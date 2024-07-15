'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 25 best Prime Day monitor deals
With Amazon Prime Day happening next week, you can expect countless monitor deals to appear, giving you a great opportunity to upgrade your existing, elderly monitor or to purchase a new monitor suitable for gaming, working from home, or entertainment.
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
This year, Amazon's massive Prime Day shopping event is taking place on July 16 and 17. But if you're ready to shop now, you can take advantage of deals on monitors of all shapes and sizes suitable for every budget: affordable flat screens suitable for daily tasks, curved, high frame-rate models perfect for your next gaming session, large monitors perfect as entertainment hubs, or even dual-screen options for the busy home office worker.
Best Amazon Prime Day monitor deals
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey curved gaming monitor for $1,100 (save $500): If you're looking for a massive powerhouse of a monitor, you can save $500 on a 49-inch Odyssey -- the perfect choice for gamers.
- Acer Nitro KG241Y 23.8-inch gaming monitor for $120 (save $53): A deal we like for a smaller, budget-friendly gaming monitor is $53 off a 23.8-inch Acer Nitro.
- Acer 23.8-inch Zero-Frame gaming office monitor for $90 (save $28): If you need an affordable monitor for your home office, consider this 23.8-inch Acer model, which is now only $90.
- LG 28-inch DualUp monitor for $547 (save $53): Need more monitor space? LG's DualUp monitor could be the answer. This vertical model can be tilted and shifted for comfort, and could be perfect if you want two screens running simultaneously.
- Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity Ultrawide QHD monitor for $290 (save $60): You can save 20% on a 34-inch Samsung monitor. This QHD monitor offers users a 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync compatibility.
- Current price: $1100
- Original price: $1600
One of our favorite early Prime Day deals is for a Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor. This monitor, available with a $500 (31%) discount, comes with a 49-inch OLED display, FreeSync Premium Pro support, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time.
- Current price: $120
- Original price: $173
If you're in the market for a smaller, budget-friendly gaming monitor, you can take advantage of a $53 discount on a 23.8-inch Acer Nitro. This monitor is called a ZeroFrame due to its thin, small bezel, and comes with a Full HD display, AMD FreeSync Premium support, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.
- Current price: $90
- Original price: $118
A deal we like for an affordable monitor is $28 off this Acer design. Suitable for home office use, this monitor is equipped with a 23.8-inch Full HD Zero-Frame display, AMD FreeSync support, a 100Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.
- Current price: $547
- Original price: $600
An unusual monitor is LG's DualUp. The DualUp is a vertical option -- rather than a traditional, horizontal design -- which provides enough display real estate to run two screens simultaneously and offers an SDQHD resolution. This monitor is available with an $53 discount.
- Current price: $130
- Original price: $170
An alternative gaming or work monitor is on sale. This LG model comes with 27-inch Full HD display, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time. This monitor also comes with motion blur reduction technologies and support for AMD FreeSync Premium.
Prime Day curved monitor deals
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey curved gaming monitor for $1,100 (save $500): If you're looking for a massive powerhouse of a monitor, you can save $500 on a 49-inch Odyssey -- the perfect choice for gamers.
- LG 34-inch curved UltraWide QHD monitor for $320 (save $30): If you want an impressive monitor able to handle your online gaming sessions, consider the LG 34WP60C-B. This ultra-wide monitor comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, QHD resolution, and a 160Hz refresh rate.
- LG 45GR95QE-B curved UltraGear gaming monitor for $1152 (save $548): Another excellent choice for gamers is this 45-inch, curved UltraGear monitor, providing an OLED display, 240Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time.
- Sceptre curved 24-inch gaming monitor for $85 (save $15): A budget-friendly monitor for small offices or bedrooms is the curved Spectre model, providing 24 inches of display space for work or gaming.
- AOC CQ32G3SU 32-inch curved frameless gaming monitor for $229 (save $121): For a bargain monitor capable of handling your gaming activities, consider this renewed AOC model.
Prime Day 4K monitor deals
- Dell S3221QS 32-inch curved 4K UHD monitor for $300 (save $60): If you're looking for a mid-size 4K monitor with an ultra-thin bezel, this 4K Dell monitor might be the right one for you.
- ASUS TUF gaming VG289Q1A monitor for $274 (save $15): This 28-inch ASUS monitor has a 4K, UHD resolution and as a bonus, shadow-boosting technologies for even more depth.
- Gigabyte AORUS FI32U monitor for $650 (save $100): Gigabyte fans can save 13% off the AORUS FI32U, a 32-inch, 4K monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate.
Prime Day 144Hz+ monitor deals
- ASUS TUF gaming 27-inch monitor for $159 (save $40): ASUS fans might want to check out the discount on this monitor, which comes with a Full HD display, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time.
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G30A monitor for $150 (save $80): If you need a small monitor packing enough power to handle your gaming sessions, consider the $80 discount on a 27-inch Samsung Odyssey. You can expect a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.
- LG 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitor for $130 (save $40): You can save $40 (24%) on a 27-inch Ultragear with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.
More Prime Day monitor deals
- Acer KB272 EBI 27-inch IPS Full HD monitor for $100 (save $55): For a budget-friendly, compact monitor suitable for small office spaces, you can save $45 on a 27-inch option that is flicker-free and comes with a 100Hz refresh rate.
- MSI G271CP, 27-inch gaming monitor for $150 (save $32): An affordable gaming monitor developed by MSI is also on sale. This 27-inch model comes with a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium.
- Samsung 22-inch T350 Series FHD monitor 1080p for $90 (save $30): One of the most affordable monitor deals we have found is for the Samsung T350, an entry-level monitor suitable for work and daily tasks.
- InnoView laptop screen extender dual monitors for $300 (save $80): If you want a screen extender rather than a standalone monitor, consider the $80 discount on the 15.-6-inch dual monitor setup suitable for your laptop.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Prime Day is one of the most popular sales events of the year. In 2024, Amazon's Prime Day 2024 will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. The annual two-day sale will provide discounts on technology, electronics, home products, clothing, and more.
Are monitors really cheaper on Prime Day?
In our experience, monitors often get excellent discounts during the two-day Prime Day sales event. Vendors including Samsung, LG, and Sony are only a handful among many that cut the price of their monitor ranges by up to 30% or 40%, making Prime Day a great opportunity to upgrade your existing hardware.
How do I know what monitor is right for me?
As a valuable tool for work, productivity, and entertainment, picking the right monitor as part of your home setup is imperative. If you have a smaller space, consider going for a display size within the 20- to 30-inch range, while larger spaces could more readily accommodate sizes between 30 and 50 inches. We recommend flat screens (and preferably with eye comfort technologies) for work, but gamers are better served by curved screens and a higher refresh rate, as they provide a more immersive experience. If you plan to use your monitor to watch movies, however, consider products with 4K resolution.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET authors and reviewers will only include deals that catch our eye: products we have hands-on experience with, want, or would recommend to our readers.
We use our own experience, knowledge, and research to judge the worthiness of a deal that appears during Prime Day, alongside price tracker tools and services, to compare historical pricing data and determine whether or not we consider a deal to be of real value. Furthermore, we consider the price point itself: even if we've seen a product with a lower price point in the past if the new price is still valuable, we will consider the product's inclusion.
We like to see discounts of at least 20%, but in some cases -- such as Apple deals, which often have less of a discount available -- we may still include a deal if it demonstrates value for money.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day laptop deals
- Best Prime Day tablet deals
- Best Prime Day TV deals
- Best Prime Day phone deals
- Best Prime Day headphone deals
- Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Day Apple deals
- Best Prime Day Samsung deals
- Best Prime Day monitor deals
- Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Best Prime Day Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Day Echo device deals
- Best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Day security camera deals
- Best Prime Day gaming deals
- Best Prime Day Nintendo deals
- Best Prime Day weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: