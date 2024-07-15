Kindles are perfect summer vacation companions. That's because they offer up everything you'd need in a top-notch e-reader. They're uber-portable (my Kindle fits in my coat pocket); they're lightweight (far lighter than that hardcover you're stowing in your carry-on); and you can take them on the plane, to the beach, or in the bathtub, and you won't have to sweat if they get some splashes of water on them.

To sweeten the deal, Amazon slashes the prices of those e-readers ahead of and during its Prime Day sale, making mid-July a convenient time to snatch one up before that August vacation. Prime Day returns July 16 and July 17 this year, when you'll find steep discounts on everything from TVs to phones, among other gadgets and necessities.

The discount-palooza can be intimidating to sort through. Thankfully, we've done the heavy lifting by curating the best deals you can shop that our team of experts have either tested ourselves or thoroughly researched.

Best Kindle deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle for $175 Save $20 Kindle/ZDNET The Kindle Paperwhite is the crowd-favorite Kindle, out of all the models and makes of e-reader. Spend any time on e-reader Reddit threads, and you'll learn this piece of information quickly. It's not just Reddit; we've also ranked the Kindle Paperwhite as the best Kindle you should buy. There are good reasons for its high-ranking status: It has an adjustable warm light and a glare-free display. Ten weeks of battery life seals the deal. The Kindle Paperwhite Bundle comes with a power adapter and a fabric cover to protect your device from scratches and scuffs. View now at Amazon

Kindle Scribe for $260 Save $110 Matthew Miller/ZDNET The Kindle Scribe is one of our favorite digital notebooks that just so happens to be an e-reader as well. It's a great tool for reading and taking notes, and the pen-to-screen display feels nearly paper-like. When ZDNET's Matt Miller reviewed the Scribe, he said that after seven months of use, it "remains my on-the-go note-taking tablet." Review: Kindle Scribe You're getting a long battery life, a glare-free screen, and 16GB of storage for all those e-books and notes. Plus, you can draw illustrations or even sign documents using this device. The Kindle Scribe is highly discounted right now at 30% off, so it's a great time to snatch one up ahead of back-to-school season. View now at Amazon

CoBak Kindle Case for $8 Save $32 CoBak/ZDNET This CoBak Kindle case is only $8 right now for a whopping 80% off its list price. The case protects 11th-generation Kindles (2022), and if you're clumsy but don't want to spend that much on a case, this is the one to buy right now. View now at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with 32GB for $238 Save $20 Kindle/ZDNET You're getting 32GB of storage with this Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The device comes with a fabric cover and a wireless charging dock, so you can read and charge at the same time. View now at Amazon

More Amazon Prime Day Kindle and Kindle accessory deals

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's deals-palooza takes place this year on July 16 and July 17. You'll find discounted prices on select tech, home, and wellness gadgets. It's a great time to make a buying decision on products you've been holding off purchasing, but it's also an opportune time for brands that don't actually change their prices, wave quote-unquote discounts above customer's heads, and tell customers that they're buying something for a lower price when they aren't.

Are Kindles really cheaper on Prime Day?

100% yes. Because Amazon created the Kindle, you can expect substantial discounts on Kindles during sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday. Amazon has taken $20 to $100 off select e-readers during previous sales events, so you surely are getting a cheaper product during these events compared to other times of the year.

One tactic that Amazon uses, however, to make the deals look sweeter than they are, is to raise the price of these products when they discount them. I saw this happen last year on certain Kindles and accessories, and wouldn't be surprised if they inflate these Kindle prices this year, too.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.