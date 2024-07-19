'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best anti-Prime Day deals still available
Prime Day may be over, but thankfully the e-commerce giant isn't the only one offering serious savings this week. Right now, you can still score deals on tech, home, back-to-school, and more at plenty of other major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Costco, and BJ's, to name a few.
Also: The best Prime Day deals still live
That's why we've rounded up the best anti-Prime Day deals that you can still shop after Prime Day. Check out our favorites here.
The best anti-Prime Day 2024 deals still live: Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more
- Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license for $23 (save $176 at Stack Social): Software isn't cheap. You can now get a lifetime Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license through StackSocial, saving you 88%. This is a great deal if you have a computer that needs an up-to-date operating system. You'll also get Microsoft's Copilot embedded into the OS to answer queries and optimize your workflow.
- Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $170 (save $80 at Best Buy): If you're upgrading your home to a smart system, make it easy with Google's Nest Smart Thermostat, on sale for $80 off at Best Buy. Control your home's temperature from your smartphone and link up with other Google smart devices for the ultimate smart home setup.
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE for $99 (with trade-in) (save $100 at Samsung): ZDNET's Kerry Wan says this is the best Wear OS deal right now, and we have to agree. You can trade in any smartwatch in any condition and receive a $100 promotional credit, making a brand-new Samsung Watch FE yours for just $99.
- Arlo Pro 5S 2K Indoor/Outdoor 3 Camera Bundle for $300 (save $400 at Best Buy): Home security is costly, especially for cameras designed to function indoors and outdoors, capture 4K video, and more. This triple pack of Arlo's popular Pro cam is now discounted by $300 at Best Buy, and ZDNET's Maria Diaz says a discount on these cameras makes them very much worth your money.
- Nintendo Switch OLED Import Edition Bundle for $284 (save $66 at Walmart): Nintendo Switch devices don't often go on sale, but right now, you can grab the OLED import bundle for just $274. The OLED screen allows for crystal-clear gameplay and bright, vivid colors.
- Apple iPad Air (5th Gen) 64GB for $400 (save $200 at Best Buy): Our pick for the best iPad overall, the 2022 iPad Air stacks up well against the competition. ZDNET editor-in-chief Jason Hiner notes its functions mimic those of the more expensive iPad Pro. "It's truly a slightly less expensive iPad Pro that's only missing a few features," he says.
Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $799 (save $200 at Best Buy): Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. Right now, you can save $200 at Best Buy on the version equipped with the M2 chip, and score a solid laptop for under $1,000.
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $189 (save $60 at Walmart): The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the tech company's base smartwatch. It's not loaded with all the latest health and wellness features, but it gets the job done. I purchased one at this discounted rate back in October, and it's been my favorite purchase to date.
- Current price: $799
- Original price: $999
Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. Right now, you can save $200 at Best Buy on the version equipped with the M2 chip, and score a solid laptop for under $1,000.
- Current price: $99 (with a watch trade-in)
- Original price: $199
If you're in the market for a smartwatch, ZDNET's Kerry Wan says you won't want to miss out on the best Wear OS deal yet. Right now, Samsung is offering its base model Watch FE for just $99 with an eligible trade-in. That's right. The Galaxy Watch FE, which regularly sells for $199, can be yours for only $99 (that's 50% off) when you trade in any smartwatch in any condition.
"That's easily one of the best trade-in promotions I've seen, so much so that I upgraded my mom's Galaxy Watch 2 without hesitation. It's a new Samsung smartwatch for $99, folks," Wan said.
Also: Samsung's $99 Galaxy Watch is the best WearOS deal right now - here's how to easily qualify
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $750
Although the new iPad Air and Pro models were released last month, the 2022 iPad Air is still a great buy. The 256GB model is $250 off at Best Buy right now, sweetening this offer. ZDNET's Maria Diaz has tested both the 2022 Air and the new 2024 model, and says that the newer iPad Air fails to knock it out of the park.
"It doesn't significantly outshine the previous Air model or other cheaper iPads. But if you want a lightweight, big-screen iPad with most of the Apple fix-ins, this year's model may be the most reasonable option for consumers," she said in her review.
Prime Day Best Buy deals still live
- WD Black D10 12TB External Hard Drive for $281 (save $114): This is a massive external storage drive for extensive digital games or libraries on a console or PC, or for added storage for personal or work files.
- Xbox Series S Bundle for $550 (save $110): This bundle includes the digital-only Xbox Series S console with 512GB of internal storage, a controller, and a 2TB Seagate expansion card for plenty of storage space for an all-digital game library.
- Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) for $140 (save $30): The third-gen AirPods are $30 off right now, and Apple products don't see discounts all that often.
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones for $170 (save $180): If you're looking to amp up your headphone experience, these Beats Studio Pros are $50 off right now. Plus, they can be backed by an AppleCare+ warranty if you're prone to accidents.
- JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds for $20 (save $10 at Best Buy): These earbuds are rated IP55 for sweat resistance and include three custom EQ settings to choose from. Plus, they have an eight-hour battery life.
Prime Day Walmart Deals still live
- Roomba j7+ for $399 (save $401): ZDNET's robot vacuum reviewer called the Roomba j7+ a "life-changing robot vacuum" because of its impressive suction power, self-emptying capabilities, smart mapping technology, and more. Because of its advanced features, it typically costs a whopping $800, but you can take $300 off that today.
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy and Tommy Edition) for $159 (save $41): Nintendo products don't see discounts often, so now's a great time to swipe up this Switch Lite bundle for over $40 off.
- Apple MacBook Air M1 Laptop for $649 (save $50): ZDNET first reviewed the M1 MacBook Air back in 2020, and then again in 2022, and both times concluded that the model is a solid option for users who want to keep the convenience of a lighter, portable model without sacrificing efficiency. Apple products rarely go on sale, so this is a deal worth checking out.
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum for $450 (save $200): If you are in the market for a more traditional vacuum instead of a robot vacuum, this is a great option -- it's slim, cordless, and powerful. The best part is that you can save $102 now, and Dyson products don't go on sale often.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic for $119 (save $30): If you've been keeping an eye out for a smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a great candidate. ZDNET's Matt Miller raved about its AMOLED high-resolution display, claiming it has "crisp fonts, brilliant colors, and a seamless touchscreen experience."
- TCL 65-inch 4K QLED Smart TV with Google TV for $498 (save $202): Grab a 65-inch smart TV equipped with Google TV is discounted by over $300 right now.
Prime Day Target deals still live
- Kobo Elipsa 2E 32GB E-reader Bundle for $420 (save $50): Not a Kindle fan? No worries. This Kobo e-reader bundle is $50 off now thanks to Target Circle, and comes with a protective case.
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display for $50 (save $50): The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is a smart display epicenter for the Google Home system, and Target is offering it half off now.
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Robot Vacuum and Mop for $400 (save $200): The Roomba Combo i5+ can tackle wet or dry messes in one and even empties itself.
- Save up to 50% on refurbished electronics
- Buy 2, Get 1 Free on select video games, movies, books, and more with Target Circle
Prime Day Costco deals still live
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security Kit for $120 (save $80): This Ring home security bundle includes everything you need to secure your house smartly, and will cost you under $150 to get started thanks to this sweet deal.
- Blink 3 Camera Security System for $90 (save $100): This Blink three-camera system includes two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras and one Mini Pan/Tilt camera for an easy and quick security setup with serious savings.
- Beats Studio Buds + AppleCare+ for $130 (save $40): Costco members can snag these Beats Studio Buds with the accompanying AppleCare+ for under $150.
- Blink 8 Camera Security System for $215 (save $185): This ultimate Blink bundle includes six Outdoor 4 cameras, two Mini Indoor cameras, and a yard sign so everyone knows your home is secure. This great bundle will save you $185 and is one of the best bundle offers I've seen on Blink products thus far.
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Members Only Exclusive (save $100): Dyson vacuums are not cheap, so when you can save anything on them, it's better than no savings at all. Costco members can save $100 on the Dyson V10, which typically sells for $550 on the Dyson website.
More anti-Prime Day 2024 deals still live
- Eufy Security 3 Piece Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 4K Security System for $450 (save $230 at Best Buy): Another security deal on our list, this Eufy 3-piece camera bundle can be used indoors or outdoors, captures 4K video, and costs just $450 now, thanks to a $230 savings at Best Buy.
- Samsung 55-inch Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV for $900 (save $600 at Best Buy): TV deals are always hot during Prime Day, but you don't just have to shop at Amazon to score savings. This Samsung QN90C 4K Smart TV is discounted by $400 right now at Best Buy.
- MacBook Pro (M3) for $1,400 (save $150 at Costco): ZDNET's Jason Hiner says the new MacBook Pro lineup is for creators and presenters, and that Apple's new M3 chip can handle stunning desktop-like workloads, but it's pricey. Right now, you can save $150 at Costco (membership required) on a new M3 model.
- TCL 43-inch 4K UHD QLED Smart TV for $198 (save $302): This 43-inch QLED smart TV is equipped with Google TV and is discounted by over $300 at Walmart.
- iPad 10.2-inch (9th Gen) for $249 (save $80): The iPad 9th Gen isn't the newest or most featured packed iPad on the market, but it's still a solid basic tablet that's great for streaming, reading, and more.
FAQs
When was Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon Prime Day 2024 ran from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. Last year, Prime Day ran July 11 and July 12, tailing Fourth of July weekend more closely.
What retailers have deals during Prime Day?
Most major retailers, including (but certainly not limited to) Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Costco, BJs, B&H Photo, and more have deals during the week of Prime Day. This is for one major reason: to compete. If they didn't offer the same (or sometimes better) discounts as Amazon, they'd lose many customers. To compete with the e-commerce giant, most other major retailers run similar sales of their own before, after, or during Prime Day. That's why it's key to scour not just one site before making a purchase.
Plus, deals are typically lower at Prime Day across major retailers, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. It's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. While it's true you can also save during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, the savings (or the retailer competition) often aren't as steep as during Prime Day in July.
Will any retailers price match Amazon Prime Day?
For the most part, the majority of retailers already price match or beat Amazon's Prime Day offer price by default to compete with the e-commerce giant. Thanks to competing sales, retailer-specific sale events, and the summer season, it's truly a buyer's market. If a retailer doesn't have the same price as Amazon, many retailers have price-matching policies to explore. It's important to read the fine print on each retailer's policy, but it never hurts to check for a price match.
Popular stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy do offer various forms of price-matching; however, some policies are particularly strict, like Best Buy's. The retailer won't price-match products on sale at competitors during member-exclusive events such as Prime Day.
How do I get these anti-Prime Day deals?
The best way to take advantage of anti-Prime Day deals is to consult multiple retailers before checking out, research, and of course, stay in the know with ZDNET's Prime Day coverage. Most importantly, though, remember to keep your eyes out for discounts and listing prices. Sometimes, during big savings events, it's hard to tell what's really a "discount."
If you're checking in with all of ZDNET's Prime Day content, don't worry -- we'll be expert-vetting deals to ensure they're worth your money. If you're shopping on your own across retailers, make sure to do some research on historical pricing using tools like Google Shopping.
Also: Google expands its shopping tools just in time for Amazon Prime Day. Here's how to use them
How did we choose these anti-Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts look for deals that are at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also look over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals still available?
ZDNET's experts searched through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category. These are the best deals still live now that the sale is over:
