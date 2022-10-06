'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
It's never too late to start thinking about holiday shopping -- and if you're looking to spend less this season, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will have steep discounts on pretty much any gift. Prime Day October 2022 takes place Tuesday, Oct. 11 and Wednesday, Oct.12, but ahead of the official sales event, there are early deals to be had.
If you're shopping on a budget, Amazon has some of the best deals under $20 right now before next week. Whether you're looking for chargers or earbuds, we've compiled a list of some of the items with a price tag of $20 or less. At the top, we start with the best ones, and further down the page we detail other amazing cheap finds and top $20 deals happening at other retailers.
This solar charger lets you charge devices on-the-go using just the sun, and it's currently 67% off. The charger has two 5V3 to provide high-speed fast charging USB output interfaces, which the company claims is 50% faster than the old 5V2A output interface. A built-in intelligent IC chip can automatically identify what kind of device you're charging and convert it into the corresponding current and voltage.
It's also equipped with two super-bright LED lights you can use during a power outage or for exploring the outdoors at night. You can even charge two devices at the same time.
Looking for a cheap pair of earbuds? These wireless earbuds from TOZO are currently 43% off ahead of Prime Day October. They come in six different color options and an ergonomic design that provides a comfortable and secure fit. These earbuds utilize Bluetooth 5.3 technology so you can listen to music or make calls up to 39 feet away.
In addition, they support dual ear touch control, that lets you control the volume, change or pause songs, and answer calls along as well as turn on voice assistant control. With a battery life of up to six hours, these earbuds are a great budget option.
This wireless mouse by TECKNET has more than 46,000 reviews with an average of 4.5 stars, and you can get it for 49% off right now. It comes in seven different color options and has five adjustable DPI levels (2600-2000-1600-1200-800) sot hat you can choose the cursor speed that's right for you.
The mouse has up to 24 months of battery life, but also has a battery indictor so you'll know when it's running low. It also has an ergonomic design and is lightweight so you can bring it with you wherever you are working.
Here are the latest Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals we could find under $20:
Target, Walmart, and other retailers are running competing sales at the same time as Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. ZDNET is keeping an eye on those sales and plans to include the top deals under $20 from them.
We chose these deals under $20 based on how much the product was marked down, whether it has good ratings and reviews on Amazon, and by using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether a deal is actually on sale and how frequently a product drops in price.
Think of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale as a Prime Day part two. The sale event is taking place just a little over a month before the big Black Friday sales events in November, so now's the time to shop for the holidays early while still getting great deals.
Also: Prime Day 2: What is Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale?
Amazon's Prime Day-like sale, the Prime Early Access Sale, is set to span two days in October. It'll start on Oct. 11 (Tuesday) and will last until Oct. 12 (Wednesday).
Also: Amazon Prime Day 2 sale will take place Oct. 11 and 12