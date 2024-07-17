Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on the 145+ hottest Prime Day deals

Prime Day is here. ZDNET experts found the best deals on Apple products, TVs, laptops, headphones, robot vacuums, and more.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor

We're in the middle of the Amazon Prime Day sale, which runs today, Tuesday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 17. Right now, you can find excellent Prime Day deals on popular products like the Apple Watch Series 9, the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox Series X, and AirPods -- along with competing sales at Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers -- and more are on the way. 

See at Amazon

Our team of tech and deal-hunting experts have sorted through hundreds of deals and discounts this week to curate the best Prime Day discounts you can get your hands on during this two-day sales event, starting as early as 4 a.m. ET each day. We will help you cut through the noise to find the best Prime Day deals available on everything from TVs to tablets to robot vacuums and other useful gadgets so you can shop with confidence. We'll update this list constantly throughout the Prime Day event, so be sure to check back for the latest deals. 

Also: The best Prime Day deals so far

Our favorite Prime Day deals: Apple products, Kindles, Roombas, and more

Apple Watch Series 9 in full sunlight
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more

airpods-pro-2
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Prime Day TV deals: Samsung, Sony, Hisesense, and more

Samsung OLED TV S90C
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Editor's note: Many of these TV models are on sale in multiple sizes -- click through to see every option.

Best Prime Day gadget deals: Echo devices, AirTags, iPhone chargers, and more

Meta Quest 3 with controllers on energy yellow background
Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Best Prime Day laptop deals: MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more

Sony Bravia X90L TV with bright flowers on screen
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Apple, Sony, and more

Bose QuietComfort Ultra in White Smoke
Jada Jones/ZDNET

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals: iRobot, Roborock, Shark, and more

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum and mop
Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Prime Day gaming deals: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and more

Flipper Zero Video Game Module
Flipper Zero/ZDNET

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite against wood backdrop
Nina Raemont/ZDNET

Best Prime Day tablet deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Fire tablets, and more

Apple iPad Air in hands above purple background
Adam Breeden/ZDNET

Best Prime Day phone deals: Samsung Galaxy, iPhones, Pixels, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Best Prime Day deals for college students

Acer Aspire Go 15
Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET

Best Prime Day gift card deals 

An Amazon e gift card against a purple and pink background
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Roblox Digital Gift Code: Get a $50 Roblox gift card for 4,500 Robux for just $40 with this Prime Day deal.
  • $200 Amazon Gift Card: Get a free $200 Amazon gift card when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. 
  • Get a $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Visa credit card. You'll also be eligible for cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market. 
  • DoorDash eGift Card: Receive $20 promotional credit when you spend $100 or more. Enter the code DASH at checkout.
  • Uber eGift Card: Receive $10 promotional credit when you spend $100 or more. Enter the code UBERUSPD at checkout.
  • Best Buy eGift Card: Save $10 when you spend $100 or more. Enter code BESTBUY at checkout.
  • Razer Gold eGift Card: Receive $20 promotional credit when you spend $100 or more. Enter the code RAZER at checkout.

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17. 

Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?

ZDNET's deals editor Kayla Solino has the scoop on this. "The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more," she writes in her Prime Day FAQ article. 

How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We will be checking for Amazon Prime Days deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

amazon.png

The best Amazon deals right now: July 2024

amazon-03

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is back. Here's everything to know and some of the top deals to shop

amazon-packages

The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals so far