Best Prime Day deals 2019: 3D printers and accessories

The best of the Prime Day 3D printer deals on Amazon

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: 3D Printing

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events. Read more: https://zd.net/2XFm1G0

More Deals

How and when to find the best Prime Day deals

How and when to find the best Prime Day deals

Here are all the best deals, plus tips and tricks on how to master Amazon's annual summertime sale.

Read More

Looking to get into 3D printing? Amazon's Prime Day is a good chance to pick up a decent printer for a good price. 

Best 3D printer deals deals

TRONXY XY-3 3D Printer Pro for $290 ($58 off)

With a generous print volume (310x310x330mm), XY-3 offers amazing print quality, making it one of the best 3D printers for professional use. 

Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer for $419 ($180 off)

The Dremel 3D20 is the most reliable consumer-grade 3D printer on the market. Every Dremel 3D20 has been rigorously tested to ensure reliable printing time and time again.

JGAURORA Upgraded A5S 3D Printer for $399 ($49 off)

A nice all-round 3D printer that incorporates enough professional high-end features to satisfy those with greater demands.

27 Star Wars goodies you can download and... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 27

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

Prime Day

Related Topics:

Amazon Innovation Digital Transformation Hardware Reviews Printers

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3