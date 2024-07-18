'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon Prime Day is over: These are the best 100+ deals still available
Amazon's Prime Day sale has ended, but this doesn't mean that every deal has vanished. The sale may have officially come to a close, but you can still save on tech including TVs, game consoles, smartphones, and headphones -- but only if you're quick.
Our team of tech and deal-hunting experts sorted through hundreds of deals and discounts this week to curate the best Prime Day sales you could get your hands on during this two-day event.
Here are the remaining top Prime Day deals, but make sure you buy before they disappear. Remember, the next Prime event won't be until October.
The best Prime Day deals that are still available
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $120 (save $49): You can save $49 on a pair of third-generation Apple AirPods.
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $280 (save $120): The Apple Watch Series 9 is our pick for the best Apple Watch for most people, and this is one of the best deals we've seen for it.
- Hoto 12-in-1 Electric Screwdriver for $40 (save $30): We love this handy tool that makes DIY projects so much easier -- especially at 43% off.
- Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner for $82 (save $32): This popular portable carpet cleaner gets a 34% discount for Prime Day.
- iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $400 (save $400): Take half off our pick for the best Roomba vacuum, which in our testing, didn't get stuck, would self-empty as needed, and did a great job cleaning.
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $272 (save $78 at Walmart): The latest version of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED display for better color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while in handheld mode.
- Hisense U76 100-inch for $2,300 (save $2,700): One of the brightest TVs Hisense has to offer, the Hisense U76 features Dolby Vision and has a 144hz display, making it a great option for gamers. (All other sizes are discounted, too.)
- Apple MacBook Air (M3) for $899 (save $200): Apple's latest MacBook Air powered by an M3 chip gets a $250 discount for Prime Day -- the lowest price it's ever been. (Make sure you apply the coupon on the page.)
- Apple AirPods Max for $395 (save $154): Apple's popular over-ear headphones get a rare discount for Prime Day.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $839 (save $81): One of the best Android tablets you can buy is on sale for Prime Day.
Best Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more
- Apple AirPods Max for $395 (save $154): Don't miss this rare deal for Apple's excellent over-ear headphones.
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $169 (save $80): These are ZDNET's best overall pick for AirPods, thanks to the earbuds' immaculate noise cancellation, battery, and sound.
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $280 (save $120): The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of our most recommended options, and this is one of the best deals we've seen.
- Apple Watch SE for $169 (save $80): The Apple Watch SE is our favorite for first-time buyers, and has all of the basics you'll need in a premium smartwatch.
- Apple MacBook Air (M3) for $899 (save $200): Save $200 on Apple's latest 2024 MacBook Air, powered by an M3 chip.
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200): If you need an excellent lightweight laptop suitable for work and travel, you can save on a 2022 model with an M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro for $2,050 (save $650): If you need a premium laptop that will last you for years to come, consider the $650 discount on a MacBook Pro with top specs.
- Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2) for $649 (save $50): Amazon is offering a $50 discount on a thin and light iPad Air, bringing the cost of this 256GB model down to $649.
- Apple AirTag for $24 (save $4): If you constantly lose your keys or wallet, you might want to invest in an AirTag tracker and save a few bucks in the process. These are also great for tracking lost luggage after a long flight.
- Apple Pencil (2nd gen) for $79 (save $50): ZDNET ranked the Apple Pencil (2nd gen) as the best iPad stylus you can buy, thanks to its intuitive touch surface that supports double-tapping and pressure sensitivity.
- Apple Pencil Pro for $109 (save $20): While the discount isn't huge, you can still save on the Apple Pencil Pro.
- Apple iPad (10th Generation) for $299 (save $50): If you need a budget-friendly iPad, you can save $49 on a 10th-generation model powered by an A14 chip and with 64GB internal storage.
- Apple TV 4K for $140 (save $10 at B&H Photo): We haven't seen many Apple TV deals during Prime Day, but if you're in the market, you can find a small discount here.
Best Prime Day TV deals: Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and more
Editor's note: Many of these TV models are on sale in multiple sizes -- click through to see every option.
- Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series for $1,198 (save $102): ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner highly recommends this Sony TV thanks to its color accuracy, precision brightness, 120Hz smooth motion, and 4K image processing.
- Hisense U76 100-inch for $2,300 (save $2,700): One of the brightest TVs from Hisense, the Hisense U76 features Dolby Vision and has a 144hz display, making it a great option for gamers.
- Vizio 50-inch MQX Series 4K OLED Smart TV for $449 (save $181): This TV has Dolby Vision HDR Bright Mode and HDR10+, plus, is fine-tuned with Active Pixel Tuning so you're getting a crystal-clear and colorful picture.
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame for $998 (save $500): Samsung's popular Frame TVs can display famous works of art and blend into your decor -- and get a rare 33% discount for Prime Day.
- Samsung S90C OLED smart TV for $1,598 (save $400): ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner calls this "one of the best Samsung TVs of all time" -- don't miss this deal on one.
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV for $110 (save $90): TVs don't get much cheaper than this: Grab a Fire TV for $110.
- Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV for $190 (save $60): This is a great smaller Fire TV with Alexa support and is ideal for a smaller space.
- Vizio M-Series 5.1 Sound Bar for $250 (save $80): This soundbar is powered by Dolby Atmos and has nine performance speakers, including a wireless subwoofer to pack some punch.
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV for $80 (save $50): Another incredibly affordable TV on sale is the 32-inch Insignia model, which comes with an Alexa voice remote.
- TCL 85-inch Q65 QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $900 (save $700): This smart TV comes with Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision for enhanced contrast and colors, and has a 120Hz refresh rate.
- Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K The Terrace outdoor TV for $2798 (save $702): Outdoor TVs can be brilliant for summer cookouts and sporting events, and right now, you can enjoy 20% off Samsung's The Terrace model.
Best Prime Day gadget deals: Echo devices, AirTags, iPhone chargers, and more
- Oura Ring for as low as $297 (save $52): Our favorite smart ring is on sale at a rare discount for the Horizon model. Discounts vary by finish and size and go as low as $283 and as high as $297.
- Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook for $24 (save $10): One of our favorite smart notebooks allows you to digitize your handwritten notes.
- Apple AirTag 4 pack for $75 (save $25): Keep track of everything from your keys to your kids with this AirTag pack (or grab a single AirTag on sale for $24).
- Anker 622 MaGo MagSafe Battery Pack for $45 (save $16): Need a battery boost? Anker's MagSafe 5,000 mAh battery pack is $16 off right now. Plus, it's ZDNET tested and recommended.
- GE Cync A19 Smart LED Bulbs for $16 (save $8): This pack of two bulbs allows you to choose from millions of colors and create routines to schedule when your lights turn on and off.
- Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker for $217 (save $33): Make some sweet treats this summer with Ninja's highly rated countertop ice cream maker, now 13% off.
- Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1 for $86 (save $34): You can cook (and crisp) pretty much anything in this six-quart air fryer, from the brand that topped our best air fryers list. The mini version is our staff favorite.
- ecobee Home Security Bundle for $250 (save $90): You can save $90 on a smart home security bundle containing a camera and sensors.
- Ninja 5.5QT XL air fryer for $90 (save $70): The Ninja 5.5-quart XL air fryer has 5 cooking functions and includes a 20-recipe cookbook.
Best Prime Day laptop deals: MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200): The MacBook Air (M2) combines performance and portability. It's one of our favorite laptops at ZDNET and our Product of the Year -- and it's on sale for just $799, the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Apple MacBook Pro (M3) for $1,400 (save $200): The MacBook Pro (M3) is one of the best-performing laptops on the market, and it's $200 off.
- Lenovo ThinkBook 15 for $525 (save $75): The ThinkBook 15 is a powerhouse for your back-to-school or business needs. Its 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor pairs with 16GB of RAM, so any major spec-heavy tasks will perform smoothly on the laptop.
- HP Stream 14-inch HD BrightView Laptop for $299 (save $100): This affordable HP laptop includes 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and one year of Office 365.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 for $529 (save $101): This laptop has a vibrant 12.4-inch touchscreen, up to 15 hours of battery life, and a full-size keyboard with a large, precision touchpad.
Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Apple, Sony, and more
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones for $349 (save $80): Bose's latest premium over-ear headphones are our pick for the best headphones, thanks to their modern design, best-in-class noise-canceling, and all-day comfort.
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $169 (save $80): Apple's premium wireless earbuds are the best portable companion for people with an iPhone or multiple Apple devices, with top-notch audio features.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $100 (save $130): Samsung's premium wireless Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are on sale following the release of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These earbuds offer quality noise-canceling properties, integration with your other Galaxy devices, and all-day comfort.
- JBL Tune Flex Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $70 (save $30): These JBL earbuds include up to 32 hours of battery life and four microphones for better hands-free calls.
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 over-ear headphones for $249 (save $131): Sennheiser's flagship over-ear headphones deliver highly detailed audio for Bluetooth headphones. These headphones come in many colors, and some have deeper discounts than others
- Beats Studio Pro for $170 (save $180): Beats' premium over-ear headphones deliver all-day comfort and unique integration with Android and iOS devices. They are 51% off for Prime Day, so be sure to take advantage of this deal.
- Beats Solo 4 for $120 (save $80): Beats released the latest iteration of its popular on-ear headphones two months ago, making this deal great for people looking for a pair of recently released headphones. When we tested them, we praised their comfort, style, and integration with Android and iOS devices.
- Beats Studio Buds for $79 (save $71): You save 47% off the typical RRP over Amazon Prime Day on a pair of Beats Studio Buds, now available for $79.
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $120 (save $49): On the second day of the Prime sale, you can save $49 on a pair of third-generation Apple AirPods.
- Beats Fit Pro for $150 (save $50): These Beats earbuds are great for exercising with the stabilizing wing tips that should stay in your ears as you move.
Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals: iRobot, Roborock, Shark, and more
- iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $400 (save $400): Take half off our pick for the best Roomba vacuum, which in our testing, didn't get stuck, would self-empty as needed, and did a great job cleaning.
- Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum for $295 (save $306): At 51% off, this is one of the best discounts you'll find on a self-emptying robot vacuum.
- Eufy BoostIQ 11S Max robot vacuum for $130 (save $120): This inexpensive robot vacuum is a perfect affordable option for pet owners, with BoostIQ technology to boost suction when carpet is detected.
- ILIFE V3s Pro robot vacuum cleaner for $100 (save $60): For a budget-friendly robot vacuum suitable for daily cleaning, you can save $60 on an ILIFE V3s Pro vacuum cleaner.
- Narwal Freo X Ultra robot vacuum and mop combo for $950 (save $331): A premium robot vacuum and mop, developed by Narwal Freo, is available with a $331 discount.
- Eufy L60 robot vacuum for $280 (save $120): This highly rated Eufy robot vacuum comes with a self-emptying station that holds up to 60 days' worth of dust and debris.
- LUBA AWD Robotic lawn mower for $2499 (save $400): If you want a robot but for outside, you can save $400 on a robotic lawn mower with multi-zone management.
- ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S robot vacuum and mop for $700 (save $300): A robot vacuum and mop combination available with a $300 discount is available on Amazon.
Best Prime Day gaming deals: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and more
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $272 (save $78 at Walmart): The latest version of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED display for better color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while in handheld mode.
- Xbox Series S plus 2 TB storage expansion card for $550 (save $110): Best Buy has the Xbox Series S on sale, bundled with a 2 TB Seagate external hard drive for expanded storage.
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED curved gaming monitor for $1,079 (save $720): Samsung's biggest gaming monitor gets a major discount for Prime Day. (You can also find the 32-inch and 27-inch versions on sale for the first time, too.)
- Asus ROG Strix desktop for $2,600 (save $1,700): This gaming desktop is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, 32GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and 2 TB HDD.
- Asus ZenScreen portable monitor for $159 (save $50): The ZenScreen features a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a built-in blue light filter to help reduce eye strain.
- Razer Basilisk V3 for $45 (save $25): The Basilisk V3 gaming mouse has 11 programmable buttons, optical switches, and integrated RGB lighting.
- HyperX QuadCast for $90 (save $50): The HyperX QuadCast is a great, entry-level USB mic for gamers and creators alike.
Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 32 GB for $238 (save $20): Get 32 GB of storage with this Paperwhite, which comes with a fabric cover and charging stand.
- Kindle Unlimited for $0 for three months (save $36): Read and listen to unlimited books and audiobooks through this discounted subscription.
Best Prime Day tablet deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Fire tablets, and more
- Apple iPad (10th generation) for $299 (save $50): Apple's base-level iPad is our pick for the best iPad for FaceTime and a great option for those new to Apple or those looking for something easy to use.
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) for $738 (save $61): The latest lightweight iPad Air features up to 50% better performance than the previous model, and a landscape-oriented webcam.
- Apple iPad mini (6th generation) for $380 (save $119): The iPad Mini is our pick for one of the best small tablets you can buy with its portable size and A15 Bionic chip -- it's a powerful tablet packed into a small package.
- Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4) for $1,198 (save $101): Apple's top-of-the-line latest iPad Pro is one of our picks for the best tablets you can buy, with its speedy M4 chip.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Tablet for $2,048 (save $650): This is our pick for one of the best large tablets for those who also want a laptop, with its 2-in-1 detachable design.
- Google Pixel Tablet for $380 (save $120): This Android tablet doubles as a smart home hub when it's not in use, thanks to the included Charging Speaker Dock.
- Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) for $1,749 (save $150): For a top-quality iPad, consider this Pro model with a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display and 1TB of storage, powered by Apple's M4 chip.
- Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) for $2,304 (save $196): This exceptional iPad Pro, available with a discount of over $100, offers users a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, 2TB of storage space, and an M4 processor.
Best Prime Day phone deals: Samsung Galaxy, iPhones, Pixels, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone + $200 Amazon gift card for $1,100 (save $320): When you preorder Samsung's latest Galaxy flip phone on Amazon, you'll get a free upgrade to 512 GB of storage plus a $200 Amazon gift card.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone + $300 Amazon gift card for $1,900 (save $420): Preorder Samsung's new folding phone and get a free upgrade to the 512 GB storage option and a $300 Amazon gift card.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $1,100 (save $320): Our pick for the best phone overall, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra is 23% off for Prime Day.
- Samsung Galaxy S24+ for $850 (save $270): The Samsung S24+ (512GB) is available at Amazon with a $270 discount.
- Motorola Razr 2023 for $400 (save $300): This is the lowest price we've seen on the most affordable foldable phone on the market. It doesn't have the largest outer display of flip phones, but it's still compact and handy to use.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $740 (save $259): The latest flagship phone from Google includes up to 7 years of software updates.
- Google Pixel 8a for $449 (save $50): Another Google smartphone on sale is the Google Pixel 8a, a robust mid-range smartphone sporting great camera capabilities.
- OnePlus Open for $1,400 (save $300): Arguably one of the best foldable phones on the market, even after months since launch, the OnePlus Open comes with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 67W fast charging that bests any Samsung or Google competitor.
Best Prime Day deals for college students: MacBooks, Fire TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and more
- Amazon Fire TV 32-inch for $110 (save $90): This Fire TV is 45% off, and would be a great fit for a dorm room or college apartment.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $600 (save $100): The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has an 8,000mAh battery, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and support for a microSD card up to 1TB.
- Roku Express Streaming Device for $17 (save $13): This small device is one of the best Roku TV players due to its affordable price and voice assistant support. You'll be able to stream any movie or TV show in your dorm room.
- Logitech C270 HD Webcam for $19 (save $21): This webcam allows for 720p video calling along with features like auto light correction and a noise-reducing microphone so you can look and sound your best during online classes.
- Acer Nitro KG241Y 23.8-inch gaming monitor for $110 (save $63): If you want a smaller, budget-friendly gaming monitor suitable for dorm rooms, check out the 23.8-inch Acer Nitro.
Best new deals for Prime Day 2
- TCL 85-Inch Q65 QLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $899 (save $700): This massive TCL QLED TV gets a 44% price slash after Day 2 of Prime Day.
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $120 (save $49): Save almost 30% on a pair of third-generation Apple AirPods, our pick for the best traditional AirPods you can buy.
Best Prime Day gift card deals: Amazon, Roblox, and more
- $200 Amazon Gift Card: Get a free $200 Amazon gift card when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
- Get a $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Visa credit card. You'll also be eligible for cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17.
What time does Amazon Prime Day end?
Prime Day ends at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17.
Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?
ZDNET's deals editor Kayla Solino has the scoop on this. "The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more," she writes in her Prime Day FAQ article.
How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We will be checking for Amazon Prime Days deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
