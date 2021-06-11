Best anti-Prime Day deals: Walmart and Target sales

Although now over, Amazon's Prime Day is a key event for shoppers looking for bargains and gifts ahead of the holiday period -- even in a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe economic disruption and delivery capacity problems -- but the e-commerce giant is no longer the only vendor seeking to capitalize on the shopping season.
Other US retail giants including Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Target, and Best Buy are also offering a variety of deals and flash sales on mobile devices, gaming consoles, smart home products, and more -- and many of the best deals are still on offer.
Below you will find ZDNet's top picks from vendors other than Amazon. Check back frequently as we will be updating when new bargains and deals appear.
Best deals at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and elsewhere
While we wait for retailers to announce their anti-Prime Day deals, here is a look at some of the best deals from Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and elsewhere from last year. Please keep in mind these sales are no longer valid; we're just showing you what might be on offer again this year.
Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W soundbar with wireless subwoofer
$130 off
The shopping season is a great time to upgrade your lounge entertainment systems, and over Amazon Prime Day, Best Buy is offering a Samsung 2.1 Ch 290W soundbar together with a wireless subwoofer for $129.$129 at Best Buy
Bose SoundSport Free True wireless earbuds
$50 off
Wireless earbuds have risen in popularity over the past few years and you can now pick up everything from budget-friendly to premium designs. At Target, you can grab a bargain pair of Bose SoundSport Free True wireless earbuds for $149.$149 at Target
Samsung Galaxy Watch
$90 off
Another anti-Amazon Prime Day deal of note is over at Walmart. The Samsung Galaxy Watch, available for $90 off, is a Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch that can be connected to a smartphone, used to track exercise, make digital payments, and more.$189 at Walmart
Sony a7R IV Mirrorless digital camera body
$500 off
An incredible anti-Prime deal of note to photographers is the Sony a7R IV Mirrorless digital camera body. Available at Target, the mirrorless camera, complete with 35mm full-frame 61.0 MP Exmor R CMOS image sensor and eye tracking, among other features, is on sale with a $500 discount. Only the body is included, however, so you will need to invest in compatible lenses.$2,998 at Target
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i gaming PC
$170 off
Another anti-Prime Day deal over at Walmart is $170 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i gaming PC. This laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home.$749 at Walmart
Jetstream smart home starter kit
$44 off
Over at Walmart, you can pick up an entry-level smart lighting kit for a decent discount. The Jetstream smart home starter kit contains two smart plugs and four smart bulbs that can be set to different colors and brightness by controlling them through a mobile device. The kit is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.$25 at Walmart
More anti-Prime Day deals
Here are a few other noteworthy anti-Prime Day deals we spotted on other platforms last year:
Laptops, PCs:
- Walmart: Lenovo Chromebook S330 for $199 ($100 savings)
- Target: Acer Predator Helios 300 for $1799 ($450 savings)
- Target: Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop for $1079 ($420 savings)
- Newegg: ASUS ZenBook 14 for $769.99 ($130 savings) [further price cut]
- Newegg: ABS Master Gaming PC for $1099 ($400 savings)
Drones:
- Walmart: Holy Stone HS720 drone for $249 ($50 savings)
- Walmart: Jetstream Blizzard Foldable Wi-Fi 4K Camera Drone for $59 ($20 savings)
Appliances, televisions, entertainment:
- Walmart: Samsung 49-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart QLED TV $599 ($200 savings)
- Target: TCL 65-inch Roku 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $469 ($130 savings)
- Target: LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV for $599 ($250 savings)
- Target: Element 50-inch 4K UHD Roku TV for $239 ($40 savings)
- Best Buy: LG 65-inch GX Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $2599 ($400 savings)
- Best Buy: Samsung soundbar with Dolby Atmos / DTS:X and Alexa Built-in for $1399 ($400 savings)
- Walmart: Roku Streaming Stick+ for $37 ($12 savings)
- Walmart: ionVac Robot Vacuum for $99 ($80 savings)
- Walmart: Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum for $199 ($80 savings)
- Target: Anova Sous Vide Wifi Precision Cooker for $139 ($60.99 savings)
Accessories and other gadgets:
- Walmart: Apple Watch Series 3 GPS for $169 ($30 savings)
- Target: Fossil Gen 4 smartwatch for $99 ($176 savings)
- Walmart: Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame 10.1 for $133 ($46 savings)
- Target: Microsoft Designer Bluetooth desktop keyboard for $85.95 ($14 savings)
- Best Buy: Google Nest thermostat E for $129 ($70 savings)
- Best Buy: Arlo Pro 3 4-Camera Indoor/Outdoor home security system for $499 ($300 savings)
- Target: Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer for $49.99 ($30 savings)
- Walmart: Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy A20, 32GB, prepaid for $149 ($80 savings)
- Walmart: Google Nest mini (2nd gen) for $29 ($20 savings)
