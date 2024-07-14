'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon Prime Day 2024: Live updates on the hottest Prime Day deals so far
Amazon Prime Day officially runs Tuesday, July 16, through Wednesday, July 17. But you can already find tons of early Prime Day deals on popular products like the Apple Watch Series 9, the Nintendo Switch, and the AirPods Max -- plus competing sales at Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers.
Our team of tech and deal-hunting experts will help you cut through the clutter to find the best early Prime Day deals available on everything from TVs to tablets to robot vacuums and other useful gadgets so you can shop with confidence. We'll update this list constantly throughout the Prime Day event, so be sure to check back for the latest sales.
Our favorite Prime Day deals so far
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 (save $100): The Apple Watch Series 9 is our pick for the best Apple Watch for most people, and this is one of the best deals we've seen on one. (Make sure you apply the coupon to get the full discount.)
- Amazon Echo + Smart bulb for $57 (save $63): This bundle includes a 4th gen Echo and a Sengled smart light bulb to help you control your lights with Alexa.
- Kindle Scribe 16GB with Premium Pen for $260 (save $110): The Kindle Scribe is one of our favorite Kindle and e-notebook picks for its paper-like feel and high-res display -- and it's 31% off right now.
- Apple AirTag 4 pack for $75 (save $24): Keep track of everything from your keys to your kids with this AirTag pack (or, grab a single AirTag on sale for $24).
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $18 (save $22): Easily access all of your streaming services and get Alexa support with the Amazon Fire TV Stick, now 55% off. (The 4K version is also on sale for $25, or 50% off.)
- Roku Express for $17 (save $13): Roku's HD streaming device and remote is discounted 43% for Prime Day. (The Roku Ultra 4K streamer is also on sale for $79, or 21% off).
- Sony Bravia X90L 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV for $1,098 (save $202): ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner calls this "the best TV you've never heard of" -- it's his most-recommended TV, and it's on sale in every size for Prime Day.
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $25 (save $25): Grab a classic Echo Dot for 50% off to use Alexa wherever you'd like.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $80 (save $50): Our pick for the best AirPods for the price, don't miss this chance to grab these popular earbuds for 38% off.
- Apple AirPods Max for $480 (save $79): Apple's popular over-ear headphones get a rare discount for Prime Day.
- iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $399 (save $399): Save 50% on our pick for the best Roomba vacuum, which in our testing, didn't get stuck, would self-empty as needed, and did an excellent job cleaning.
Best Prime Day TV deals
Editor's note: Many of these TV models are on sale in multiple sizes -- click through to see every option.
- Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series for $1,098 (save $202): ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner highly recommends this Sony TV thanks to its color accuracy, precision brightness, 120Hz smooth motion, and 4K image processing.
- Hisense Class A7 Series LED 4K UHD for $400 (save $50): One of the brightest TVs Hisense has to offer, the Hisense U76 features Dolby Vision and has a 144hz display, making it a great option for gamers.
- LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K for $1,447 (save $150): Our pick for the best LG TV, the LG C3 has an updated OLED panel, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.
- Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV for $170 (save $80): A great smaller Fire TV with Alexa support, ideal for a smaller space.
- Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $230 (save $140): An affordable 4K TV from Amazon with Alexa support.
- Insignia 65-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $330 (save $120): This already-affordable 65-inch 4K Insignia Fire TV gets a big discount for Prime Day.
Best Prime Day tablet deals
- Apple iPad (10th generation) for $319 (save $30): Apple's base-level iPad is our pick for the best iPad for FaceTime, and a great option for those new to Apple or those looking for something easy to use.
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) for $738 (save $61): The latest lightweight iPad Air features up to 50% better performance than the previous model, and a landscape-oriented webcam.
- Apple iPad mini (6th generation) for $400 (save $99): The iPad Mini is our pick for one of the best small tablets you can buy, with its portable size and A15 Bionic chip -- it's a powerful tablet packed into a small package.
- Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch (M4) for $1,098 (save $101): Apple's top-of-the-line latest iPad Pro is one of our picks for the best tablets you can buy, with its speedy M4 chip.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 for $749 (save $171): One of our picks for the best Android tablet, this Samsung tablet is a well-rounded device that lets you take advantage of Samsung's DeX platform.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Tablet for $2,112 (save $578): Our pick for one of the best large tablets for those who also want a real laptop, with its 2-in-1 detachable design.
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $160 (save $120): This Amazon device comes with a solid 14-hour battery life and a large, 11-inch screen -- and it's 43% off.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet (64 GB) + Backpack bundle for $87 (save $118): This bundle is great for summer vacation or back to school season, with one of our picks for the best kids tablet and a backpack thrown in.
Best Prime Day laptop deals
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200): The MacBook Air (M2) combines performance and portability. It's one of our favorite laptops at ZDNET and our Product of the Year -- and it's on sale for just $799, the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Apple MacBook Pro (M3) for $1,400 (save $200): The MacBook Pro (M3) is one of the best-performing laptops on the market, and it's $200 off -- make sure you add the coupon offer on the page.
- Razer Blade 16 Gaming Laptop for $2,799 (save $1,000): One of our picks for the best gaming laptops, the Razer Blade 16 is stacked with hardware that can run basically any high-end title on the market. (Right now this deal is in the Mercury color only.)
- Lenovo ThinkBook 15 for $580 (save $99): The ThinkBook 15 is a powerhouse for your back-to-school or business needs. Its 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor pairs with 16GB of RAM, so any major spec-heavy tasks will perform smoothly on the laptop.
Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum for $295 (save $306): At 51% off, this is one of the best discounts you'll find on a self-emptying robot vacuum.
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo for $800 (save $500): This is the lowest price we've seen on this excellent Roborock vacuum that offers a hands-free cleaning experience with a self-emptying dustbin and self-washing and drying mop pads. It's also our pick for the best Roborock vacuum for pet owners.
- Dreame X30 Ultra robot vacuum and mop for $1,400 (save $300): This flagship Dreame robot vacuum and mop is seeing its first significant sale. It was once our top pick for the best robot vacuum and mop, and was dethroned only by the newest model.
- Roborock Q8 Max+ robot vacuum and mop for $520 (save $300): Hands-free cleaning is one of our favorite robot vacuum and mop features, and the Q8 Max+ has it all, plus great obstacle avoidance.
- Yeedi M12 Pro+ robot vacuum and mop for $749 (save $351): Have you heard the phrase "high-end features for a mid-range price?" This hands-free robot vacuum and mop does all the work for you, with features like an extending mop pad to reach corners and under cabinets and 11,000Pa of suction.
Best Prime Day phone deals
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone + $200 Amazon gift card for $1,100 (save $320): When you preorder Samsung's latest Galaxy flip phone on Amazon, you'll get a discounted rate plus a $200 Amazon gift card included.
- Apple iPhone 15 for free (save $829): Get a free iPhone 15 (or iPhone 15 Pro Max) if you agree to a 36-month financing plan under one of Boost Infinite's Unlimited services. (Verizon and T-Mobile have similar offers.)
- Motorola Razr 2023 for $449 (save $250): This is the lowest price we've seen on the most affordable foldable phone on the market. It doesn't have the largest outer display of flip phones, but it's still compact and handy to use.
- Google Pixel 8 Pro for $844 (save $155): The latest flagship phone from Google includes up to 7 years of software updates.
Best Prime Day Apple deals
- Apple AirPods Max for $480 (save $79): Don't miss this rare deal for Apple's excellent over-ear headphones.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $80 (save $50): Save 38% on a pair of classic Apple AirPods, our pick for the best AirPods for the price.
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $299 (save $100): The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of our most-recommended options, and this is one of the best deals we've seen.
- Apple Watch SE for $189 (save $60): The Apple Watch SE is our favorite for first-time buyers, and has all of the basics you'll need in a premium smartwatch.
- Apple MacBook Air for $799 (save $200): If you need an excellent lightweight laptop suitable for work and travel, you can save on a 2022 model with an M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Apple 2023 MacBook Pro for $2,050 (save $650): If you need a premium laptop that will last you for years to come, consider the $650 discount on a MacBook Pro with top specs.
Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Kindle Scribe 16GB with Premium Pen for $260 (save $110): We love the Kindle Scribe with its paper-like feel and high-res display -- and this bundle with a premium pen is 30% off.
- Kindle Paperwhite 8 GB Essentials Bundle for $175 (save $20): This popular Kindle Paperwhite bundle includes a fabric cover and charger, and offers up to 10 weeks of battery life and a super slim design.
- Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB Essentials bundle for $185 (save $20): Upgrade to more storage with this Kindel Paperwhite bundle, which also comes with a fabric cover and charger.
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 32 GB for $238 (save $20): Get 32GB of storage with this Paperwhite, which comes with a fabric cover and charging stand.
- Kindle Unlimited for $0 for three months (save $36): Read and listen to unlimited books and audiobooks through this discounted subscription.
Best Prime Day headphone deals
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $170 (save $109): Bose's second-generation premium earbuds are our pick for the best noise-canceling earbuds that also deliver all-day comfort.
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $190 (save $59): Apple's premium wireless earbuds are the best portable companion for people with an iPhone or multiple Apple devices, with top-notch audio features.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $80 (save $50): These popular AirPods are 38% off -- a great deal.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds for $100 (save $130): Samsung's premium wireless Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are on sale following the release of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. These earbuds offer quality noise-canceling properties, integration with your other Galaxy devices, and all-day comfort.
- Sony WH-CH720N over-ear headphones for $100 (save $50): Sony's budget over-ear headphones borrow internal audio components from the company's flagship WH-1000XM5 headphones for a quarter of the price.
- JBL Tune Flex Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $60 (save $40): These JBL earbuds include up to 32 hours of battery life and four microphones for better hands-free calls.
- Beats Studio Pro for $300 (save $50): Beats' premium over-ear headphones deliver all-day comfort and unique integration with both Android and iOS devices.
Best Prime Day gaming deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED for $275 (save $75 at Walmart): The latest version of the Nintendo Switch features a 7-inch OLED display for better color accuracy, detailing, and contrast while in handheld mode.
- Arcade1Up The Simpsons with riser and stool for $550 (save $150 at Walmart): This arcade-like machine captures the fun and nostalgia of 16-bit arcade gaming, without the need for any quarters.
- Xbox Series S for $550 (save $110): Best Buy has the Xbox Series S on sale, bundled with a 2TB external hard drive for expanded storage.
- Asus ROG Strix desktop for $2,600 (save $1,700): This gaming desktop is built with an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 CPU, 32GB RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a 1TB SSD, and 2TB HDD.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs from Tuesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, July 17. However, you can already shop many early Prime Day deals.
How did we choose the best Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices and which are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We will be checking for Amazon Prime Days deals often both before, during, and after the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.