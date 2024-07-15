'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 25+ best anti-Prime Day deals you can shop beyond Amazon
If you've made it here to this page, you probably already know that Amazon Prime Day 2024 will be making its 10th anniversary return tomorrow. And just as the e-commerce giant is gearing up by already offering great deals and discounts across the shopping platform, so is the competition (sorry, Jeff Bezos).
Also: The best Prime Day deals right now
Right now, you can score deep savings in many core categories, like tech, home, back-to-school, and beyond, at plenty of other major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Costco, BJ's, and more. Thanks to Prime Day, it's a buyer's market as retailers compete for your purchase on many of the same top tech items by offering identical (or better) discounts.
That's why we've rounded up the best early anti-Prime Day deals that you can shop right now. We'll be updating this list frequently ahead of Prime Day, and multiple times a day while the event occurs, so be sure to check back before you check out.
The best anti-Prime Day 2024 deals: Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for $23 (save $176 at Stack Social): Software isn't cheap. You can now get a lifetime Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license through StackSocial, saving you 88%. The system works great for users with refurbished computers needing an up-to-date operating system. You'll also get Microsoft's Copilot embedded into the software to answer queries and optimize your workflow.
- Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $170 (save $80 at Best Buy): If you're upgrading your home to a smart system, make it easy with Google's Nest Smart Thermostat, which is on sale for $80 off at Best Buy. Control your home's temperature from your smartphone and link up with other Google smart devices for the ultimate smart home setup.
- Get a Walmart+ Annual Membership for $49 (save $49 at Walmart): Walmart is offering 50% off their annual Walmart+ membership. Right now, you can sign up for just $49, gain exclusive early access to sales and events, and enjoy perks like free delivery, gas benefits, auto care, and more.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch FE for $99 (with trade-in) (save $100 at Samsung): ZDNET's Kerry Wan says this is the best WearOS deal right now, and we have to agree. Right now you can trade in any smartwatch in any condition and receive a $100 promotional credit, making a brand new Samsung Watch FE yours for just $99.
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Indoor/Outdoor 3 Camera Bundle for $300 (save $400 at Best Buy): Home security is costly, especially for cameras designed to function indoors and outdoors, capture 4K video, and more. This triple pack of Arlo's popular Pro cam is now discounted by $300 at Best Buy, and ZDNET's Maria Diaz says a discount on these cameras makes them very much worth your money.
- Nintendo Switch OLED Import Edition Bundle for $274 (save $76 at Walmart): Nintendo Switch devices don't often go on sale, but right now you can grab the OLED import bundle for just $274. The OLED screen allows for crystal-clear gameplay and bright, vivid colors.
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB for $400 (save $200 at Best Buy): Our pick for the best iPad overall, the 2022 iPad Air stacks up well against the competition. ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner says its functions mimic those of the more expensive iPad Pro. "It's truly a slightly less expensive iPad Pro that's only missing a few features," he says.
- Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200 at Best Buy): Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. Right now, you can save $200 at Best Buy on the version equipped with the M2 chip, and score a solid laptop for under $1,000.
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $189 (save $60 at Walmart): The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the tech company's base smartwatch. It's not loaded with all the latest health and wellness features, but it gets the job done. I purchased one at this discounted rate back in October, and it's been my favorite purchase to date.
- Current price: $799
- Original price: $999
Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. Right now, you can save $200 at Best Buy on the version equipped with the M2 chip, and score a solid laptop for under $1,000.
- Current price: $99 (with a watch trade-in)
- Original price: $199
If you're in the market for a smartwatch, ZDNET's Kerry Wan says you won't want to miss out on the best WearOS deal happening now. Right now, Samsung is offering its base model Watch FE for just $99 with an eligible trade-in. That's right. The Galaxy Watch FE, which sells for $199 can be yours for only $99 (that's 50% off) when you trade in any smartwatch in any condition.
"That's easily one of the best trade-in promotions I've seen, so much so that I upgraded my mom's Galaxy Watch 2 without hesitation. It's a new Samsung smartwatch for $99, folks," Wan said.
Also: Samsung's $99 Galaxy Watch is the best WearOS deal right now - here's how to easily qualify
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $750
Although the new iPad Air and Pro models were released last month, the 2022 iPad Air is still a great buy. The 256GB model is $250 off at Best Buy right now, sweetening this offer. ZDNET's Maria Diaz has tested both the 2022 Air and the new 2024 model, and says that the newer iPad Air doesn't knock it out of the park.
"It doesn't significantly outshine the previous Air model or other cheaper iPads. But if you want a lightweight, big-screen iPad with most of the Apple fix-ins, this year's model may be the most reasonable option for consumers," she said in her review.
- Current price: $49/year
- Original price: $98/year
Right now, Walmart is discounting its Walmart+ membership program by 50%. Instead of paying $98/year, you can sign up and pay only $49, and secure early access to shop Walmart's largest savings event -- Walmart Deals, which kicks off next week.
Plus, a Walmart+ membership provides a plethora of added benefits to customers, including free delivery from your store, free shipping with no order minimum, saving 10 cents per gallon at 13,000+ fuel locations nationwide, video streaming with Paramount+, auto care services, returns from home, early access to exclusive savings, mobile scan and go, and more.
Also: Get a Walmart+ membership for half off right now. Here's how
Prime Day Best Buy deals
- WD Black D10 12TB External Hard Drive for $281 (save $114): A massive external storage drive for extensive digital games or libraries on a console or PC, or for added storage for personal or work files.
- Xbox Series S Bundle for $550 (save $110): This bundle includes the digital-only Xbox Series S console with 512GB of internal storage, a controller, and a 2TB Seagate expansion card for plenty of storage space for an all-digital game library.
- Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) for $140 (save $30): The 3rd Gen AirPods are $30 off right now ahead of both Prime Day and back-to-school. And Apple products don't see discounts all that often, so it's a great time to think ahead for the new school year and purchase new tech.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $170 (save $50): Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ can give Apple's basic iPads a good run for their money, and right now, this 64GB iteration with an 11-inch display is $50 off. Plus, it's much cheaper than even the discounted iPad 10th Gen.
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones for $300 (save $50): If you're looking to amp up your headphone experience, these Beats Studio Pros are $50 off right now. Plus, they can be backed by an AppleCare+ warranty if you're prone to accidents.
Prime Day Walmart Deals
- Roomba j7+ for $500 (save $300): ZDNET's robot vacuum reviewer called the Roomba j7+ a "life-changing robot vacuum" because of its impressive suction power, self-emptying capabilities, smart mapping technology, and more. Because of its advanced features, it typically costs a whopping $800, but you can take $300 off that today.
- Apple MacBook Air M1 Laptop for $649 (save $50): ZDNET first reviewed the M1 MacBook Air back in 2020, and then again in 2022, and both times concluded that the model is a solid option for users who want to keep the convenience of a lighter, portable model without sacrificing efficiency. Apple products rarely go on sale, so this is a deal worth checking out.
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum for $450 (save $200): If you are in the market for a more traditional vacuum instead of a robot vacuum, this is a great option as it is slim, cordless, and powerful. The best part is that you can save $102 now, and Dyson products don't go on sale often.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic for $99 (save $50): If you have been keeping an eye out for a smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a great candidate. ZDNET's Matt Miller raved about its AMOLED high-resolution display, claiming it has "crisp fonts, brilliant colors, and a seamless touchscreen experience."
- Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $49 (save $77): This no-frills coffee machine can make cold and iced cups of coffee for you while taking up barely any precious counter space. The best part is that its super low cost makes it about the same price as five or so cups of coffee at a café.
Prime Day Target deals
- Bose Soundlink Flex Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $100 (save $50): Bose's portable Bluetooth speaker is $50 off for Target Circle users right now. It offers 12 hours of listening time, comes in five colors, and features a built-in mic for calls.
- Save up to 30% on headphones and speakers with Target Circle
- Kobo Elipsa 2E 32GB E-reader Bundle for $420 (save $50): Not a Kindle fan? No worries. This Kobo e-reader bundle is $50 off now thanks to Target Circle, and comes with a protective case.
- Save up to 50% on refurbished electronics
- Buy 2, Get 1 Free on select video games, movies, books, and more with Target Circle
Prime Day Costco deals
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security Kit for $120 (save $80): This Ring home security bundle includes everything you need to secure your house smartly, and will cost you under $150 to get started thanks to this sweet deal.
- Blink 3 Camera Security System for $90 (save $100): This Blink three-camera system includes two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras and one Mini Pan/Tilt camera for an easy and quick security setup with serious savings.
- Beats Studio Buds + AppleCare+ for $130 (save $40): Costco members can snag these Beats Studio Buds with the accompanying AppleCare+ for under $150.
- Blink 8 Camera Security System for $215 (save $185): This ultimate Blink bundle includes six Outdoor 4 cameras, two Mini Indoor cameras, and a yard sign so everyone knows your home is secure. This great bundle will save you $185, and is one of the best bundle offers I've seen on Blink products thus far.
More anti-Prime Day 2024 deals
- Eufy Security 3 Piece Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 4K Security System for $450 (save $230 at Best Buy): Another security deal on our list, this Eufy 3-piece camera bundle can be used indoors or outdoors, captures 4K video, and costs just $450 now, thanks to a $230 savings at Best Buy now.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for $80 (save $49 at Walmart): Our favorite affordable AirPods are even more affordable. Snag the AirPods (2nd Gen) with a wireless charging case for just $80.
- Samsung 55-inch Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV for $900 (save $600 at Best Buy): TV deals are always hot during Prime Day, but you don't just have to shop at Amazon to score savings. This Samsung QN90C 4K Smart TV is discounted by $400 right now at Best Buy.
- MacBook Pro (M3) for $1,400 (save $150 at Costco): ZDNET's Jason Hiner says the new MacBook Pro lineup is for creators and presenters, and that Apple's new M3 chip allows for stunning desktop-like workloads to be handled on it. But it's pricey. Right now you can save $150 at Costco (membership required) on a new M3 model.
FAQs
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 will begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and run through July 17. Last year, Prime Day ran July 11 and 12, tailing Fourth of July weekend more closely.
What retailers have deals during Prime Day?
Most major retailers, including (but certainly not limited to) Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Costco, BJs, B&H Photo, and more have deals during Prime Day. This is for one major reason: to compete. If they didn't offer the same (or sometimes better) discounts as Amazon, they'd lose many customers. To compete with the e-commerce giant, most other major retailers run similar sales of their own before, after, or during Prime Day. That's why it's key to scour not just one site before making a purchase.
Plus, deals are typically lower at Prime Day across major retailers, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. However, it's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. While it's true you can also save during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, the savings (or the retailer competition) often aren't as steep as during July Prime Day.
Will any retailers price match Amazon Prime Day?
For the most part, the majority of retailers already price match or outcompete Amazon's Prime Day offer price by default to compete with the e-commerce giant. Thanks to competing sales, retailer-specific sale events, and the summer season, it's truly a buyer's market. But, in the event that a retailer doesn't have the same price as Amazon, many retailers have price-matching policies to explore. Keep in mind that it's important to read the fine print on each retailer's policy, but it never hurts to check for a price match.
Popular stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy do offer various forms of price-matching; however, some policies are particularly strict, like Best Buy's. The retailer won't price-match products on sale at competitors during member-exclusive events such as Prime Day.
How do I get these anti-Prime Day deals?
The best way to take advantage of anti-Prime Day deals is to consult multiple retailers before checking out, research, and of course, stay in the know with ZDNET's Prime Day coverage. Most importantly, though, remember to keep your eyes out for discounts and listing prices. Sometimes, during big savings events, it's hard to tell what's really a "discount." If you're checking in with all of ZDNET's Prime Day content, don't worry -- we'll be expert-vetting deals to ensure they're worth your money. If you're shopping on your own across retailers, make sure to do some research on historical pricing using tools like Google Shopping and more.
Also: Google expands its shopping tools just in time for Amazon Prime Day. Here's how to use them
How did we choose these anti-Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need or would recommend. Our experts look for deals that are at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also look over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Day deals
- Best Prime Day laptop deals
- Best Prime Day tablet deals
- Best Prime Day TV deals
- Best Prime Day phone deals
- Best Prime Day headphone deals
- Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Day Apple deals
- Best Prime Day Samsung deals
- Best Prime Day monitor deals
- Best Prime Day Kindle deals
- Best Prime Day Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Day Echo device deals
- Best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Day security camera deals
- Best Prime Day gaming deals
- Best Prime Day Nintendo deals
- Best Prime Day weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: