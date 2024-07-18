Tech
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Tech

Amazon Prime Day is over: These are the best 100+ deals still available

Amazon's Prime Day sale has ended, but some great deals are still around. We found the best discounts on Apple products, TVs, laptops, robot vacuums, and more so you can shop while you still can.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor and  Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer

Amazon's Prime Day sale has ended, but this doesn't mean that every deal has vanished. The sale may have officially come to a close, but you can still save on tech including TVs, game consoles, smartphones, and headphones -- but only if you're quick.

See at Amazon

Our team of tech and deal-hunting experts sorted through hundreds of deals and discounts this week to curate the best Prime Day sales you could get your hands on during this two-day event.

Here are the remaining top Prime Day deals, but make sure you buy before they disappear. Remember, the next Prime event won't be until October.

The best Prime Day deals that are still available

airpods-3rd-gen-prime-day
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks, and more

watch series 9
Apple/ZDNET

Best Prime Day TV deals: Samsung, Sony, Hisense, and more

A TCL Q6 TV on a pink and orange background
TCL/ZDNET

Editor's note: Many of these TV models are on sale in multiple sizes -- click through to see every option.

Best Prime Day gadget deals: Echo devices, AirTags, iPhone chargers, and more

Echo Spot
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Prime Day laptop deals: MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more

apple macbook air m1 prime day
Kyle Kucharski/ZDNET

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Apple, Sony, and more

bose-quietcomfort-prime-day
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals: iRobot, Roborock, Shark, and more

eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop
eufy

Best Prime Day gaming deals: Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and more

An Xbox Series S console and Seagate 2TB external hard drive on a pink and orange background
Microsoft/Seagate/ZDNET

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite essentials bundle against orange backdrop
Kindle/ZDNET

Best Prime Day tablet deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs, Fire tablets, and more

ipad-10th-gen-prime-day
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Prime Day phone deals: Samsung Galaxy, iPhones, Pixels, and more

samsung Galaxy A25
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Prime Day deals for college students: MacBooks, Fire TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and more

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series HD smart TV
Amazon/ZDNET

Best new deals for Prime Day 2

A TCL Q65 TV on a blue and purple background
TCL/ZDNet

Best Prime Day gift card deals: Amazon, Roblox, and more 

An Amazon e gift card against a purple and pink background
Amazon/ZDNET
  • $200 Amazon Gift Card: Get a free $200 Amazon gift card when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. 
  • Get a $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Visa credit card. You'll also be eligible for cash back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market. 

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17. 

What time does Amazon Prime Day end?

Prime Day ends at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17.

Are there different deals on Prime Day 2?

ZDNET's deals editor Kayla Solino has the scoop on this. "The answer here is hard to say. It's a yes but also a no. Invite-only Prime deals -- or Lightning deals -- may be different each day. Amazon confirmed last month that new deals may surface as often as every five minutes on the site. But, as always, deals only last as long as Amazon decides, with lighting deals offering a countdown to their expiration and other deals' longevity depending on how fast products sell out (or don't). It's likely that as long as stock remains, many of the deals from Day 1 will remain live for Day 2, including deals on popular Amazon products such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Fire tablets, Echo devices, and more," she writes in her Prime Day FAQ article. 

How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We will be checking for Amazon Prime Days deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?

ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

amazon-packages

The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals we've found on Day 2

amazon-03

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is winding down: Everything to know, plus top deals still on sale

screenshot-2024-07-01-at-10-40-11am.png

Last chance on our top 28 best Prime Day laptop deals of 2024: HP, Lenovo, Razer, and more