Best Black Friday 2018 deals on Apple MacBook laptops, Mac desktops

Apple doesn't particularly like to discount its products at any point during the year, which explains why there are such few deals for its wares even during Black Friday. We've listed out the sales on iPhones and iPads already, but there are also some specials on the company's Mac systems, even on the latest refreshes to the MacBook Air lineup. Below we supply a breakdown of them, which we'll update once Apple announces its plans.

MacBook Air

With Apple updating its Air ultraportables, it means the company has to clear out the remainder of its previous generation. Hence Best Buy's deal if you don't mind the older, slower hardware:

See It Now: 13.3-inch MacBook Air with Core i5 for $799.99 ($200 off)

If you've rather spend extra to get the latest versions, you have a few options:

eBay: $100 off the new $1,199 base configuration

Tiger Direct: $50 off the base edition

B&H Photo Video: $100 off a number of configurations

MicroCenter: $100 off the base and 256GB versions (in-store only)

MacBook

Not much buzz around the 12-inch laptop Apple released last year, but a couple of retailers are chopping the price if you're in the market for one:

Tiger Direct: $50 off the base edition

Amazon: $100 off the base edition

B&H Photo Video: $100 off the base edition

MacBook Pro

The most powerful MacBooks likewise score a couple of deals, though you'll still be paying a pretty penny.

Best Buy: Up to $250 off various configurations

B&H Photo Video: $110 off the $1,799 13.3" configuration

Tiger Direct: Up to $150 off various configurations

iMac

Apple's all-in-one PC normally generates Black Friday sales on its cheapest 21.5-inch configurations -- and this year is no exception. You can also find some discounts on the larger (pricier) 27-inch Retina 5K configurations.

Best Buy: $899.99 for the 21.5-inch config, and $1,599.99 for the base 27-inch Retina 5K model

B&H Photo Video: Savings on many configurations, including $120 off a 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display and $100 off a 27-inch 256GB SSD-equipped model

Amazon: $150 off a 27-inch Retina 5K model with 3.5GHz processor (instead of base 3.4GHz CPU)

Tiger Direct: $1,599.99 for the base 27-inch Retina 5K model

Mac mini

Like the MacBook Air, Apple's tiny desktop just received a much-needed overhaul, which means sales are scarce, though you can eek out a bit of savings here:.

Tiger Direct: $30 off the base model and $50 off a step-up configuration with double the SSD storage