Best Android tablets in 2020: Look no further than the Samsung Galaxy and Amazon Fire tablets

When it comes to finding a tablet that runs Android, your options are fairly limited. Most of the blame for that falls on Google, which abandoned its Android tablet hopes and dreams years ago, opting instead to integrate Android apps into Chrome OS.

As far as we're concerned, there are only two main players in the Android tablet market: Samsung and Amazon.

Samsung's tablet lineup consists of several different models, with a wide range in price and features. Meanwhile, Amazon's tablets, which technically run a forked version of Android called Fire OS, are designed and sold at budget prices, integrating all of the online shopping giant's stores and services.

Below, you'll find more details about some of the standout tablets from Samsung and Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 8 inch | 32GB | MicroSD support Samsung Samsung's entry-level Galaxy Tab A 8.0-inch is a compact tablet that can hold its own against the higher-end models. It's not going to blow you away with overall performance, but it is more than capable of running your favorite apps, some light gaming, and streaming your favorite shows. It has a 5,100mAh battery, 32GB of included storage, with microSD support up to 512GB, and a quad-core processor. Color options include black or white. $149 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 inch | Up to 128GB | S Pen included Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a step up from the Tab A 8.0, adding a larger display, faster processor, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. But perhaps the most appealing aspect of the $349.99 tablet is that it includes an S Pen. The stylus is one of Samsung's most iconic accessories, and having it included with a tablet -- or any device, really -- is a big deal. The Tab S6 Lite's display isn't as clear as Samsung's more expensive tablets, and its performance struggles are most noticeable when switching between apps or gaming. The S Pen can be used to navigate the interface, or in apps like Samsung Notes to draw and sketch. If you run out of storage space, add a 1TB microSD card to the Tab S6 Lite. You'll get up to 13 hours of video playback thanks to the 7,040 mAh battery. $349 at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5 inch | Up to 128GB | Octa-Core processor Samsung The Tab S5e sits somewhere between the Tab S6 Lite and the Tab S6, both in terms of price and features. It has a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED 4K display, similar to that Samsung uses in its Galaxy smartphone lineup, offering deeper blacks and more vivid colors. It also boasts fast charging, so you won't have to wait forever to charge it back up. It also comes with MicroSD card support for up to 512GB of additional storage. Samsung estimates the battery will power through 14.5 hours of continuous video playback, so it should be more than enough to binge almost an entire season of your favorite show. $399 at Samsung

Galaxy Tab S6 10.5 inch | S Pen | DeX & keyboard support Samsung The Galaxy Tab S6 is Samsung's top of the line Android tablet, bringing together a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED 4K display, a rechargeable S-Pen, up to 1TB expandable storage, and up to 15 hours of battery life during video playback. Furthermore, the Tab S6 has the option to add a keyboard accessory, turning it into a DeX-powered 2-in-1 that you can hammer out emails or work reports, or sit back and watch your favorite YouTube channel. Samsung's DeX platform turns the typical Android experience and interface into a laptop-like experience, complete with windows you can move around and resize. You can even connect the tablet to an external monitor and use DeX. $649 at Samsung

Fire HD 8 Plus 8 inch | Up to 64GB | 12 hour battery life Gone are the boxy and square tablets from Amazon. The company completely redesigned the Fire HD 8 lineup, with a more rounded look and feel. There are actually two new tablets: The Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus. We are only included the HD 8 Plus because it's worth the extra $20, thanks to the added memory and support for wireless charging. The Fire HD 8 runs Amazon's Fire OS. It runs Android apps, but you're limited to apps that are available in Amazon's own Appstore. Like with most tablets in this price range, performance can be sluggish at times, but you'll have no issues shopping, browsing Facebook, or checking your email on the Fire HD 8 Plus. $109 at Amazon