The best early Prime Day Samsung deals

Prime Day isn't far away, but you can already take advantage of some early deals on Samsung products, including Galaxy phones, TVs, and smart home gadgets.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 | Save $270
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Display
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
Save $270
View now View at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds | Save $80
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds
Save $80
View now View at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 | Save $90
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Save $90
View now View at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop | Save $350
SAMSUNG 14" Galaxy Book4 Pro Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop
Save $350
View now View at Amazon
Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV | Save $100
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D
Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV
Save $100
View now View at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day is the e-commerce giant's biggest shopping event of the year. This year, it will be held on July 16 and 17. Prime Day offers discounts on a range of categories, including tech, home appliances, clothing, garden products, and more -- with discounts on top Samsung products expected to make an appearance.

Prime Day brings fantastic discounts and deals on tech every year, and Samsung never fails to appear -- granting you the chance to purchase discounted TVs, laptops, smartwatches, appliances, and other gadgets. (With new phones and other hardware expected to make an appearance at Samsung Unpacked the week before Prime Day, it's possible that discounts on older tech could be even deeper.)

We've found the best Samsung deals available now before Prime Day launches. Check them out below.

Best early Samsung deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024

As new Samsung deals appear, we will update our list with the most noteworthy discounts we find.  

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Save $270
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Display
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $850
  • Original price: $1120

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, one of Samsung's latest designs in the flip phone space (before the rumored release of the Flip6), is currently on sale for only $850 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. If you want to take advantage of a $270 discount on a model with 512GB SSD storage, do so while stocks last.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds

Save $80
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
  • Current price: $150
  • Original price: $230

If you want to pick up some quality earbuds for your smartphone, consider purchasing a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. You can enjoy a discount of $80 over at Amazon on these earbuds, which are wireless, Bluetooth-enabled, and noise-canceling. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Save $90
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $240
  • Original price: $330

Another worthwhile deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day is for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. This watch, available in the 44mm variant, offers users Bluetooth and mobile connectivity, a sleep tracker, lifestyle and health apps, and even a sleep coaching system.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop

Save $350
SAMSUNG 14" Galaxy Book4 Pro Laptop
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1150
  • Original price: $1500

You can enjoy a substantial $350 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This laptop comes with a 14-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, an Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, and 512GB SSD storage. Given these specifications, this laptop would suit anyone studying or working from home.

Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K TV

Save $100
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D
Amazon/ZDNET
  • Current price: $698
  • Original price: $798

One of our favorite TV deals ahead of Prime Day is for a 55-inch Samsung model available at Amazon. You can save $100 on this slimline TV, which provides you with a QLED 4K display, motion acceleration, a gaming hub, and a built-in Alexa voice assistant. 

More early Prime Day Samsung deals

screenshot-2024-07-01-at-10-40-11am.png
Jason Hiner/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. However, you can expect deals to appear before the event, and competitors -- such as Walmart and Best Buy -- may also run their own versions of a summer sale. 

When does Prime Day begin?

Prime Day 2024 will begin on Tuesday, July 16, at 12:01 a.m. PT and run through Wednesday, July 17. The annual two-day sale will last 48 hours, although deals will start appearing ahead of time, and some discounts may also hang around for a few days afterward. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly. 

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The first Prime Day was back in 2015 and has occurred every year since and is typically held in July. Although Amazon has branched out to add an October Prime event and runs an extremely popular Black Friday week, Prime Day remains one of the most popular sales events.

Prime Day grants Amazon Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories, including home, tech, apparel, and more. But, you can always sign up for a trial to access the full sale without being a member. 

Are Samsung products really cheaper on Prime Day? 

You can take advantage of great deals on Samsung products during the two-day sales event. If a new Samsung device has just been released, however, it might not be included, and you will often find that legacy products will have the best discounts -- making room for new device stock.

How did we choose these Prime Day deals?

ZDNET authors and reviewers will only include deals that catch our eye: products we have hands-on experience with, want, or would recommend to our readers. 

We use our own experience, knowledge, and research to judge the worthiness of a deal that appears during Prime Day, alongside price tracker tools and services, to compare historical pricing data and determine whether or not we consider a deal to be of real value. Furthermore, we consider the price point itself: even if we've seen a product with a lower price point in the past if the new price is still valuable, we will consider the product's inclusion. 

We like to see discounts of at least 20 percent, but in some cases -- such as Apple deals, which often have less of a discount available -- we may still include a deal if it demonstrates value for money. 

