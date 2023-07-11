The 15 best Amazon Prime Day phone deals

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon's annual mega sale of virtually anything you can think of has kicked off, and we're seeing some of the best deals on unlocked smartphones all year. If you're a Prime member, Amazon's Prime Day sale makes it easy to find a device for less than retail. But not every sale is created equal.
Also: The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Live updates
Sometimes, a manufacturer will label an older product that's since depreciated in value as a discount. Other times, what's marked as "the lowest price yet" isn't actually that. That's why we've done the dirty work of sifting through Amazon's Prime Day catalog and picking out the deals that are actually worth buying, with frequent updates as prices and inventory change.
Samsung has a new foldable coming in a matter of weeks, but if you're ready to ride the bleeding edge of technology today, this deal on the Z Fold 4 is arguably the top offer this Prime Day. A $700 discount puts the phone-to-tablet foldable at its lowest price in history, making it all the more accessible. ZDNET tested the device last summer, and it's held up surprisingly well nearly a year later.
The Motorola Razr Plus is on track to becoming ZDNET's best clamshell-style foldable phone of the year, and this Prime Day offer sweetens the pot. At a $150 discount, the Razr Plus is more accessible than ever. And its dual-screen design should appeal to content creators and power users alike.
Typically selling for $250 more, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be had right now for its lowest price to date. For the discount, you're getting what is arguably the most equipped phone of the year, with a large display and battery, plenty of storage, and a built-in stylus.
The Google Pixel 7 Pro was one of the best camera phones when it launched, and it's still a very competitive handset months later. What makes this deal worth it, beyond the fact that it's $250 off, is that you're getting a new handset; not renewed or refurbished like most other discounted offers on Amazon can be.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is not as flashy as its S-series siblings, but it's one of the best mid-range phones you can buy right now. With a decent-sized 6.4-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 128GB of storage, there's not much to complain about for the price that you're paying. This Prime Day offer puts it at its lowest price ever.
Amazon is selling the new Google Pixel 7a at a $50 discount if you buy it standalone. That's a great deal on an already well-priced and performant smartphone. And should you bundle the Pixel Buds A-Series, which typically sell for $99, you can save $50 on the wireless accessories.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
We test a lot of phones at ZDNET, from ones that flip and fold to ones that can communicate via space satellites, so we have a knack for knowing what's the best on the market.
Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best phone you can buy. It features a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, four cameras at the rear including one that shoots up to 200MP photos, and an S Pen stylus siloed on the bottom corner.
If you're not a fan of larger phones, there's a good chance you'll find something more to your liking in ZDNET's best phones list.
ZDNET has been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: