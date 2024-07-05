'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best early Prime Day Samsung deals
Amazon's Prime Day is the e-commerce giant's biggest shopping event of the year. This year, it will be held on July 16 and 17. Prime Day offers discounts on a range of categories, including tech, home appliances, clothing, garden products, and more -- with discounts on top Samsung products expected to make an appearance.
Prime Day brings fantastic discounts and deals on tech every year, and Samsung never fails to appear -- granting you the chance to purchase discounted TVs, laptops, smartwatches, appliances, and other gadgets. (With new phones and other hardware expected to make an appearance at Samsung Unpacked the week before Prime Day, it's possible that discounts on older tech could be even deeper.)
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
We've found the best Samsung deals available now before Prime Day launches. Check them out below.
Best early Samsung deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024
As new Samsung deals appear, we will update our list with the most noteworthy discounts we find.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 for $850 (save $270): Now is a great moment to pick up a discount Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone, a foldable device with 512GB SSD storage (and our pick for the best compact Samsung phone.)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $240 (save $90): The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, our favorite Samsung smartwatch, is available early with a 27% discount. This 44mm smartwatch comes with a fitness tracker, sleep coaching, mobile connectivity, and more.
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $150 (save $80): If you're in the market to upgrade your existing earbuds, you can save $80 on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Amazon.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Plus tablet for $749 (save $251): An excellent early deal for a Samsung tablet is for the S9+, a 12.4-inch model with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 256GB SSD storage.
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 for $250 (save $30): Chromebook fans: Amazon is offering a discount on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2. This Chromebook has a 12-inch FHD+ display and 128GB storage.
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro for $1,150 (save $350): For a solid workhorse laptop that will last you for years to come, consider picking up a 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro at Amazon.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet for $180 (save $40): If you want to purchase a budget-friendly tablet, the Galaxy Tab A9 is available at Amazon with a $40 discount.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $260 (save $50): An alternative smartwatch on sale is the classic version of the Galaxy Watch 6. You can save $50 on the 47mm model.
- Samsung 85-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD TV for $1498 (save $199): If you're looking to impress friends and family with a stunning, large display for sporting events and movies, consider the discount available on a 4K 85-inch TV at Amazon.
- Samsung 55-inch Class QLED 4K TV for $698 (save $100): You can save $100 on a 2024 55-inch Samsung TV sporting a QLED display, a motion accelerator, and a built-in Alexa voice assistant.
- Current price: $850
- Original price: $1120
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, one of Samsung's latest designs in the flip phone space (before the rumored release of the Flip6), is currently on sale for only $850 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day. If you want to take advantage of a $270 discount on a model with 512GB SSD storage, do so while stocks last.
Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: Three features I love (and two that I still wish for)
- Current price: $150
- Original price: $230
If you want to pick up some quality earbuds for your smartphone, consider purchasing a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. You can enjoy a discount of $80 over at Amazon on these earbuds, which are wireless, Bluetooth-enabled, and noise-canceling.
- Current price: $240
- Original price: $330
Another worthwhile deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day is for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. This watch, available in the 44mm variant, offers users Bluetooth and mobile connectivity, a sleep tracker, lifestyle and health apps, and even a sleep coaching system.
- Current price: $1150
- Original price: $1500
You can enjoy a substantial $350 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This laptop comes with a 14-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, an Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, and 512GB SSD storage. Given these specifications, this laptop would suit anyone studying or working from home.
- Current price: $698
- Original price: $798
One of our favorite TV deals ahead of Prime Day is for a 55-inch Samsung model available at Amazon. You can save $100 on this slimline TV, which provides you with a QLED 4K display, motion acceleration, a gaming hub, and a built-in Alexa voice assistant.
More early Prime Day Samsung deals
- Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K Q60D for $898 (save $100): If you need a little more display real estate, consider the 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV at Amazon, available for $898.
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $395 (save $305): For a basic Chromebook suitable for school and daily online tasks, consider the serious discount available on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone for $720 (save $80): If you want to update your smartphone, you can now pick up a reasonably-priced Galaxy S24 model with an $80 discount.
- Samsung Galaxy A35 5G A Series for $350 (save $50): For a budget-friendly smartphone, you will pay only $350 for a Galaxy A35, 5G-ready A-Series.
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD, 2TB for $169 (save $101): A noteworthy discount of over $100 is available for a portable storage drive from Samsung. This device has 2TB capacity.
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 for $26 (save $4): An alternative to Apple AirTags, the SmartTag2 GPS tracker can be used to find your missing keys or wallet.
- Samsung 990 EVO SSD 1TB for $79 (save $70): You can save 47% off the typical RRP of the Samsung 990 EVO SSD 1TB, a great option if you need to upgrade your PC's internal storage.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet for $380 (save $70): An alternative tablet option on sale is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, with a 10.9-inch display and 128GB storage.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will officially run from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. However, you can expect deals to appear before the event, and competitors -- such as Walmart and Best Buy -- may also run their own versions of a summer sale.
When does Prime Day begin?
Prime Day 2024 will begin on Tuesday, July 16, at 12:01 a.m. PT and run through Wednesday, July 17. The annual two-day sale will last 48 hours, although deals will start appearing ahead of time, and some discounts may also hang around for a few days afterward. Keep in mind that the products with the best deals will likely sell out quickly.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
The first Prime Day was back in 2015 and has occurred every year since and is typically held in July. Although Amazon has branched out to add an October Prime event and runs an extremely popular Black Friday week, Prime Day remains one of the most popular sales events.
Prime Day grants Amazon Prime members exclusive access to deals on Amazon.com across all categories, including home, tech, apparel, and more. But, you can always sign up for a trial to access the full sale without being a member.
Are Samsung products really cheaper on Prime Day?
You can take advantage of great deals on Samsung products during the two-day sales event. If a new Samsung device has just been released, however, it might not be included, and you will often find that legacy products will have the best discounts -- making room for new device stock.
How did we choose these Prime Day deals?
ZDNET authors and reviewers will only include deals that catch our eye: products we have hands-on experience with, want, or would recommend to our readers.
We use our own experience, knowledge, and research to judge the worthiness of a deal that appears during Prime Day, alongside price tracker tools and services, to compare historical pricing data and determine whether or not we consider a deal to be of real value. Furthermore, we consider the price point itself: even if we've seen a product with a lower price point in the past if the new price is still valuable, we will consider the product's inclusion.
We like to see discounts of at least 20 percent, but in some cases -- such as Apple deals, which often have less of a discount available -- we may still include a deal if it demonstrates value for money.