Best Prime Day deals 2019: Windows 10 laptops

Best Windows 10 laptop deals

Acer Spin 3 for $700 ($110 off)

Equipped with a 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS multi-touch convertible display, 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD makes this a speedy all-rounder!

HP ENVY 13-inch for $999 ($351 off)

This is the perfect laptop for those who like security ince it features state-of-the-art security including a Webcam Kill Switch and integrated fingerprint reader. The almost 13 hour battery life makes this a great choice.

ASUS VivoBook 15 for $470 ($81 off)

15.6-inch FHD 4 way NanoEdge bezel display with a stunning 88 percent screen-to-body ratio, powerful AMD Quad Core R5-3500U processor, and AMD Radeon Vega 8 discrete graphics with Windows 10 Home.

Dell XPS 15 for $1,349 ($316 off)

A premium laptop through and through, from the 14-inch UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD display (3840 x 2160) to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card.

ASUS ZenBook 13 for $899 ($100 off)

Ultra-slim and durable aren't usually two things that go together, but the ZenBook 13 actually embodies both of these. A great laptop for those who expect them to put up with abuse, or who are a bit clumsy.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page.