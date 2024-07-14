Tech
Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on the hottest Prime Day deals so far

Prime Day is coming up, and we found the best early Prime Day deals on TVs, laptops, Apple products, and much more.
Written by Alison DeNisco Rayome, Managing Editor

Amazon Prime Day officially runs Tuesday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 17. But you can already find tons of early Prime Day deals on popular products like the Apple Watch Series 9, the Nintendo Switch, and the AirPods Max -- plus competing sales at Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers.  

See at Amazon

Our team of tech and deal-hunting experts will help you cut through the clutter to find the best early Prime Day deals available on everything from TVs to tablets to robot vacuums and other useful gadgets so you can shop with confidence. We'll update this list constantly throughout the Prime Day event, so be sure to check back for the latest sales. 

Our favorite Prime Day deals so far

Best Prime Day TV deals

An Amazon Fire TV Omni Series on a pink and purple background
Amazon/ZDNET

Editor's note: Many of these TV models are on sale in multiple sizes -- click through to see every option.

Best Prime Day tablet deals

ipad-10th-gen
Apple/ZDNET

Best Prime Day laptop deals

SAMSUNG 14" Galaxy Book4 Pro Laptop
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals

irobot-roomba-j7
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Prime Day phone deals

galaxy-s24-ultra-2024
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Prime Day Apple deals

airpods-max-2024
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Kindle Paperwhite essentials bundle against orange backdrop
Kindle/ZDNET

Best Prime Day headphone deals

airpods 2nd gen amazon prime
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Prime Day gaming deals

A turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite, it's retail box, a microSD card, and box for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on a green and blue background
Nintendo/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17. However, you can already shop many early Prime Day deals.

How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We will be checking for Amazon Prime Days deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.

