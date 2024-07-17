Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on the 145+ hottest Prime Day deals

We're in the middle of the Amazon Prime Day sale, which runs today, Tuesday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 17. Right now, you can find excellent Prime Day deals on popular products like the Apple Watch Series 9, the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox Series X, and AirPods -- along with competing sales at Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers -- and more are on the way.

Our team of tech and deal-hunting experts have sorted through hundreds of deals and discounts this week to curate the best Prime Day discounts you can get your hands on during this two-day sales event, starting as early as 4 a.m. ET each day. We will help you cut through the noise to find the best Prime Day deals available on everything from TVs to tablets to robot vacuums and other useful gadgets so you can shop with confidence. We'll update this list constantly throughout the Prime Day event, so be sure to check back for the latest deals.

Also: The best Prime Day deals so far

Our favorite Prime Day deals: Apple products, Kindles, Roombas, and more

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Prime Day TV deals: Samsung, Sony, Hisesense, and more

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Editor's note: Many of these TV models are on sale in multiple sizes -- click through to see every option.

Best Prime Day gadget deals: Echo devices, AirTags, iPhone chargers, and more

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Best Prime Day laptop deals: MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Apple, Sony, and more

Jada Jones/ZDNET

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals: iRobot, Roborock, Shark, and more

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Best Prime Day gaming deals: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and more

Flipper Zero/ZDNET

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Nina Raemont/ZDNET

Best Prime Day tablet deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Fire tablets, and more

Adam Breeden/ZDNET

Best Prime Day phone deals: Samsung Galaxy, iPhones, Pixels, and more

Kerry Wan/ZDNET

Best Prime Day deals for college students

Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET

Best Prime Day gift card deals

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17.

Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?

ZDNET's deals editor Kayla Solino has the scoop on this. "The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more," she writes in her Prime Day FAQ article.

How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We will be checking for Amazon Prime Days deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week: