We're now into Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day, Amazon's biggest sale of the year, which ends tonight. We've seen some great Prime Day deals on popular big-ticket items already, including the Kindle Scribe, Fire TVs, the Xbox Series X, and the Apple Watch Series 9. And on Day 2, you'll find some new deals, including on AirPods (3rd gen) along with plenty of inexpensive gadgets, like phone chargers, smart plugs, and Echo devices.

At ZDNET, we've searched through hundreds of deals, and curated a list of the best Prime Day deals available right now, based on our product testing and reviews. We only recommend deals we'd personally vouch for, most of which we've tested ourselves. This page will be updated with any worthwhile new deals we find, so check back again for more discounts.

FAQs

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour sitewide sale exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Prime members will find limited-time and invite-only deals, and some of the lowest prices of the year on big-ticket items. This July Prime Day event is Amazon's largest of the year, though in recent years, Amazon has held a second Prime Big Deal Days event in October as well, and a Big Spring Sale in March.

Is everything on sale on Prime Day?

You won't find a sale on every single item on Amazon during Prime Day. However, you will find exclusive access to millions of deals across more than 35 product categories, like electronics, kitchen, beauty, and clothing. Prime Day is typically when we see some of the lowest prices of the year on Amazon products (like Kindles and Echo devices). New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during the event.

Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?

While many deals stay the same for both days of the Prime Day event, there are many others that come and go (for example, AirPods (2nd gen) were discounted on Day 1, while AirPods (3rd gen) are discounted on Day 2. Invite-only Prime deals or Lightning deals differ daily, and new deals can surface as often as every five minutes. But as long as stock remains, many deals from Day 1 are still live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will run from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will run for 48 hours, from July 16 through July 17.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight on Wednesday, July 17.

What's the deal with invite-only Prime Day deals?

Amazon tried something new during last July's Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This meant Prime members could request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out. There will be more invite-only deals for this year's Prime Day.

Selected members will be notified during the day of the sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.)

Do you need to be a Prime member to access Prime Day sales?

Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to access Prime Day sales. Prime costs $15/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 for a discount. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here.

What countries can access Prime Day sales?

Prime Day 2024 will take place in 24 countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.

How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We will be checking for Amazon Prime Day deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.