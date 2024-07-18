Amazon Prime Day is over: These are the best 100+ deals still available

Amazon's Prime Day sale has ended, but this doesn't mean that every deal has vanished. The sale may have officially come to a close, but you can still save on tech including TVs, game consoles, smartphones, and headphones -- but only if you're quick.

Our team of tech and deal-hunting experts sorted through hundreds of deals and discounts this week to curate the best Prime Day sales you could get your hands on during this two-day event.

Here are the remaining top Prime Day deals, but make sure you buy before they disappear. Remember, the next Prime event won't be until October.

The best Prime Day deals that are still available

Best Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more

Best Prime Day TV deals: Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and more

Editor's note: Many of these TV models are on sale in multiple sizes -- click through to see every option.

Best Prime Day gadget deals: Echo devices, AirTags, iPhone chargers, and more

Best Prime Day laptop deals: MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Apple, Sony, and more

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals: iRobot, Roborock, Shark, and more

Best Prime Day gaming deals: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and more

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Best Prime Day tablet deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Fire tablets, and more

Best Prime Day phone deals: Samsung Galaxy, iPhones, Pixels, and more

Best Prime Day deals for college students: MacBooks, Fire TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and more

Best new deals for Prime Day 2

Best Prime Day gift card deals: Amazon, Roblox, and more

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17.

What time does Amazon Prime Day end?

Prime Day ends at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17.

Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?

ZDNET's deals editor Kayla Solino has the scoop on this. "The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more," she writes in her Prime Day FAQ article.

How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We will be checking for Amazon Prime Days deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

