solino, has the scoop on this. "The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes, but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration, and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more," she writes in her article.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar.
