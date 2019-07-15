Best Prime Day deals 2019: Chromebook laptops

The best of the Prime Day Chromebook deals on Amazon.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: Laptops

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events. Read more: https://zd.net/2XFm1G0

More Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: How and when to find the best deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: How and when to find the best deals

Amazon's annual summertime sale is coming up fast, according to a new leak. Here's what to expect.

Read More

Intro here. 

Best Chromebook laptop deals

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4T 2-in-1 Laptop $499 ($80 off)

A 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook with a 4-way display and nano-bezel. Ideal for those who don't know if they want a laptop or a tablet.

Lenovo Chromebook S330 for $145 ($145 off)

A slim and sleek design that's perfect for both home, business, and school. This is a tough workhorse that's great at handling everything you'd expect from a Chromebook.

Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6-inch for $180 ($100 off)

The 11-hour battery life on this unit makes it perfect for those looking for a Chromebook that can go for the whole day.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 for $380 ($180 off)

A Celeron processor and a long battery life makes this a good choice for those who want decent power with a long battery life. And all this coming in at under 3 pounds.

HP Chromebook 14-inch laptop for $180 ($120 off)

An AMD dual-core processor, 14-inch display, and an  8+ hours of battery life makes this a good choice for those looking for a budget Chromebook to handle relatively light tasks.

5 best Chromebooks for school in 2018 SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 6

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

Prime Day

Related Topics:

Amazon Hardware Reviews Security Mobility PCs

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3