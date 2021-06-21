Best Prime Day 2021 deals: Windows 10 laptops

Amazon's Prime Day is a time when you can snap up bargains on PCs, laptops, and mobile devices ahead of the summer and the holiday season.

Whether you are in the market for a laptop refresh, you need a new PC now that you are working remotely and from home, you are looking for a device as a Christmas gift, or you need to pick up a laptop suitable for a student about to head to college, there is always a range of discounted Windows 10 laptops available during the shopping event.

Windows 10 laptop deals will include affordable options that won't empty your wallet, ones with powerful processors and graphics cards able to take the strain of modern gaming, and portable devices that are lightweight enough to be useful on the road.

Below, we have compiled the best deals available over Prime Day to suit a variety of budgets. We will be updating our top picks throughout the event.

Lenovo Flex 5 $150 off For shoppers looking for a hybrid PC with Windows 10 Home over Prime Day, the Lenovo Flex 5 is on sale. This laptop is equipped with a 14-inch Full HD touch display, 360-degree hinge, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Radeon graphics. A pen is included with this sale item, available in grey. $499 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro $170 off Over at Amazon, you can enjoy a discount of $170 on a Samsung Galaxy Book Pro. This lightweight and sleek device sports a 15.6-inch AMOLED screen, an Intel 11th-gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop, available in silver, runs on Windows 10 Home. You can also pick up a discount on the upgraded Intel i7 processor option. $929 at Amazon

LG Gram 2-in-1 laptop $174 off Over Prime Day, while stocks last, you can grab an LG Gram 2-in-1 laptop for a solid discount. This lightweight Windows 10 Home device, also usable as a tablet, comes with a 16-inch IPS touch display, an Intel 11th-gen i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. $1,249 at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop $550 off For a powerful laptop likely to appeal to gamers, the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop can be picked up with a massive $550 discount. This Windows 10 Home laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. $949 at Amazon

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo laptop $300 off Another Windows laptop to consider is the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo laptop, a premium device currently available with a price reduction of $300. Running on Windows 10 Pro, the ZenBook includes a 15.6-inch UHD touch display, a 10th-gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. $1,999 at Amazon

Acer Swift 5 [Update: low stock] $350 off If you're in the market for a new Windows 10 laptop over the Prime Day sales event, the Acer Swift 5 is a powerful option you should consider. This laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and is equipped with a 14-inch Full HD touch display, an Intel i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. $999 at Amazon

Acer TravelMate business laptop $350 off Borders might still be closed and business travel is still difficult, but if you are on the hunt for a business-ready laptop that is powerful but still thin and light, you could consider the Acer TravelMate P6. This laptop operates on Windows 10 Pro and comes with a 14-inch Full HD display, a 10th-gen Intel i5 processor with the vPro platform, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, Intel UHD graphics, and a fingerprint sensor. $849 at Amazon