'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
It's no secret that Apple has some of the best tech products on the market, but finding them at a discount can be tricky. With Labor Day only a few weeks away, it's a great time to start perusing for some great Apple deals. Right now, the tech giant is finishing up its back-to-school sales, but there are some good deals still around if you know where to look.
We rounded up the best deals on Apple products right now. From MacBooks to AirPods, there is something to suit everyone on sale during Labor Day. Be sure to check out our list of best Apple Labor Day deals below.
Must read:
If you have the HomePod Mini, the next step is to invest in the Apple TV 4K. The small device features an A12 Bionic chip that integrates Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for immersive audio, video, and graphics for gaming, streaming, and everything in between. You also can use it to interact with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music. With the Siri remote, you'll have a touch-enabled clickpad. Plus, with this model you get 32GB of storage to download your favorite music, shows, and more.
The Apple Watch Series 7 comes with GPS and a cellular connection for when you don't have WiFi connectivity. The larger bezel makes it easier to read messages and jot out quick responses to them. It has the silicone band that users love and a stronger case and glass to handle tough workouts and rugged conditions.
iPad owners, rejoice – the Apple Pencil is finally back on sale. This deal is so rare that we even covered this deal in its own separate post. The second generation of this handy Apple tool works with various iPads, such as the Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd Generation 2020), Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd Generation 2018), Apple iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th Generation 2020) , and Apple iPad mini (6th Generation 2021). In addition to the Pencil, you'll get Apple Music, Apple News+, and Apple TV+ [free?] for six months.
The MacBook 13.3-inch laptop comes with the powerful M1 chip and houses 256GB of internal storage for documents and other small-ticket items. The screen features Apple's signature Liquid Retina display for a bright performance no matter where you are, and you can get up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The best of the best, the MacBook Pro comes with 1TB hard drive, so whether you're a content creator or in a profession who needs of large digital storage space, you'll have plenty of space.16GB of RAM coupled with the Apple M1 10-core chip makes this a processing powerhouse. Plus, with up to 1,600 nits of brightness with the Liquid Retina XDR display that can handle up to 120Hz refresh rates, you can work anywhere with a bright screen, thanks to 17 hours of battery life.
Labor Day in 2022 is September 5.
Sale dates really depend on the retailer. If you're looking for a major appliance, you can expect those to ramp up closer to Labor Day – usually one week before, which would be around August 26.
However, multiple factors make that an educated guess this year rather than a guarantee. First, there are still supply chain woes amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a lot of stores ended up purchasing items in bulk, and with people still spending, albeit less, they have a lot of extra inventory that they need to offload. That's where the savings come in. Traditionally they usually start sales around August 26, but some retailers have begun dropping prices now to encourage consumers to buy.
If you've been holding off on a major outdoor purchase, like patio furniture, grills, or major-ticket items inside your home like ranges and fridges, Labor Day is one of the best times to purchase those items. A lot of outdoor items will be discounted since retailers are trying to clear out lawn mowers and weed whackers for leaf blowers and snowmobiles.
The same goes for appliances. This is one of the best times of the year to invest in a new stove or a new smart refrigerator that comes with smart features because retailers want to clear out current stock to make room for new releases. The next time consumers should look for another good smart appliance deal will be around Veterans Day, and after that, Presidents Day. You can get a good deal now, and it also is one of the last times of the year for such deals.
We comb the internet across multiple retailers and take into account a multitude of factors. First, If the product is less than 15% off, it is usually not a good deal. There are exceptions to that, such as Apple products above, which are very popular but not usually on sale. Our general rule of thumb is that it has to be discounted by at least 15%.
Additionally, we check the prices over past six months on any item we think it's a great deal to make sure that you truly are getting a great deal. Anything that has been price-gouged to appear like a deal, where they raise the price a few days before and drop it back down to the "deal" the day of, has not been included on this list. We want to make sure that you get the best deal for these items.