Prime Day is over: These are the best 100+ deals still available

Prime Day may have ended, but you can still find great deals on Apple products, TVs, laptops, and robot vacuums.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor and  Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer

Amazon's Prime Day sale has ended, but don't worry -- plenty of deals are still live across the site. The sale officially came to a close on Wednesday, but you can still save big on tech like TVs, game consoles, smartphones, and headphones -- at least for now.

Our team of tech and deal-hunting experts sorted through thousands of deals and discounts this week to curate the best Prime Day sales you could get your hands on during this two-day event, and we'll continue to surface the best deals still live on Amazon even after the event. 

Here are the best Prime Day deals still live -- make sure you buy before they disappear. 

The best Prime Day deals still available

Best Prime Day Apple deals still available: AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more

Best Prime Day TV deals still available: Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and more

Editor's note: Many of these TV models are on sale in multiple sizes -- click through to see every option.

Best Prime Day gadget deals still available: Echo devices, AirTags, iPhone chargers, and more

Best Prime Day laptop deals still available: MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more

Best Prime Day headphone deals still available: Bose, Apple, Sony, and more

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals still available: iRobot, Roborock, Shark, and more

Best Prime Day gaming deals still available: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and more

Best Prime Day Kindle deals still available: Paperwhite bundles

Best Prime Day tablet deals still available: iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Fire tablets, and more

Best Prime Day phone deals still available: Samsung Galaxy, iPhones, Pixels, and more

Best Prime Day deals for college students: MacBooks, Fire TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and more

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 ran from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17. 

What time does Amazon Prime Day end?

Prime Day ended at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17, but there are several deals that are still live across Amazon.

How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

Though Prime Day is over, we're still checking for deals that are still live after the event to bring them to you.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals still available?

ZDNET's experts searched through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category. These are the best deals still live now that the sale is over:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

