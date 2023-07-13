'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon Prime Day was a great time to purchase or upgrade tech thanks to major discounts. And whether from Apple, Samsung, or Amazon itself, tablets are always a big ticket item subject to markdowns during the event. If you know where to look -- on Amazon or elsewhere -- you could find some excellent deals on tablets of all shapes and sizes, different specifications, and generations.
If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, while Amazon Prime Day has now ended, check out the deals still available below.
Our favorite deal after Amazon Prime Day for a tablet is for the Apple iPad Mini. This 6th-gen tablet, available with a 20% discount, features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, an A15 Bionic chip, and 64GB SSD storage.
If you're on the hunt for a powerful tablet suitable for entertainment and resource-hungry work tasks, the 2022 Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is now on sale. The Windows 11 device is equipped with a 13-inch display, Intel i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage.
A deal for Android fans following Amazon Prime Day is the Lenovo Tab M8, available with a 23% discount. This 2023 tablet comes with an 8-inch HD display and 32GB storage.
For a substantial, powerful tablet suitable for work and play, you can take advantage of a discounted Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, a 10.5-inch Android device with 32GB storage.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a two-day sales event from 3 a.m. EDT on July 11 through July 12.
ZDNET only recommends the devices we can stand behind, so when we say you're getting a good deal, we want to ensure your hard-earned money goes towards an excellent value. To choose the top deals, we comb through the best sales available and make thorough price comparisons with historical data, combined with our own personal experience with these products, to determine which ones are worth buying.
Our hope is to help you make the best choice to stretch your dollar -- think of all the extra smart home devices you can add to your cart with all these savings.
