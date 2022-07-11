Apple is renowned for its iron-fisted control over its distribution channels. As such, discounts are rare beasts indeed. And yet, here we are. We have a guide to early Prime Day discounts on some great Apple gear.
So, if you're in the market for new gear before the next iPhone buying season begins in September, this is probably going to be your last, best hope for a great deal. Just don't wait too long, because these deals are likely to vanish into the summer heat.
Admittedly, the Apple Watch 7 will be replaced in about two months with the new hotness, the Apple Watch 8. But the Watch 7 is likely to be quite useful for years to come. I'm still wearing my Apple Watch 4, and I'm very happy with it.
This, for the currently shipping Watch model, is quite a good deal. Taking a hundred bucks off the price of the watch puts it at a very practical price point for all the watch can do. Battery life of a day doesn't really compare to the week you'll get from a Fitbit, but the Fitbit doesn't do nearly as much as the Apple Watch. My trick is I take off the watch and put it on a charger while watching a TV show. By the end of the show, it's all charged up. I even use it to track sleep.
Read the review: Apple Watch Series 7 review: Bigger really is better
I use my AirPods Pro every day. I love how easily they can jump between all my devices: two Macs, an iPhone, and my iPad. I can even use them with my Roku because the Roku app runs on the iPhone.
Also: How to pair your AirPods and AirPods Pro with just about any device
The sound quality is good. I mean, really, really good. I've never been a fan of earbuds, but now I can't live without my AirPods Pro. They are, at $249, kind of pricey. But with the discount we're spotlighting, the AirPods become substantially more affordable.
My only complaint is that I have difficulty keeping them in my ears. Even though I've adjusted them, if I walk around the house, they tend to fall out. That, and when I'm on the couch, my puppy likes to climb on me and knock them out of my ears. But you can't blame Apple for that.
Read the review: Apple AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro: Which wireless earbuds should you buy?
The 2022 iPad Air is so hot these days that it's rare you're going to see any discount. So while forty bucks isn't a lot to write home about, especially on a $500+ machine, it is something.
And so is the iPad Air. It shares many features with its pricier sibling, the iPad Pro, including the M1 chip, flat-edged industrial design, Liquid Retina display, and high-quality cameras. The display on the Pro is a bit better, and a bit brighter, and the cameras let in a bit more light, but that's about it.
In fact, when our reviewer spent a week with the iPad Air instead of the iPad Pro, he declared it, "So good I almost regret buying my iPad Pro".
Read the review: iPad Air (2022) review: So good I almost regret buying my iPad Pro
To be clear, the 9th generation base-model iPad is no iPad Pro or iPad Air. The screen isn't quite as sharp, and the processor isn't quite as quick. But for $329, the base iPad is one heck of a good deal. My wife and I own three current-model versions. We use them as dedicated screens and cameras when shooting in the studio, as device controllers, and more.
But now, the iPad is thirty bucks cheaper. This may well be the best deal in computing right now. A $299 iPad is an incredibly capable device, especially for the price. The newer models support the Apple Pencil and have much higher quality front-facing cameras than the older models.
If you want an inexpensive workhorse that you're not too afraid to drop on a concrete floor, this is the iPad for you.
Read the review: Apple iPad (2021) review: If it's not broke, don't fix it
So, yeah. Apple's AirPod Max over-the-ear headphones. Five hundred bucks for a pair of consumer headphones. Are you really that much of a connoisseur of Spotify? ZDNet's Jason Perlow makes the point that people don't make a fuss if you buy expensive headphones for production or work use but go bonkers if you spend $500+ on a set to listen to tunes or watch Netflix.
I get it. But I'm not here to judge. Apple's AirPods connectivity does, in fact, rock. And as someone who can't keep a set of AirPods Pro in his ears if I move my head at all, a pair of solid, comfortable, exceptionally well-built over-the-ear cans has its appeal.
Look, you know if you want these things. More than likely, you've wanted these things since they were announced. You just needed an excuse. And here it is: seventy bucks off as a pre-Prime Day promo.
Read the review: AirPods Max: Heck yeah, they are expensive, and rightfully so
Our favorite is the Apple Watch Series 7 deal that gets you $100 off the price of the wearable. That's a 23% savings, which is unusually high percentage off for genuine current-gen Apple gear.
This was pretty simple. We looked for genuine Apple gear, from Apple. Then we looked for good deals. And we brought those good deals to you. Cool, huh?
Prime Day begins on Tuesday, July 12 and extends to Wednesday July 13. Yes, Prime Day is two days. Go figure. In any case, you'll want to check back here and on Amazon, because the deals are in constant flux and there are new great deals all throughout both days.
ZDNet has been rounding up the best Prime Day deals by category:
Visit our Prime Day hub to discover even more great deals. If you'd like tips and tricks on how to suss out bargains on Amazon yourself, see: How to find the best deals, plus tips on how to master the sale.
Finally, Amazon isn't the only retailer holding a summer sale. Best Buy, Target, and others have incredible deals on offer right now. Check them out here: The best Prime Day competitor deals: Top sales not at Amazon
Yep, and here are three that you might want to check out.