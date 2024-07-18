X
Tech
Home Tech

The best anti-Prime Day deals still live

Prime Day is over, but Amazon isn't the only place to save this month. Some of the best anti-Prime Day deals in home, tech, and lifestyle still have steep discounts from Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, and other retailers.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor
Apple MacBook Air (M2) | Save $200
Apple MacBook Air M2
Apple MacBook Air (M2)
Save $200
View now View at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE | Save $100 (with a watch trade-in)
samsung galaxy watch fe
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Save $100 (with a watch trade-in)
View now View at Samsung
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen, 256GB | Save $250
ipad-air-blue
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen, 256GB
Save $250
View now View at Best Buy
Walmart+ Annual Membership | Save $49
walmart-plus-prime-day
Walmart+ Annual Membership
Save $49
View now View at Walmart

Prime Day may be over, but thankfully the e-commerce giant isn't the only one offering serious savings during July. Right now, you can still score deals on tech, home, back-to-school, and more at plenty of other major retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, TargetCostco, and BJ's, to name a few. 

Also: The best Prime Day deals still live

That's why we've rounded up the best anti-Prime Day deals that you can still shop after Prime Day. Check our our favorites here. 

The best anti-Prime Day 2024 deals still live: Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and more

Apple MacBook Air (M2)

Save $200
Apple MacBook Air M2
Cliff Joseph/ZDNET
  • Current price: $799
  • Original price: $999

Apple's MacBook Air (M2) redefines portability and power with a gorgeous display, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB of unified memory. Right now, you can save $200 at Best Buy on the version equipped with the M2 chip, and score a solid laptop for under $1,000. 

View now at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Save $100 (with a watch trade-in)
samsung galaxy watch fe
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $99 (with a watch trade-in)
  • Original price: $199

If you're in the market for a smartwatch, ZDNET's Kerry Wan says you won't want to miss out on the best Wear OS deal yet. Right now, Samsung is offering its base model Watch FE for just $99 with an eligible trade-in. That's right. The Galaxy Watch FE, which regularly sells for $199, can be yours for only $99 (that's 50% off) when you trade in any smartwatch in any condition.

"That's easily one of the best trade-in promotions I've seen, so much so that I upgraded my mom's Galaxy Watch 2 without hesitation. It's a new Samsung smartwatch for $99, folks," Wan said. 

Also: Samsung's $99 Galaxy Watch is the best WearOS deal right now - here's how to easily qualify

View now at Samsung

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen, 256GB

Save $250
ipad-air-blue
Kayla Solino/ZDNET
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $750

Although the new iPad Air and Pro models were released last month, the 2022 iPad Air is still a great buy. The 256GB model is $250 off at Best Buy right now, sweetening this offer. ZDNET's Maria Diaz has tested both the 2022 Air and the new 2024 model, and says that the newer iPad Air fails to knock it out of the park. 

"It doesn't significantly outshine the previous Air model or other cheaper iPads. But if you want a lightweight, big-screen iPad with most of the Apple fix-ins, this year's model may be the most reasonable option for consumers," she said in her review

View now at Best Buy

Walmart+ Annual Membership

Save $49
walmart-plus-prime-day
Walmart/ZDNET
  • Current price: $49/year 
  • Original price: $98/year 

Right now, Walmart is discounting its Walmart+ membership program by 50%. Instead of paying $98/year, you can sign up and pay only $49. 

A Walmart+ membership provides a plethora of added benefits to customers, including free delivery from your store, free shipping with no order minimum, saving 10 cents per gallon at 13,000+ fuel locations nationwide, video streaming with Paramount+, auto care services, returns from home, early access to exclusive savings, mobile scan and go, and more. 

This deal expires on Thurs., 7/18 at 12 p.m. ET. 

Also: Get a Walmart+ membership for half off right now. Here's how 

View now at Walmart

Prime Day Best Buy deals

best-best-buy-deals
ZDNET

Prime Day Walmart Deals 

best-walmart-deals
ZDNET

Prime Day Target deals

target-deals-blank
ZDNET

Prime Day Costco deals

costco
Costco/ZDNET

More anti-Prime Day 2024 deals still live

ipad-10th-gen
Apple/ZDNET

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? 

Amazon Prime Day 2024 runs from July 16 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 17. Last year, Prime Day ran July 11 and July 12, tailing Fourth of July weekend more closely.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day officially ends on Wed., July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT / 2:59 a.m. ET (which is technically Thurs. for the East Coast).

What retailers have deals during Prime Day?

Most major retailers, including (but certainly not limited to) Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Costco, BJs, B&H Photo, and more have deals during Prime Day. This is for one major reason: to compete. If they didn't offer the same (or sometimes better) discounts as Amazon, they'd lose many customers. To compete with the e-commerce giant, most other major retailers run similar sales of their own before, after, or during Prime Day. That's why it's key to scour not just one site before making a purchase. 

Plus, deals are typically lower at Prime Day across major retailers, especially on big-ticket items like TVs, Amazon products, laptops, and more. It's also a great time to score savings on everyday essentials and products. While it's true you can also save during other Amazon events, like Prime Big Deal Days in October and the Big Spring Sale in March, the savings (or the retailer competition) often aren't as steep as during Prime Day in July.

Will any retailers price match Amazon Prime Day?

For the most part, the majority of retailers already price match or beat Amazon's Prime Day offer price by default to compete with the e-commerce giant. Thanks to competing sales, retailer-specific sale events, and the summer season, it's truly a buyer's market. If a retailer doesn't have the same price as Amazon, many retailers have price-matching policies to explore. It's important to read the fine print on each retailer's policy, but it never hurts to check for a price match. 

Popular stores like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy do offer various forms of price-matching; however, some policies are particularly strict, like Best Buy's. The retailer won't price-match products on sale at competitors during member-exclusive events such as Prime Day. 

How do I get these anti-Prime Day deals?

The best way to take advantage of anti-Prime Day deals is to consult multiple retailers before checking out, research, and of course, stay in the know with ZDNET's Prime Day coverage. Most importantly, though, remember to keep your eyes out for discounts and listing prices. Sometimes, during big savings events, it's hard to tell what's really a "discount."

If you're checking in with all of ZDNET's Prime Day content, don't worry -- we'll be expert-vetting deals to ensure they're worth your money. If you're shopping on your own across retailers, make sure to do some research on historical pricing using tools like Google Shopping.

Also: Google expands its shopping tools just in time for Amazon Prime Day. Here's how to use them

How did we choose these anti-Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts look for deals that are at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.

We also look over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we recommend. Our recommendations may also be based on our testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.

What are the best Prime Day 2024 deals still available?

ZDNET's experts searched through Prime Day sales to find the best discounts by category. These are the best deals still live now that the sale is over:

You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:

And the best deals from other retailers this week:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

