Best Prime Day deals 2019: IT technician and DIY repair tools

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events. Read more: https://zd.net/2XFm1G0

Best IT and DIY repair tool deals

OV LED 802100 Broadbeam LED Headlamp for $15 (20% off)

See it now: OV LED 802100 Broadbeam LED Headlamp on Amazon

Ideal for peeking into PCs, server, or for looking for your keys under the bed. Low profile design means it's light and don't bang on things, while the three power settings means you don't have to be blinding people while looking for stuff.

Save on Dewalt tools ($10 off when you spend $50)

See it now: Dewalt tools

A great opportunity to grab power tools or consumables like drill bits or screwdriver bits. I'm quite fond of Dewalt gear because it fits nicely between the cheap stuff that won't last long, and the expensive professional grade gear that costs a fortune.

First Alert fire extinguisher (25% off)

See it now: First Alert fire extinguisher

First Alert's HOME1 Fire Extinguisher is UL rated 1-A: 10-B:C; it features durable all-metal construction with a commercial-grade metal valve and trigger.

Sugru Mouldable Glue ($4 off)

See it now: Sugru Mouldable Glue

Great opportunity to stock up on this amazing silicone based mouldable glue. It has thousands of uses!

Wera screwdrivers and tools (20% off)

See it now: Wera screwdrivers and tools

These are screwdrivers and tools that will, if taken care of, can last a lifetime. Well-engineered, and with a range both for general usage and high-voltage use, these are a great addition to any toolbox.

