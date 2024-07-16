'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 20 best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals you can shop right now
Kindles are perfect summer vacation companions, offering everything you'd need in a top-notch e-reader. They're uber-portable (my Kindle fits in my coat pocket); they're lightweight (far lighter than that hardcover you're stowing in your carry-on); and you can take them on the plane, to the beach, or in the bathtub, and you won't have to sweat if they get some splashes of water on them.
To sweeten the deal, Amazon slashes the prices of those e-readers ahead of and during its Prime Day sale, making mid-July a convenient time to snatch one up before that August vacation. Prime Day is here, with deals running from today through July 17, when you'll find steep discounts on everything from TVs to phones, among other gadgets and necessities.
The discount-palooza can be intimidating to sort through. Thankfully, we've done the heavy lifting by curating the best deals you can shop that our team of experts have either tested for themselves or thoroughly researched. Right now, the best deals on Kindles are on the Kindle Scribe models. Amazon has taken off $20 to $40 on other models but has substantially discounted the Kindle Scribe with discounts starting at $105 and going up to $175 on select models. You'll find weaker discounts on the Kindle Paperwhite and Amazon's flagship Kindle model, where discounts are only around $20 off.
Best Kindle deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Kindle Scribe 16GB with Premium Pen for $260 (save $110): The Kindle Scribe is one of our top Kindle and e-notebook picks for its paper-like feel and high-res display.
- Kindle Scribe 16GB with Basic Pen for $235 (save $105): Get a similar discount on the same Kindle Scribe model, just without the fancy pen.
- Kindle Paperwhite 16GB for $135 (save $15): This is ZDNET's best Kindle model overall.
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle 32GB for $315 (save $175): Save 36% on this Kindle Scribe bundle that comes with a protective leather cover, a premium pen, and a power adapter.
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Wi-Fi, fabric cover, 16GB for $165 (save $40): This 16GB Kindle Paperwhite bundle offers enough storage to fit your favorite novels, newspapers, and media.
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with Amazon cork cover for $253 (save $20): Get the Paperwhite, a wireless charging stand, and a protective cork case with this deal.
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with fabric cover and charging stand for $238 (save $20): Get 32GB of storage with this Paperwhite.
- Kindle Unlimited for $0 for three months (save $36): Read and listen to unlimited books and audiobooks through this discounted subscription.
- Kindle 16GB for $85 (save $15): Get the flagship Kindle device for 15% off during Prime Day.
- Kindle Kids for $100 (save $20): Get your kid reading early with this Kindle tablet that comes with a two-year warranty, in case your kid breaks it.
This is the most substantial Kindle discount I've found on the first day of Prime Day. Amazon is taking $175 off this Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle that comes with a protective folio case, a power adapter, and premium pen. While some of the other Kindle discounts are more measly (most models only have $20 or $40 discounts, despite their above $100 price tags), this discount is actually worth your while if you're looking to buy a Kindle Scribe with a case.
The Kindle Scribe is one of our favorite digital notebooks that just so happens to be an e-reader as well. It's a great tool for reading and taking notes, and the pen-to-screen display feels nearly paper-like. When ZDNET's Matt Miller reviewed the Scribe, he said that after seven months of use, it "remains my on-the-go note-taking tablet."
You're getting a long battery life, a glare-free screen, and 16GB of storage for all those e-books and notes. Plus, you can draw illustrations or even sign documents using this device. The Kindle Scribe is highly discounted right now at 30% off, so it's a great time to snatch one up ahead of back-to-school season.
This CoBak Kindle case is only $7 right now for a whopping 82% off its list price. The case protects 11th-generation Kindles (2022), and if you're clumsy but don't want to spend that much on a case, this is the one to buy right now.
You're getting 32GB of storage with this Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The device comes with a fabric cover and a wireless charging dock, so you can read and charge at the same time.
More Amazon Prime Day Kindle and Kindle accessory deals
- CoBak Kindle Case for $7 (save $33): Take 82% off this Kindle case in black.
- Moko Kindle Case for $9 (save $21): Take 70% off another Kindle case for the 2022 11th-generation model.
- Moko Standing Kindle Paperwhite case for $15 (save $25): This Kindle Paperwhite case has a kickstand for easy reading.
- Lamicall Gooseneck Tablet Holder for $22 (save $11): If you're a bed reader, this tablet holder is adjustable and holds your Kindle in place as you read. Customers say it's a durable product and the best at this price point.
- Ontel Pillow Pad Ultra Kindle and iPad stand for $12 (save $8): Prop up your Kindle with this reading stand while you rest, lounge, or stand.
- CoBak Kindle Paperwhite Leather Case with Hand Strap for $15 (save $15): Protect your Kindle Paperwhite with this durable leather case with auto-sleep and auto-awake features, as well as a hand strap for extra grip.
- Sycelu Kindle Page Turner for $20 (save $40): Clip this little device onto your e-reader to turn the pages. The page-turner is compatible with multiple models and Kindle generations.
Prime Day e-reader competitor deals
- Kobo Sage e-reader for $240 (save $20): Get this rivaling e-reader with 32GB of memory and 200 hours of battery life.
- reMarkable 2 tablet for $425 (save $25): Get this Kindle Scribe dupe at a $25 discount.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 32GB for $75 (save $65): Stream your favorite shows, read emails, and store all your favorite e-books in one place with this under-$100 tablet.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's deals-palooza takes place this year on July 16 and July 17. You'll find discounted prices on select tech, home, and wellness gadgets. It's a great time to make a buying decision on products you've been holding off purchasing, but it's also an opportune time for brands that don't actually change their prices, wave quote-unquote discounts above customer's heads, and tell customers that they're buying something for a lower price when they aren't.
Are Kindles really cheaper on Prime Day?
100% yes. Because Amazon created the Kindle, you can expect substantial discounts on Kindles during sales events like Prime Day and Black Friday. Amazon has taken $20 to $100 off select e-readers during previous sales events, so you surely are getting a cheaper product during these events compared to other times of the year.
One tactic that Amazon uses, however, to make the deals look sweeter than they are, is to raise the price of these products when they discount them. I saw this happen last year on certain Kindles and accessories, and wouldn't be surprised if they inflate these Kindle prices this year, too.
Kindle vs Kindle Paperwhite: Which is best for Prime Day?
From a value perspective, you're getting more out of the Kindle Paperwhite compared to the Kindle. The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a bigger display, a warm light adjustment feature, longer battery life, a waterproof build, and a higher price tag. If you are looking to save more on higher ticket items, the Paperwhite is the Kindle to buy.
How much is Kindle Unlimited per month?
Kindle Unlimited is going to cost you $12 a month. Right now Amazon is running a sale where you get your first three months of Kindle Unlimited for free.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.