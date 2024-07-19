Prime Day may be over, but thankfully the e-commerce giant isn't the only one offering serious savings this week. Right now, you can still score deals on tech, home, back-to-school, and more at plenty of other major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Costco, and BJ's, to name a few.

That's why we've rounded up the best anti-Prime Day deals that you can still shop after Prime Day. Check out our favorites here.

The best anti-Prime Day 2024 deals still live: Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more

Apple MacBook Air (M2) Save $200 Cliff Joseph/ZDNET Current price: $799

Original price: $999 Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. Right now, you can save $200 at Best Buy on the version equipped with the M2 chip, and score a solid laptop for under $1,000. View now at Best Buy

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen, 256GB Save $250 Kayla Solino/ZDNET Current price: $500

Original price: $750 Although the new iPad Air and Pro models were released last month, the 2022 iPad Air is still a great buy. The 256GB model is $250 off at Best Buy right now, sweetening this offer. ZDNET's Maria Diaz has tested both the 2022 Air and the new 2024 model, and says that the newer iPad Air fails to knock it out of the park. "It doesn't significantly outshine the previous Air model or other cheaper iPads. But if you want a lightweight, big-screen iPad with most of the Apple fix-ins, this year's model may be the most reasonable option for consumers," she said in her review. View now at Best Buy

FAQs

When was Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 ran from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. Last year, Prime Day ran July 11 and July 12, tailing Fourth of July weekend more closely.

What retailers have deals during Prime Day?

Most major retailers, including (but certainly not limited to) Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Costco, BJs, B&H Photo, and more have deals during the week of Prime Day. This is for one major reason: to compete. If they didn't offer the same (or sometimes better) discounts as Amazon, they'd lose many customers. To compete with the e-commerce giant, most other major retailers run similar sales of their own before, after, or during Prime Day. That's why it's key to scour not just one site before making a purchase.

Plus, deals are typically lower at Prime Day across major retailers, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. It's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. While it's true you can also save during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, the savings (or the retailer competition) often aren't as steep as during Prime Day in July.

Will any retailers price match Amazon Prime Day?

For the most part, the majority of retailers already price match or beat Amazon's Prime Day offer price by default to compete with the e-commerce giant. Thanks to competing sales, retailer-specific sale events, and the summer season, it's truly a buyer's market. If a retailer doesn't have the same price as Amazon, many retailers have price-matching policies to explore. It's important to read the fine print on each retailer's policy, but it never hurts to check for a price match.

Popular stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy do offer various forms of price-matching; however, some policies are particularly strict, like Best Buy's. The retailer won't price-match products on sale at competitors during member-exclusive events such as Prime Day.

How do I get these anti-Prime Day deals?

The best way to take advantage of anti-Prime Day deals is to consult multiple retailers before checking out, research, and of course, stay in the know with ZDNET's Prime Day coverage. Most importantly, though, remember to keep your eyes out for discounts and listing prices. Sometimes, during big savings events, it's hard to tell what's really a "discount."

If you're checking in with all of ZDNET's Prime Day content, don't worry -- we'll be expert-vetting deals to ensure they're worth your money. If you're shopping on your own across retailers, make sure to do some research on historical pricing using tools like Google Shopping.

How did we choose these anti-Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts look for deals that are at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also look over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

