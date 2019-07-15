Best Prime Day deals 2019: Small business servers

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events. Read more: https://zd.net/2XFm1G0

Amazon's Prime Day has some great deals for those looking to add some new business hardware. Good deals on new hardware such as server, storage and other accessories.

Best small business server deals

Synology 4 bay NAS DiskStation DS918+ for $467 ($82 off)

This Synology 4 bay NAS features a powerful dual-core CPU, Synology DiskStation is perfect for home users or small businesses looking for a compact and reliable shared storage solution to process intensive workloads.

CORSAIR FORCE Series MP510 960GB NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 SSD for $153

All-new extreme data performance controller delivers up to 3,480MB/sec sequential read, and up to 3,000MB/sequential write, for blazing fast read, write and response times.

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 10TB for $170 ($100 off)

A great external hard drive for Mac and Windows, this hub can charge mobile devices and transfer files from USB cameras and USB thumb drives via its two USB 3.0 ports.

TRENDnet 5-Port Gigabit Long Range PoE+ Switch for $34.99 ($25 off)

The 5-Port Gigabit Long Range PoE+ Switch, model TPE-LG50, delivers data and power over existing Ethernet cables to Power over Ethernet (PoE) devices such as access points, VoIP phones, and IP Cameras.

TP-Link WiFi 6 AX6000 8-Stream Smart WiFi Router for $250 ($100 off)

The Archer AX6000 is TP-Link's first AX WiFi router to support your growing need for WiFi whether you're streaming 4k/8k movies, online gaming, experiencing VR, or engaging with your smart devices.

TP-Link 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Network Switch for $20 ($20 off)

TP-LINK's TL-SG108 provides an easy way to expand your wired network. All 8 ports support Auto-MDI/MDIX, eliminating the need to worry about what type of cable to use. Featuring full duplex mode, the device can process data at a rate of up to 2000Mbps, making it an ideal choice for expanding your high performance wired network.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.