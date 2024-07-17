'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on the 145+ hottest Prime Day deals
We're in the middle of the Amazon Prime Day sale, which runs today, Tuesday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 17. Right now, you can find excellent Prime Day deals on popular products like the Apple Watch Series 9, the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox Series X, and AirPods -- along with competing sales at Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers -- and more are on the way.
Our team of tech and deal-hunting experts have sorted through hundreds of deals and discounts this week to curate the best Prime Day discounts you can get your hands on during this two-day sales event, starting as early as 4 a.m. ET each day. We will help you cut through the noise to find the best Prime Day deals available on everything from TVs to tablets to robot vacuums and other useful gadgets so you can shop with confidence. We'll update this list constantly throughout the Prime Day event, so be sure to check back for the latest deals.
Also: The best Prime Day deals so far
Our favorite Prime Day deals: Apple products, Kindles, Roombas, and more
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $280 (save $120): The Apple Watch Series 9 is our pick for the best Apple Watch for most people, and this is one of the best deals we've seen for it.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $69 (save $60): Our pick for the best AirPods for the price, don't miss this chance to grab these popular earbuds for 47% off.
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $170 (save $109): Bose's second-generation premium earbuds are our pick for the best noise-canceling earbuds that also deliver all-day comfort.
- Kindle Scribe 16GB with Premium Pen for $260 (save $110): The Kindle Scribe is one of our favorite Kindle and e-notebook picks for its paper-like feel and high-res display -- and it's 31% off right now.
- Kindle Paperwhite 16GB for $135 (save $15): Amazon's classic Kindle is 10% off for Prime Day.
- Hoto 12-in-1 Electric Screwdriver for $40 (save $30): We love this handy tool that makes DIY projects so much easier -- especially at 43% off.
- Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $86 (save $38): This popular portable carpet cleaner gets a 34% discount for Prime Day.
- iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $399 (save $399): Save 50% on our pick for the best Roomba vacuum, which in our testing, didn't get stuck, would self-empty as needed, and did a great job cleaning.
- Dyson V15 Detect Plus Cordless Vacuum for $550 (save $200): I own and love this Dyson cordless vacuum -- it's worth the price.
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $274 (save $76 at Walmart): The latest version of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED display for better color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while in handheld mode.
- Sony Bravia X90L 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV for $1,098 (save $202): ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner calls this "the best TV you've never heard of" -- it's his most-recommended TV, and it's on sale in every size for Amazon Prime Day.
- Hisense Class A7 Series LED 4K UHD for $200 (save $50): One of the brightest TVs Hisense has to offer, the Hisense U76 features Dolby Vision and has a 144hz display, making it a great option for gamers. (All other sizes are discounted, too.)
- Sonos Ray Soundbar for $199 (save $80): Upgrade your audio setup with this great Sonos soundbar, on sale for nearly 30% off.
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200): The MacBook Air (M2) is one of our favorite laptops at ZDNET -- and it's on sale for just $799, the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Apple AirPods Max for $395 (save $154): Apple's popular over-ear headphones get a rare discount for Prime Day.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $620 (save $300): One of the best Android tablets you can buy is on sale for Prime Day.
- Apple MacBook Air (M3) for $849 (save $250): Apple's latest MacBook Air powered by an M3 chip gets a $250 discount for Prime Day -- the lowest price it's ever been. (Make sure you apply the coupon on the page.)
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $25 (save $25): Grab a classic Echo Dot for 50% off to use Alexa wherever you'd like.
- Costco one-year membership for $60 plus a free $40 gift card (save $40 at Stack Social): This is the best deal on a Costco membership of the year, especially before membership prices rise in the fall.
Best Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more
- Apple AirPods Max for $395 (save $154): Don't miss this rare deal for Apple's excellent over-ear headphones.
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $169 (save $80): These are ZDNET's best overall pick for AirPods, thanks to the earbuds' immaculate noise cancellation, battery, and sound.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $69 (save $60): Save 47% on a pair of classic Apple AirPods, our pick for the best AirPods for the price.
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $280 (save $120): The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of our most recommended options, and this is one of the best deals we've seen.
- Apple Watch SE for $170 (save $79): The Apple Watch SE is our favorite for first-time buyers, and has all of the basics you'll need in a premium smartwatch.
- Apple MacBook Air (M3) for $849 (save $250): Save $200 on Apple's latest 2024 MacBook Air, powered by an M3 chip.
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200): If you need an excellent lightweight laptop suitable for work and travel, you can save on a 2022 model with an M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro for $2,050 (save $650): If you need a premium laptop that will last you for years to come, consider the $650 discount on a MacBook Pro with top specs.
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) for $649 (save $50): You can save $50 on a thin and light iPad Air at Amazon, bringing the cost down of this 256GB model to $649.
- Apple AirTag for $24 (save $4): If you constantly lose your keys or wallet, you might want to invest in an AirTag tracker and save a few bucks in the process.
- Apple Pencil Pro for $119 (save $10): While the discount isn't huge, you can still save on the Apple Pencil Pro.
- Apple iPad (10th Generation) for $300 (save $49): If you need a budget-friendly iPad, you can save $49 on a 10th-generation model powered by an A14 chip and with 64GB internal storage.
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for $79 (save $50): ZDNET ranked the Apple Pencil (2nd gen) as the best iPad stylus you can buy, thanks to its intuitive touch surface that supports double-tapping and pressure sensitivity.
Best Prime Day TV deals: Samsung, Sony, Hisesense, and more
Editor's note: Many of these TV models are on sale in multiple sizes -- click through to see every option.
- Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series for $1,098 (save $202): ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner highly recommends this Sony TV thanks to its color accuracy, precision brightness, 120Hz smooth motion, and 4K image processing.
- Hisense Class A7 Series LED 4K UHD for $200 (save $50): One of the brightest TVs from Hisense, the Hisense U76 features Dolby Vision and has a 144hz display, making it a great option for gamers.
- Vizio 50-inch MQX Series 4K OLED Smart TV for $449 (save $181): This TV has Dolby Vision HDR Bright Mode and HDR10+, plus, is fine-tuned with Active Pixel Tuning so you're getting a crystal-clear and colorful picture.
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame for $998 (save $500): Samsung's popular Frame TVs can display famous works of art and blend into your decor -- and get a rare 33% discount for Prime Day.
- LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K for $1,397 (save $200): Our pick for the best LG TV, the LG C3 has an updated OLED panel, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.
- Samsung S90C OLED smart TV for $1,598 (save $400): ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner calls this "one of the best Samsung TVs of all time" -- don't miss this deal on one.
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV for $100 (save $100): TVs don't get much cheaper than this: Grab a Fire TV for 50% off at just $100.
- Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV for $170 (save $80): This is a great smaller Fire TV with Alexa support and is ideal for a smaller space.
- Vizio M-Series 5.1 Sound Bar for $250 (save $80): This soundbar is powered by Dolby Atmos and has nine performance speakers, including a wireless subwoofer to pack some punch.
- Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $350 (save $100): This already-affordable 65-inch 4K Insignia Fire TV gets a big discount for Prime Day.
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $75 (save $55): Another incredibly affordable TV on sale is the 32-inch Insignia model, which comes with an Alexa voice remote.
- TCL 85-inch Q65 QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $900 (save $700): This smart TV comes with Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision for enhanced contrast and colors, and has a 120Hz refresh rate.
- Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K The Terrace outdoor TV for $2798 (save $702): Outdoor TVs can be brilliant for summer cookouts and sporting events, and right now, you can enjoy 20% off Samsung's The Terrace model.
- Vizio 43-inch MQ6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $290 (save $60): This TV comes built-in with WatchFree+, which gives you 250+ live streaming channels and over 5,000 titles on demand for free.
Best Prime Day gadget deals: Echo devices, AirTags, iPhone chargers, and more
- Anker iPhone 15 Charger 2-pack for $13 (save $6): These chargers provide 20W of high-speed charging for devices like the iPhone 15, AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, and more for an affordable price.
- Meta Quest 3 for $430 (save $70): Unlock the power of VR and AR headsets with this ZDNET-loved headset.
- Oura Ring for $297 (save $53): Our favorite smart ring is on sale at a rare discount for the Horizon model.
- Amazon Echo Glow Smart Light for $17 (save $13): Amazon's Echo Glow smart light pairs with Alexa-compatible devices and is perfect for a kid's room.
- iPhone charging cable 6-pack for $8 with coupon (save $3): This is a wildly cheap pack of lightning chargers compatible with the iPhone 14, 13, 12, and more, in a variety of sizes ranging from 3 to 10 feet.
- Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook for $24 (save $10): One of our favorite smart notebooks allows you to digitize your handwritten notes.
- TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender for $13 (save $22 with coupon): If your home Wi-Fi doesn't reach far enough, pick up this extender to boost your internet coverage up to 1,200 square feet.
- Amazon Echo + Smart bulb for $57 (save $63): This bundle includes a fourth-gen Echo and a Sengled smart light bulb to help you control your lights with Alexa.
- Apple AirTag 4 pack for $75 (save $10): Keep track of everything from your keys to your kids with this AirTag pack (or, grab a single AirTag on sale for $24).
- Anker 622 MaGo MagSafe Battery Pack for $45 (save $16): Need a battery boost? Anker's MagSafe 5,000 mAh battery pack is $16 off right now. Plus, it's ZDNET tested and recommended.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $18 (save $22): Easily access all of your streaming services and get Alexa support with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, now 55% off. (The 4K version is also on sale for $25, or 50% off.)
- Blink Mini 2 for $20 (save $20): This camera records in HD, stores videos in the cloud, allows two-way conversation, and has Alexa support.
- GE Cync A19 Smart LED Bulbs for $16 (save $8): This pack of two bulbs allows you to choose from millions of colors and create routines to schedule when your lights turn on and off.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $200 (save $130): The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, our favorite Samsung smartwatch, is available with a 39% discount. This smartwatch has a fitness tracker, sleep coaching, mobile connectivity, and more.
- Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1 for $86 (save $34): You can cook (and crisp) pretty much anything in this six-quart air fryer, from the brand that topped our best air fryers list. The mini version is our staff favorite.
- Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer and Oven for $60 (save $70): This air fryer is well-loved on Amazon, with over 10,000 ratings and an average 4.7-star review score.
- Birdie Personal Safety Alarm for $18 (save $12): When the two-piece body is pulled apart, this device sets off an ear-piercing 130dB alarm and jarring strobe light, making it an essential gadget for personal safety.
Best Prime Day laptop deals: MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200): The MacBook Air (M2) combines performance and portability. It's one of our favorite laptops at ZDNET and our Product of the Year -- and it's on sale for just $799, the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Apple MacBook Air (M3) for $849 (save $250): If you want to purchase one of Apple's latest MacBook Air products, you can save $200 on the 2024 version, powered by an M3 chip -- the lowest price of the year.
- Apple MacBook Pro (M3) for $1,400 (save $200): The MacBook Pro (M3) is one of the best-performing laptops on the market, and it's $200 off -- make sure you add the coupon offer on the page.
- Lenovo ThinkBook 15 for $559 (save $90): The ThinkBook 15 is a powerhouse for your back-to-school or business needs. Its 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor pairs with 16GB of RAM, so any major spec-heavy tasks will perform smoothly on the laptop.
- HP Stream 14-inch HD BrightView Laptop for $299 (save $100): This affordable HP laptop includes 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and one year of Office 365.
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for $229 (save $60): You can enjoy a 27% discount on the Acer Chromebook Spin, a convertible device suitable for casual, daily use.
- Acer Nitro V Gaming laptop for $660 (save $120): A great deal on a gaming laptop over Prime Day is for the Acer Nitro V. This model comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Nvidia graphics.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 for $649 (save $151): This laptop has a vibrant 12.4-inch touchscreen, up to 15 hours of battery life, and a full-size keyboard with a large, precision touchpad.
Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Apple, Sony, and more
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $170 (save $109): These premium Bose earbuds are our favorite noise-canceling earbuds -- and they're also super comfortable.
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones for $349 (save $80): Bose's latest premium over-ear headphones are our pick for the best headphones, thanks to their modern design, best-in-class noise-canceling, and all-day comfort.
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $169 (save $80): Apple's premium wireless earbuds are the best portable companion for people with an iPhone or multiple Apple devices, with top-notch audio features.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $69 (save $60): These popular AirPods are 47% off -- a great deal.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $99 (save $131): Samsung's premium wireless Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are on sale following the release of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These earbuds offer quality noise-canceling properties, integration with your other Galaxy devices, and all-day comfort.
- Sony WH-CH720N over-ear headphones for $88 (save $62): Sony's budget over-ear headphones borrow internal audio components from the company's flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones for a quarter of the price.
- Shokz OpenRun Pro Premium Bone Conduction Headphones for $99 (save $80 at Best Buy): Our favorite bone conduction headphones get the biggest discount at Best Buy this week.
- JBL Tune Flex Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $70 (save $30): These JBL earbuds include up to 32 hours of battery life and four microphones for better hands-free calls.
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear headphones for $250 (save $130): Sennheiser's flagship over-ear headphones deliver highly detailed audio for Bluetooth headphones. These headphones come in many colors, and some have deeper discounts than others
- Beats Studio Pro for $170 (save $180): Beats' premium over-ear headphones deliver all-day comfort and unique integration with Android and iOS devices. They are 51% off for Prime Day, so be sure to take advantage of this deal.
- Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones for $36 (save $44): Another worthwhile audio deal is for a pair of Sony over-ear wireless headphones, which have been reduced by 55% and now cost only $36.
- Beats Solo 4 for $120 (save $80): Beats released the latest iteration of its popular on-ear headphones two months ago, making this deal great for people looking for a pair of recently released headphones. When we tested them, we praised their comfort, style, and integration with Android and iOS devices.
- Beats Studio Buds for $79 (save $71): You save 47% off the typical RRP over Amazon Prime Day on a pair of Beats Studio Buds, now available for $79.
Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals: iRobot, Roborock, Shark, and more
- iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $399 (save $399): Take 50% off our pick for the best Roomba vacuum, which in our testing, didn't get stuck, would self-empty as needed, and did a great job cleaning.
- Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum for $295 (save $306): At 51% off, this is one of the best discounts you'll find on a self-emptying robot vacuum.
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $800 (save $500): This is the lowest price we've seen on this excellent Roborock vacuum that offers a hands-free cleaning experience with a self-emptying dustbin and self-washing and drying mop pads. It's also our pick for the best Roborock vacuum for pet owners.
- Eufy BoostIQ 11S Max robot vacuum for $130 (save $120): This inexpensive robot vacuum is a perfect affordable option for pet owners, with BoostIQ technology to boost suction when carpet is detected.
- ILIFE V3s Pro robot vacuum cleaner for $100 (save $60): For a budget-friendly robot vacuum suitable for daily cleaning, you can save $60 on an ILIFE V3s Pro vacuum cleaner.
- iRobot Roomba Combo i3+ robot vacuum & mop for $330 (save $270): Another Prime Day option is an iRobot combination of a vacuum and mop, which is currently available with a substantial discount.
- Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop combo for $950 (save $331): A premium robot vacuum and mop, developed by Narwal Freo, is available with a $331 discount.
- Eufy L60 robot vacuum for $280 (save $120): This highly-rated Eufy robot vacuum comes with a self-emptying station that holds up to 60 days' worth of dust and debris.
- Shark AV2501S Ultra Vacuum for $420 (save $130): This robot vacuum holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris and uses 360-degree LiDAR vision to quickly and accurately map your home to ensure a thorough clean.
- LUBA AWD Robotic lawn mower for $2499 (save $400): If you want a robot but for outside, you can save $400 on a robotic lawn mower with multi-zone management.
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S robot vacuum and mop for $700 (save $300): A robot vacuum and mop combination available with a $300 discount is available at Amazon.
Best Prime Day gaming deals: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and more
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $274 (save $76 at Walmart): The latest version of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED display for better color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while in handheld mode.
- Xbox Series X for $450 (save $100 at Best Buy): This Best Buy deal takes $50 off the flagship Xbox Series X.
- Xbox Series S plus 2 TB storage expansion card for $530 (save $130): Best Buy has the Xbox Series S on sale, bundled with a 2 TB Seagate external hard drive for expanded storage.
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED curved gaming monitor for $1,079 (save $720): Samsung's biggest gaming monitor gets a major discount for Prime Day. (You can also find the 32-inch and 27-inch versions on sale for the first time, too.)
- Asus ROG Strix desktop for $2,600 (save $1,700): This gaming desktop is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, 32GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and 2 TB HDD.
- Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset for $35 (save $25): An excellent deal we've spotted for a gaming headset is $25 off a Razer BlackShark.
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC for $1100 (save $200): To swap your existing PC for a full gaming rig, consider the $200 discount on a CyberPower Xtreme -- a PC sporting a powerful processor, strong graphics, and plenty of storage.
- GTPLAYER gaming chair for $95 (save $95): If you need a comfortable gaming chair with lumbar support, you can save $90 on this option, which is available in various colors.
Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Kindle Scribe 16GB with Premium Pen for $260 (save $110): We love the Kindle Scribe with its paper-like feel and high-res display -- and this bundle with a premium pen is 30% off.
- Kindle Scribe 16GB with Basic Pen for $235 (save $105): Get a similar discount on the Kindle Scribe, just without the fancy premium pen.
- Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB Essentials bundle for $165 (save $40): Upgrade to more storage with this Kindel Paperwhite bundle, which also comes with a fabric cover and charger.
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 32 GB for $238 (save $20): Get 32 GB of storage with this Paperwhite, which comes with a fabric cover and charging stand.
- Kindle Unlimited for $0 for three months (save $36): Read and listen to unlimited books and audiobooks through this discounted subscription.
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle for $300 (save $180): As one of the best reading tablets you can buy, this Kindle bundle comes with the Amazon Premium Pen and a leather folio cover so you can start annotating your books right away.
- Amazon Kindle for $85 (save $15): You can also save $15 on an entry-level Amazon Kindle.
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, 16GB, for $135 (save $15): If you want a Kindle Paperwhite with plenty of space for your books and audiobooks, you can buy one without accessories with a $15 discount.
Best Prime Day tablet deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Fire tablets, and more
- Apple iPad (10th generation) for $300 (save $49): Apple's base-level iPad is our pick for the best iPad for FaceTime and a great option for those new to Apple or those looking for something easy to use.
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) for $738 (save $61): The latest lightweight iPad Air features up to 50% better performance than the previous model, and a landscape-oriented webcam.
- Apple iPad mini (6th generation) for $380 (save $119): The iPad Mini is our pick for one of the best small tablets you can buy with its portable size and A15 Bionic chip -- it's a powerful tablet packed into a small package.
- Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4) for $1,198 (save $101): Apple's top-of-the-line latest iPad Pro is one of our picks for the best tablets you can buy, with its speedy M4 chip.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $620 (save $300): One of our picks for the best Android tablet, this Samsung tablet is a well-rounded device that lets you take advantage of Samsung's DeX platform.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Tablet for $2,102 (save $598): This is our pick for one of the best large tablets for those who also want a laptop, with its 2-in-1 detachable design.
- Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $50 (save $30): At 38% off, the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is available for only $50, making it a great entry-level, affordable option.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $200 (save $130): This 10.4-inch tablet provides long battery life, a high resolution, and an S-Pen. You can save $130 for Prime Day.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet for $143 (save $77): If you want to purchase a budget-friendly tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9 is available at Amazon with a $50 discount.
- Google Pixel Tablet for $349 (save $150): This Android tablet doubles as a smart home hub when it's not in use, thanks to the included Charging Speaker Dock.
- OnePlus Pad for $370 (save $110): This Android-powered tablet is quick and snappy for daily tasks like checking your email, playing games, or browsing the web, all on a display that looks fantastic.
Best Prime Day phone deals: Samsung Galaxy, iPhones, Pixels, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone + $200 Amazon gift card for $1,100 (save $320): When you preorder Samsung's latest Galaxy flip phone on Amazon, you'll get a free upgrade to 512 GB of storage plus a $200 Amazon gift card.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone + $300 Amazon gift card for $1,900 (save $420): Preorder Samsung's new folding phone and get a free upgrade to the 512 GB storage option and a $300 Amazon gift card.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,050 (save $370): Our pick for the best phone overall, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra is 26% off for Prime Day.
- Samsung Galaxy S24+ for $820 (save $300): The Samsung S24+ (512GB) is available at Amazon with a $300 discount.
- Apple iPhone 15 for free (save $829): Get a free iPhone 15 (or iPhone 15 Pro Max) if you agree to a 36-month financing plan under one of Boost Infinite's Unlimited services. (Verizon and T-Mobile have similar offers.)
- Motorola Razr 2023 for $333 (save $367): This is the lowest price we've seen on the most affordable foldable phone on the market. It doesn't have the largest outer display of flip phones, but it's still compact and handy to use.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $699 (save $300): The latest flagship phone from Google includes up to 7 years of software updates.
- Google Pixel 8a for $449 (save $50): Another Google smartphone on sale is the Google Pixel 8a, a robust mid-range smartphone sporting great camera capabilities.
- OnePlus Open for $1,300 (save $400): Arguably one of the best foldable phones on the market, even after months since launch, the OnePlus Open comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 67W fast charging that bests any Samsung or Google competitor.
Best Prime Day deals for college students
- Apple MacBook Air (M3) for $849 (save $250): Our pick for the best laptop for college hit its lowest price ever for Prime Day. (Make sure you apply the coupon.)
- Acer Aspire Go 15 Slim Laptop for $214 (save $60): Our pick for the best budget college laptop, the Acer Aspire Go gets even cheaper for Prime Day, at 20% off.
- Power Strip Surge Protector for $13 (save $7): Maximize your dorm room outlet space with this power strip, which includes 6 outlets, 2 USB ports, and 1 USB-C port.
- Mesh Shower Caddy for $8 (save $2): This hanging shower caddy has room for all of your bathroom essentials.
- Over the Door Organizer for $18 (save $22): This useful organizer will maximize your closet space, and it's 55% off for Prime Day.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $500 (save $200): The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has an 8,000mAh battery, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and support for a microSD card up to 1TB.
- HP 27h Full HD Monitor for $125 (save $105): This monitor as a 75Hz refresh rate, dual, built-in 2W speakers, and has an adjustable tilt/height stand for optimal viewing.
- JBL Go 3 for $30 (save $20): This portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for bringing to parties or study sessions and gets up to five hours of battery life on a single charge.
- Roku Express Streaming Device for $17 (save $13): This small device is one of the best Roku TV players due to its affordable price and voice assistant support. You'll be able to stream any movie or TV show in your dorm room.
- Logitech C270 HD Webcam for $19 (save $21): This webcam allows for 720p video calling along with features like auto light correction and a noise-reducing microphone so you can look and sound your best during online classes.
Best Prime Day gift card deals
- Roblox Digital Gift Code: Get a $50 Roblox gift card for 4,500 Robux for just $40 with this Prime Day deal.
- $200 Amazon Gift Card: Get a free $200 Amazon gift card when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
- Get a $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Visa credit card. You'll also be eligible for cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market.
- DoorDash eGift Card: Receive $20 promotional credit when you spend $100 or more. Enter the code DASH at checkout.
- Uber eGift Card: Receive $10 promotional credit when you spend $100 or more. Enter the code UBERUSPD at checkout.
- Best Buy eGift Card: Save $10 when you spend $100 or more. Enter code BESTBUY at checkout.
- Razer Gold eGift Card: Receive $20 promotional credit when you spend $100 or more. Enter the code RAZER at checkout.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17.
Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?
ZDNET's deals editor Kayla Solino has the scoop on this. "The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more," she writes in her Prime Day FAQ article.
How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We will be checking for Amazon Prime Days deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
