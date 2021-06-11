Best anti-Prime Day deals: Walmart and Target sales

Although now over, Amazon's Prime Day is a key event for shoppers looking for bargains and gifts ahead of the holiday period -- even in a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe economic disruption and delivery capacity problems -- but the e-commerce giant is no longer the only vendor seeking to capitalize on the shopping season.

Other US retail giants including Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Target, and Best Buy are also offering a variety of deals and flash sales on mobile devices, gaming consoles, smart home products, and more -- and many of the best deals are still on offer.

Below you will find ZDNet's top picks from vendors other than Amazon. Check back frequently as we will be updating when new bargains and deals appear.

Best deals at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and elsewhere While we wait for retailers to announce their anti-Prime Day deals, here is a look at some of the best deals from Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and elsewhere from last year. Please keep in mind these sales are no longer valid; we're just showing you what might be on offer again this year.

Bose SoundSport Free True wireless earbuds $50 off Wireless earbuds have risen in popularity over the past few years and you can now pick up everything from budget-friendly to premium designs. At Target, you can grab a bargain pair of Bose SoundSport Free True wireless earbuds for $149. $149 at Target

Samsung Galaxy Watch $90 off Another anti-Amazon Prime Day deal of note is over at Walmart. The Samsung Galaxy Watch, available for $90 off, is a Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch that can be connected to a smartphone, used to track exercise, make digital payments, and more. $189 at Walmart

Sony a7R IV Mirrorless digital camera body $500 off An incredible anti-Prime deal of note to photographers is the Sony a7R IV Mirrorless digital camera body. Available at Target, the mirrorless camera, complete with 35mm full-frame 61.0 MP Exmor R CMOS image sensor and eye tracking, among other features, is on sale with a $500 discount. Only the body is included, however, so you will need to invest in compatible lenses. $2,998 at Target

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i gaming PC $170 off Another anti-Prime Day deal over at Walmart is $170 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i gaming PC. This laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home. $749 at Walmart

Jetstream smart home starter kit $44 off Over at Walmart, you can pick up an entry-level smart lighting kit for a decent discount. The Jetstream smart home starter kit contains two smart plugs and four smart bulbs that can be set to different colors and brightness by controlling them through a mobile device. The kit is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. $25 at Walmart

