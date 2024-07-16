'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals so far
Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year, is finally here, and runs today through Wednesday. We've seen some great Prime Day deals on popular big-ticket items already, including the Kindle Scribe, Fire TVs, the Xbox Series X, and the Apple Watch Series 9. But you'll also find lots of inexpensive gadgets on sale, like phone chargers, smart plugs, and Echo devices.
At ZDNET, we've curated a list of the best Prime Day deals available during the sale, based on our product testing and reviews. We only recommend deals we'd personally vouch for, most of which we've tested ourselves. This page will be updated with any worthwhile new deals we find, so check back again for more discounts.
Best Prime Day deals under $25
- Apple AirTag for $24 (save $6): Keep track of everything from your remote to your keys to your kids with an AirTag, our favorite Bluetooth tracker.
- Govee LED Strip Lights for $9 (save $6 with coupon): These lights connect to the Govee app and can display 16 million colors, 11 music modes, and more than 64 preset scenes, bringing more ambiance to any room.
- Anker iPhone 15 Charger 2-pack for $13 (save $6): These chargers provide 20W of high-speed charging for devices like the iPhone 15, AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, and more for an affordable price.
- Renpho Smart Scale for $20 (save $15 with coupon): Connect this smart scale with popular health and fitness apps like Samsung Health, MyFitnessPal, Fitbit, and Apple Health to track your body fat percentage, muscle mass, visceral fat, water weight, metabolic age, and more.
- MusicCozy Sleep Headphones for $16 (save $27): This combination sleep headphones/sleep mask block out light in your room -- they're a great option for light sleepers.
- iPhone charging cable 6-pack for $8 (save $3): Grab a super cheap pack of lightning chargers compatible with the iPhone 14, 13, 12, and more, in a variety of sizes ranging from 3 to 10 feet.
- Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook for $21 (save $13 with coupon): One of our favorite smart notebooks lets you digitize your handwritten notes.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $18 (save $22): Easily access all of your streaming services and get Alexa support with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, now 55% off.
- Roku Express Streaming Device for $17 (save $13): Roku's HD streaming device can help you stream free, live, and premium TV, including 400+ free live TV channels.
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $25 (save $25): Grab a classic Echo Dot for 50% off to use Alexa wherever you'd like.
- Amazon Echo Pop for $18 (save $22): Use the Echo Pop as a portable smart speaker to bring Alexa into any room.
- Amazon Echo Glow for $17 (save $13): This smart lamp provides different lights as visual reminders for chores, waking up, listening to music, and more.
- TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender for $13 (save $22): If your home Wi-Fi gets spotty, this extender can boost your internet coverage up to 1,200 square feet.
- Amazon Smart Plug for $13 (save $12): If you have an Alexa device, this easy-to-install smart plug can add voice control to any outlet in your home.
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for $23 (save $176 at Stack Social): Upgrade to Windows 11 for the lowest price we've seen so far.
- Costco one-year membership for $60 plus a free $40 gift card (save $40 at Stack Social): Don't miss the best deal on a Costco membership of the year, especially before membership prices rise in the fall.
Best Prime Day tech deals
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $280 (save $120): The Apple Watch Series 9 is our pick for the best Apple Watch for most people, and this is one of the best deals we've seen on one.
- Apple Watch SE for $170 (save $79): The Apple Watch SE is a great option if you're looking for a solid smartwatch without too many bells and whistles, especially for this price.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $69 (save $60): Our pick for the best AirPods for the price, these AirPods are now 38% off.
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200): If you need an excellent lightweight laptop suitable for work and travel, you can save on a 2022 model with an M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Kindle Scribe 16GB with Premium Pen for $260 (save $110): The Kindle Scribe is one of our favorite Kindle and e-notebook picks for its paper-like feel and high-res display.
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $275 (save $75 at Walmart): The latest Switch version features a 7-inch OLED display for better color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while in handheld mode.
- Hisense 43-inch Class A7 Series LED 4K UHD for $200 (save $50): One of Hisense's brightest TVs, the U76 features Dolby Vision and a 144Hz display -- it's a great option for gamers. (All other sizes are on sale, too.)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone + $200 Amazon gift card for $1,100 (save $320): Preorder Samsung's latest Galaxy flip phone on Amazon and get a free upgrade to the 512 GB version plus a $200 Amazon gift card.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone + $300 Amazon gift card for $1,900 (save $420): Preorder Amazon's new folding phone and get a free upgrade to the 512 GB storage option and a $300 Amazon gift card.
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED curved gaming monitor for $1,079 (save $720): Samsung's massive gaming monitor gets a major discount for Prime Day. (You can also find the 32-inch and 27-inch versions on sale for the first time, too.)
- Apple AirTag 4 pack for $89 (save $10): Keep track of everything from your keys to your kids with this AirTag pack (or, grab a single AirTag on sale for $24).
- Apple AirPods Max for $395 (save $154): Don't miss this rare deal for Apple's excellent over-ear headphones.
- Amazon Echo + Smart bulb for $57 (save $63): This bundle includes a 4th gen Echo and a Sengled smart light bulb to help you control your lights with Alexa.
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) for $50 (save $40): The Echo Show made our reviewer "a smart display believer," with its Fire TV-like interface, and all the Echo perks.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $160 (save $139): The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is Samsung's most up-to-date smartwatch model and offers the most extensive Samsung Watch display (1.5 Super AMOLED) -- and we've never seen it discounted this much.
- Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock for $45 (save $35): Amazon just released this new smart alarm clock, and has already discounted it ahead of Prime Day.
- Kindle Scribe for $235 (save $105): Our review called the Kindle Scribe a "close to perfect" reading device. This deal is for the 16 GB version.
- Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series for $1,098 (save $202): ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner highly recommends this Sony TV for its color accuracy, precision brightness, 120Hz smooth motion, and 4K image processing.
- Samsung 65-inch Class OLED 4K S90C Series for $1,598 (save $400): This excellent Samsung OLED TV gets a 20% discount for Prime Day.
- Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4K for $230 (save $140): Amazon Fire TVs give you 4K quality at an affordable price, with Alexa support and all of your streaming platforms built in.
- LG 65-Inch OLED B4 Smart 4K TV for $1,597 (save $903): We're big fans of LG OLED TVs, and this one offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for 36% off.
Best Prime Day home deals
- iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $399 (save $399): Save 50% on our pick for the best Roomba vacuum, which in our testing, didn't get stuck, would self-empty as needed, and did an excellent job cleaning.
- iRobot Roomba Combo i3+ Robot Vacuum & Mop for $330 (save $270): This Roomba vacuum and mop combo will empty itself for up to 60 days.
- Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $82 (save $42): This popular portable carpet cleaner gets a discount for Prime Day.
- Dyson V11 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $400 (save $120 at Amazon): This Dyson vacuum offers up to 60 minutes of run time and an LCD screen to show power modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time down to the second.
- Breville the Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $300 (save $100): This excellent air fryer/toaster oven combo has 13 cooking functions, including toasting, roasting, broiling, air frying, and reheating.
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer for $350 (save $100): The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer gets a $100 discount for Prime Day.
- Hatch Restore 2 Sunrise Alarm Clock for $145 (save $55): This device acts as an alarm clock and a sound machine that provides meditations, sleep stories, and soothing sounds to help you sleep better.
- EcoFlow Delta 2 Max Portable Power Station for $1,299 (save $600 at Amazon): EcoFlows are high on our list of the best portable power stations -- and this one can power 99% of your household devices during an outage, the company says.
- Peloton Indoor Exercise Bikes for $1,011 (save $434): Save big on a Peloton to bring your fitness routine and thousands of on-demand classes home. This is an invite-only deal, so you need to sign up for an invitation.
FAQs
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour sitewide sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime members will find limited-time and invite-only deals, and some of the lowest prices of the year on big-ticket items. This July Prime Day event is Amazon's largest of the year, though in recent years, Amazon has held a second Prime Big Deal Days event in October as well, and a Big Spring Sale in March.
Is everything on sale on Prime Day?
You won't find a sale on every single item on Amazon during Prime Day. However, you will find exclusive access to millions of deals across more than 35 product categories, like electronics, kitchen, beauty, and clothing. Prime Day is typically when we see some of the lowest prices of the year on Amazon products (like Kindles and Echo devices). New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during the event.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
This year, Amazon Prime Day will run from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17.
How long does Amazon Prime Day last?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will run for 48 hours, from July 16 through July 17.
When does Amazon Prime Day end?
Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday, July 17.
What's the deal with invite-only Prime Day deals?
Amazon tried something new during last July's Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This meant Prime members could request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out. There will be more invite-only deals for this year's Prime Day.
Selected members will be notified during the day of the sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.)
Do you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day sales?
Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to access Prime Day sales. Prime costs $15/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 for a discount. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here.
What countries can access Prime Day sales?
Prime Day 2024 will take place in 24 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.
How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We will be checking for Amazon Prime Day deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.