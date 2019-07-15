Best Prime Day deals 2019: IT technician and DIY repair tools

The best of the Prime Day IT and DIY repair tool deals on Amazon.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: IT Priorities

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events. Read more: https://zd.net/2XFm1G0

More Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: How and when to find the best deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: How and when to find the best deals

Amazon's annual summertime sale is coming up fast, according to a new leak. Here's what to expect.

Read More

Intro here. 

Best IT and DIY repair tool deals

OV LED 802100 Broadbeam LED Headlamp for $15 (20% off)

Ideal for peeking into PCs, server, or for looking for your keys under the bed. Low profile design means it's light and don't bang on things, while the three power settings means you don't have to be blinding people while looking for stuff. 

Save on Dewalt tools ($10 off when you spend $50)

A great opportunity to grab power tools or consumables like drill bits or screwdriver bits. I'm quite fond of Dewalt gear because it fits nicely between the cheap stuff that won't last long, and the expensive professional grade gear that costs a fortune.

First Alert fire extinguisher (25% off)

First Alert's HOME1 Fire Extinguisher is UL rated 1-A: 10-B:C; it features durable all-metal construction with a commercial-grade metal valve and trigger.

Sugru Mouldable Glue ($4 off)

Great opportunity to stock up on this amazing silicone based mouldable glue. It has thousands of uses!

Wera screwdrivers and tools (20% off)

These are screwdrivers and tools that will, if taken care of, can last a lifetime. Well-engineered, and with a range both for general usage and high-voltage use, these are a great addition to any toolbox.

Repair toolkit essentials for smartphones,... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 10

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.

Prime Day

Related Topics:

Amazon CXO Thought Leadership Innovation Tech and Work

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3